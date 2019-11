Apple Releases 'The Surprise' Holiday Ad

Apple has an annual tradition of sharing a heartwarming holiday-themed video ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States, and this morning, Apple released its newest holiday video on YouTube.The video starts out with a family that has two complaining kids going on a holiday trip, with the kids fighting until the iPads come out. The family arrives at their grandfather's house, who is still mourning the loss of his wife. The girls spend time with their grandfather and find old family photos, eventually putting together a slideshow of family memories and presenting it as a holiday gift to their grandfather.The ad is designed to show off some of the capabilities of the iPad , such as creating and displaying a photo slideshow.It features the song "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, which was used in well-known Disney Pixar film "Up.""Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places," reads the tagline, with Apple linking to the iPad section of its website.Many of Apple's holiday ads have won awards and accolades in the past. Last year's video was an animated spot featuring music from 16-year-old songwriter Billie Eilish, while in 2017, Apple did an ad featuring a woman dancing through a snowy city.