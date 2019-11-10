Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Mac Pro Spotted in Studio of DJ Calvin Harris Ahead of Launch
On Saturday, Harris posted an Instagram story featuring some of his music and offering his followers a peek into his production studio, in which a Mac Pro with signature cheese grater case and carry handles can be seen sat on the floor next to a desk.
The sighting suggests Apple has shared the new high-throughput machine with creative professionals to give them a feel for its power and potential ahead of its public release, which could be any day now.
The all-new Mac Pro boasts up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory. The computer also has eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.
A new design includes a stainless steel frame with smooth handles and an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the entire system. The housing also has a unique lattice pattern to maximize airflow and quiet operation.
Apple announced the Mac Pro on June 3, and the company has been teasing a fall release on its website ever since, without specifying a launch date. The machine received FCC approval on October 30, suggesting pre-order availability is not far away.
The Mac Pro starts at $5,999, so this machine is only for the most serious professional users. They could also twin it with the $6,000 Pro Display XDR, which is expected to be released at the same time.
Thin iPhone? > “form over function”
Thicker iPhone? > “a brick”
Utiliarian Mac design? > “looks like s.”
Check out Linus Tech Tips - there's a PC case on the market that is IDENTICAL to the Mac Pro's. Could be a hoax...
Why would Calvin Harris stage a hoax?
Wow .... I wonder how much this will cost him - surely a breach of whatever NDA Apple had him sign.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a ‘leak’ in collaboration with Apple.
If its the real thing, very disappointed he could not afford the wheels
Also another thing.... I can't see it even plugged in to anything !! no wires around the back, take a real good look at the picture!!
You're kidding right? I see loads, plus theres plenty of places for them to hide in this photo.
Most likely just a PC, with one of them Mac Pro style cases that makes your PC look like a Mac.
nope. It’s genuine. Google photos of the case you’re talking about, they don’t look like this. specifically the top latch. Unless Calvin designed this new replica, which is silly.
Never heard of Calvin Harris, nor do I really care who he is. But those poor, pathetic feet on that expensive computer... It's a design travesty if I ever saw one!
Have you not heard many modern songs in the past decade? He’s had a few top 40s... I don’t listen to his music either but they still appear around Spotify.
as for the feet.... they’re feet.... what the hell did you want them to look like?
jesus people.
And now that I see it in real-life use, to me it looks rather clunky, not sleek at all like the Mac Pros before the trash can. (Just my own personal tastes.)
That’s the 15” model. Stop spreading fake news
If you check his latest Instagram Video Post, where he has his MacBook Pro in front of him, for a few frames you can see the new 16” MacBook Pro with the small bezels!
