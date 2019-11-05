New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Preliminary Reports Suggest iOS 13.3 Fixes Multitasking Problems

Tuesday November 5, 2019 11:15 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released the first beta of iOS 13.3 to developers, and based on early reports from those who have downloaded the new update, it fixes the frustrating multitasking bug that is impacting many iOS 13.2 users.

Last week, we shared details on a number of complaints from iPhone and iPad users running iOS 13.2 that were seeing poor RAM management on their devices.


The issue caused apps like YouTube and Safari to reload more frequently than normal, with the software "aggressively" shutting down background apps and tasks. From MacRumors forum member Rogifan, who describes the problem:
I was watching a video in YouTube on my iPhone 11 Pro. I pause the video to respond to a text message. I was in iMessage for less than one minute. When I returned to YouTube it reloaded the app and I lost the video I was watching. I noticed this a lot on my iPad Pro too. Apps and Safari tabs reloading a lot more frequently than they did in iOS 12. Very annoying.
In the iOS 13.3 beta, this issue may be fixed. Multiple MacRumors readers in our beta bug fixes and changes thread are reporting improvements in multitasking behavior. We've also seen similar reports from Twitter users who are already seeing fewer refreshes. From MacRumors reader The Carny:
Only had it installed for a few minutes so there's plenty of time for horrors to reveal themselves, but I've had no Safari tab refreshes so far. With the amount of app switching I've just done, that simply wouldn't have been the case on 13.2.
More testing will need to be conducted to make sure the issue is fully resolved, but based on multiple similar reports, it looks promising.


The iOS 13.3 beta is limited to developers at this time, but a public beta should be coming in the near future so non-developers can install the new software.

[ 138 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Mlrollin91
15 hours ago at 11:20 am
I hope they release a 13.2.1 to address this, so we don’t have to wait 4-6 weeks (or longer) for 13.3 to be released.
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
15 hours ago at 11:21 am
But what else does it break?
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
TrueBlou
14 hours ago at 12:01 pm



So we should write to Tim Cool and Craig about how poorly Safari and Mail remember their state? Gotcha!



I already tried that, here's the response I got from Tim, I was surprised because it was a quick reply from him (his team).

Dear Stuart,

Thank you for your email regarding the current state of iOS 13, I can assure you howe





Dear Stuart,

ver, our apps are working as they should.

Sorry for the split email, damn app reloaded on me when I went to send a txt to Craig.

Tim.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Rafterman
15 hours ago at 11:30 am
Forget 13.3. They need to release 13.2.1 that fixes this one bug immediately.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Jordan Klein
15 hours ago at 11:34 am
Everything since Finder 1.0 has been hot garbage. I say bring back the original Macintosh 128K ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh_128K'). That was enough for everyone.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Packers1958
13 hours ago at 12:48 pm
Apple is working on the issue, but every time the software engineers work on it, they get halfway through the fix, and it reloads. ?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
one more
15 hours ago at 11:22 am
Why on Earth would somebody need 32 apps opened at the same time?

Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
JPack
15 hours ago at 11:32 am
It's been beta all along, since 13.0.

Maybe 13.3 will be the real 13.0 we've been expecting.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
MattMJB0188
15 hours ago at 11:28 am
This is why you all should have stayed on iOS 12, but NO, cry babies want their beloved dark mode. Please
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Justanotherfanboy
15 hours ago at 11:35 am


I need at least 25 apps running in the same time.

No you don’t.
Rating: 5 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]