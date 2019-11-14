Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirPods Pro

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Today's firmware update is labeled as 2B588, up from 2B584, which was the release version of the firmware that the AirPods Pro shipped with.
There's no word on what's included in the firmware update, but it may improve connectivity or resolve other small issues with the earbuds.
The firmware update will install automatically when connecting the AirPods Pro to your iPhone or iPad, and it could take some time for the update to become available for everyone. To check the firmware of your AirPods Pro, follow these steps:
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Scroll down to AirPods Pro and tap it.
- The firmware number is listed under "Firmware Version."
Because of a firmware update?
Proof of a not ready to ship product.
My freaking Nintendo Switch has had like 20+.. does that mean it is not ready to ship?
What a stupid comment.
Updating the firmware means it wasn't ready?
It's obvious you know nothing about technology.
There will be a day when we will download firmware updates for the toothbrush.
after the bug in the initial software release knocks half of your teeth out.
I hate how prone the ear tips are to lint/hair/dust. Pain to clean.
Their supposed to be in your ear or in the case, not under the couch.. Jesus
Right. And when Apple stops updating iPhones they’ll finally be ready. /s
Using this logic, the iPhone 4S and 5 may finally be ready.
You have learned to accept this as the new normal. What did they do before a product could be remotely "fixed"? You would have to take it to a repair shop or send it back to the manufacturer for it to be fixed or replaced at a huge cost to them. So back then there was a lot more testing and verification of products to make sure this type of thing didn't happen. Now that isn't the case, if there is a bug discovered in pre-release testing that looks like it can be fixed later rather than holding up the release up they go forward and just "patch" it later.
Now I will agree today's hardware is a LOT more complex then that used to be but the manufacturers use the firmware update as a way to help themselves not you.
Far cry from your comment about not being ready to ship. When you open your own business and create something, make sure to wait for it to be perfect before you ship it. You're out of touch.
I’ve been using airpods pro since launch day with 0 issues. Would you rather they not give their hardware updates?
