Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Releases 'The Surprise' Holiday Ad
The video starts out with a family that has two complaining kids going on a holiday trip, with the kids fighting until the iPads come out. The family arrives at their grandfather's house, who is still mourning the loss of his wife. The girls spend time with their grandfather and find old family photos, eventually putting together a slideshow of family memories and presenting it as a holiday gift to their grandfather.
The ad is designed to show off some of the capabilities of the iPad, such as creating and displaying a photo slideshow.It features the song "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, which was used in well-known Disney Pixar film "Up."
"Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places," reads the tagline, with Apple linking to the iPad section of its website.
Many of Apple's holiday ads have won awards and accolades in the past. Last year's video was an animated spot featuring music from 16-year-old songwriter Billie Eilish, while in 2017, Apple did an ad featuring a woman dancing through a snowy city.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.
Happy Holidays Everyone!
I was wondering the same thing. Especially when it is the family saying to other family members. Who the heck says "Happy holidays Grandpa!" when there is a "holiday" tree and such all around the living room!
I understand the whole “happy holidays” thing when the goal is to cover all your bases and be considerate of all the holidays that different people/cultures are celebrating.
What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.
Now if only all kids were like that. ?
I understand the whole “happy holidays” thing when the goal is to cover all your bases and be considerate of all the holidays that different people/cultures are celebrating.
What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.
I agree. Our culture’s obsession with not “offending” anyone is crazy. It’s Christmas. Just because it’s a Christian holiday doesn’t mean it’s “offensive.” Pretty much everyone celebrates Christmas, even if it’s not in the Christian sense. I understand saying “holidays” if you’re referring to the sort of general time of Thanksgiving leading up to Christmas and New Year’s, but this is getting ridiculous.
[ Read All Comments ]