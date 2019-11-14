New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirPods Pro

Thursday November 14, 2019 9:43 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which were originally released on October 30.

Today's firmware update is labeled as 2B588, up from 2B584, which was the release version of the firmware that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ shipped with.


There's no word on what's included in the firmware update, but it may improve connectivity or resolve other small issues with the earbuds.

The firmware update will install automatically when connecting the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iPhone or iPad, and it could take some time for the update to become available for everyone. To check the firmware of your ‌AirPods Pro‌, follow these steps:
  1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod touch, or ‌iPad‌.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap About.
  4. Scroll down to ‌AirPods Pro‌ and tap it.
  5. The firmware number is listed under "Firmware Version."
There's no reliable way to force a firmware update on the ‌AirPods Pro‌, so ‌AirPods Pro‌ owners will need to be patient and expect the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to be updated over the course of regular use.

PezRadar
1 day ago at 09:56 am


Proof of a not ready to ship product.

Because of a firmware update?

My freaking Nintendo Switch has had like 20+.. does that mean it is not ready to ship?

What a stupid comment.
Lobwedgephil
1 day ago at 09:55 am


Proof of a not ready to ship product.


Updating the firmware means it wasn't ready?
rgbrock1
1 day ago at 10:03 am


Proof of a not ready to ship product.


It's obvious you know nothing about technology.
zombierunner
1 day ago at 09:48 am
There will be a day when we will download firmware updates for the toothbrush.
alexandr
1 day ago at 09:50 am


There will be a day when we will download firmware updates for the toothbrush.


after the bug in the initial software release knocks half of your teeth out.
penajmz
1 day ago at 09:47 am
Hopefully it fixes the issues where one AirPod shows a red exclamation mark when you open the case.
stevet
1 day ago at 10:12 am


I hate how prone the ear tips are to lint/hair/dust. Pain to clean.


Their supposed to be in your ear or in the case, not under the couch.. Jesus
Solver
1 day ago at 10:01 am


Proof of a not ready to ship product.

Right. And when Apple stops updating iPhones they’ll finally be ready. /s
Using this logic, the iPhone 4S and 5 may finally be ready.
stevet
1 day ago at 10:17 am


You have learned to accept this as the new normal. What did they do before a product could be remotely "fixed"? You would have to take it to a repair shop or send it back to the manufacturer for it to be fixed or replaced at a huge cost to them. So back then there was a lot more testing and verification of products to make sure this type of thing didn't happen. Now that isn't the case, if there is a bug discovered in pre-release testing that looks like it can be fixed later rather than holding up the release up they go forward and just "patch" it later.
Now I will agree today's hardware is a LOT more complex then that used to be but the manufacturers use the firmware update as a way to help themselves not you.



Far cry from your comment about not being ready to ship. When you open your own business and create something, make sure to wait for it to be perfect before you ship it. You're out of touch.
Remy149
1 day ago at 09:58 am


Proof of a not ready to ship product.

I’ve been using airpods pro since launch day with 0 issues. Would you rather they not give their hardware updates?
