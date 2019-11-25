Apple Releases 'The Surprise' Holiday Ad

Monday November 25, 2019 9:16 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple has an annual tradition of sharing a heartwarming holiday-themed video ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States, and this morning, Apple released its newest holiday video on YouTube.

The video starts out with a family that has two complaining kids going on a holiday trip, with the kids fighting until the iPads come out. The family arrives at their grandfather's house, who is still mourning the loss of his wife. The girls spend time with their grandfather and find old family photos, eventually putting together a slideshow of family memories and presenting it as a holiday gift to their grandfather.



The ad is designed to show off some of the capabilities of the iPad, such as creating and displaying a photo slideshow.It features the song "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, which was used in well-known Disney Pixar film "Up."

"Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places," reads the tagline, with Apple linking to the iPad section of its website.

Many of Apple's holiday ads have won awards and accolades in the past. Last year's video was an animated spot featuring music from 16-year-old songwriter Billie Eilish, while in 2017, Apple did an ad featuring a woman dancing through a snowy city.

Tag: Apple ads
[ 106 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
aaronhead14
2 days ago at 09:33 am
I understand the whole “happy holidays” thing when the goal is to cover all your bases and be considerate of all the holidays that different people/cultures are celebrating.

What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.
Rating: 35 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
2 days ago at 09:24 am
They should title the ad... How to create Zombies.


Rating: 27 Votes
Avatar
zinacef
2 days ago at 09:25 am
This brought tears to my eyes. Life is so short which is why we should cherish every single moment we have with our loved ones. Apple nailed it yet again for the holidays.
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
Hym tix
2 days ago at 09:35 am
Meanwhile, poor gramps has no memories of his grandkids this Christmas because they were busy staring at the glowing screen. Worth it!
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
ceriess
2 days ago at 09:20 am
Wouldn't be the holidays without being reminded of death.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
jweinraub
2 days ago at 09:48 am


I understand the whole “happy holidays” thing when the goal is to cover all your bases and be considerate of all the holidays that different people/cultures are celebrating.

What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.

I was wondering the same thing. Especially when it is the family saying to other family members. Who the heck says "Happy holidays Grandpa!" when there is a "holiday" tree and such all around the living room!
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
2 days ago at 09:18 am
I love Apple's Holiday ads! They're so thought out and beautifully made.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
2 days ago at 09:46 am
Meanwhile, next door, the grandma is still trying to get the cheap Android tablet to work. She throws it across the room in frustration and Christmas is ruined forever!
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
2 days ago at 09:44 am
I'm disappointed in myself. My first thought was that the message was "just give a screen to your kids to shut them up", but the real message here is the heart within the girls to give something real to their grandpa. And how they gave that gift first before asking for their own. So while we live in a crazy screen-addicted world, this ad reminds us that people still have heart, and can navigate around the distractions to what matters most. The iPad was a creative platform upon which they crafted their gift. That works for me!

Now if only all kids were like that. ?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
2 days ago at 12:35 pm


I understand the whole “happy holidays” thing when the goal is to cover all your bases and be considerate of all the holidays that different people/cultures are celebrating.

What I don’t understand is when people (and marketing campaigns) say “holiday” in place of “Christmas” when the only holiday being referenced is Christmas. It’s not considerate or inclusive, it’s just stupid. The “holiday” in this commercial is so obviously Christmas, and doesn’t resemble any other holiday. So why on earth don’t they just say “Christmas”? It’s irksome. Just say it! Geez.


I agree. Our culture’s obsession with not “offending” anyone is crazy. It’s Christmas. Just because it’s a Christian holiday doesn’t mean it’s “offensive.” Pretty much everyone celebrates Christmas, even if it’s not in the Christian sense. I understand saying “holidays” if you’re referring to the sort of general time of Thanksgiving leading up to Christmas and New Year’s, but this is getting ridiculous.
Rating: 7 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]