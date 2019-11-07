New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 With Fix for Background Refresh Bug

Thursday November 7, 2019 10:05 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2, updates to the iOS 13.2 software that was released on October 28.

The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.2.2 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.


iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.2 are minor updates focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that were not able to be addressed in iOS 13.2 rather than major outward facing changes.

According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes an issue that could cause apps running in the background to unexpectedly quit, which led to background apps refreshing more often than normal. These frequent app refreshes of Safari, YouTube, and other media apps, led to multiple user complaints. Apple has addressed this problem in the iOS 13.3 beta too.

The update also resolves an issue where the iPhone could lose cellular service after a call, and it fixes a bug that caused cellular data to be temporarily unavailable. Apple's full release notes for the update are below:
iOS 13.2.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

- Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
- Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call
- Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available
- Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
- Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
- Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories
The release notes for the ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.2 update are the same, with the exception of the fix for cellular issues.
‌iPadOS‌ 13.2.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

- Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
- Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
- Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
- Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories
Apple has also seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 13.3 update that brings Communication Limits in Screen Time, and a toggle for turning off Animoji and Memoji stickers on the emoji keyboard.

