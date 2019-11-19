Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Maps Revamp Rolls Out Widely in Western and Midwestern United States
The revamped Apple Maps experience first rolled out to Northern California during iOS 12 beta testing last year and has since extended to Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, parts of the Gulf Coast, and several Northeast states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.
The expansion continued this week, as Apple has finished its rollout of the improved maps in parts of the West and Midwest regions of the United States. This includes Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and parts of Illinois and Indiana.
Justin O'Beirne has fantastic coverage of the Apple Maps revamp, noting that the improved maps now cover 27 states fully and another six states partially. In June, Apple said the improved maps would cover the entire United States by the end of 2019, followed by additional countries in 2020.
As usual, some users will see the revamped maps in their region sooner than others, so we wait until the rollout has extended more widely to report the news. If you do not see the improved data yet, give it some time.
(Thanks to Matt, Frank, Noah, Alan, and all others who tipped us!)
Maybe it's a lot better now, but I'll never use it. I just can't bring myself to tapping it's icon. Too many bad memories.
I felt the same until getting CarPlay, which is much more featureful with Apple Maps. It's made me start using it again and for a while I was double-checking their routing against Google Maps, but nowadays it's pretty good and the routing was essentially the same. It's worth another shot if you use an Apple Watch, CarPlay, or anything else that connects to Apple Maps. If it's just the standalone app on your device that you're using, I'd probably still use Google Maps just out of the same old fear you mentioned.
Like the early (and current) days of Siri, a lot of people have given up on Apple Maps and by habit will never use it again. I keep both the Apple Maps & Google Maps apps side by side in my Navigation folder and I never ever click on Apple Maps to find anything. I guess having such a bad experience with it so many times in the past has left an indelible impression and I avoid it now by instinct.
I'd also love Ability to report street closure and get immediate re-route like Waze, along with the rest of its user-reporting features
I don't like Google maps because it has a female voice. I can change Siri to a male voice. I do not like the sexist stereotype that people in helping professions have to be female. A male voice has a lower pitch and easier for me to hear.
