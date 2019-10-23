New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday October 23, 2019 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the fourth betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.2 updates to developers, a week after seeding the third betas and a month after the release of iOS 13.1.

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profiles have been installed.


iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion for the cameras in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Deep Fusion is a new image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic and the Neural Engine. Deep Fusion takes advantage of machine learning techniques to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in each part of the image.

The feature is aimed at improving indoor photos and photos taken in medium lighting, and it's a feature that will automatically activate based on the lens being used and the light level in the room.

In the second beta, Apple added support for dozens of new emoji characters on iOS and ‌iPadOS‌. Orangutan, sloth, otter, skunk, and flamingo are the new animals included in the update, while new food items include garlic, onion, waffle, falafel, butter, oyster, maté, and ice cube.

Image via Emojipedia

New faces, gestures, and poses include yawning face, pinching hand, person kneeling, person standing, and new people holding hands options that are both gender and skin tone inclusive, plus accessibility-related emoji like deaf person, person in wheelchair, guide dog, and more. There are also tons of other emoji characters coming, outlined in our iOS 13.2 emoji article.

The update brings a promised privacy option that allows users to opt out of sharing their Siri and dictation audio recording with Apple, and it adds an option to delete ‌Siri‌ and dictation history. These settings provide users with more control over how their ‌Siri‌ recordings are used.


Apple has reintroduced the Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌ feature, which lets ‌Siri‌ read incoming messages without having to unlock the iPhone. The feature works with the second-generation AirPods and the Beats Pro.


The betas include new privacy settings for Apple's upcoming Research app, a new Transfer to HomePod toggle in the Settings app to turn on ‌HomePod‌ handoff, an updated volume bar in Control Center that displays ‌AirPods‌ and Beats icons, and an option to display multi-function HomeKit products as multiple tiles or a single tile.

Also included is an option to delete apps right from the Home screen, and on the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, an option to change video recording settings right from the Camera app.


Both betas of iOS 13.2 have also included hints of Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌, expected in 2020. The ‌AirPods‌ have a fresh look with a body that resembles the current ‌AirPods‌, but with rubber tips, likely for the rumored noise cancelation feature.

Additional details on what's new in iOS 13.2 can be found in our iOS 13.2 tidbits articles for beta one and beta two.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 58 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
MallardDuck
1 day ago at 10:36 am
Forget the features, fix the bugs.

This batch of releases were the buggiest in a long time. Yet again they need a 'snow leopard' year next year across the ecosystem.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
ElectricPotato
1 day ago at 10:24 am
The yawning 'moji perfectly illustrates how I feel about more 'mojis.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
triangletechie
1 day ago at 10:41 am
This is a good article on software bugs:

[URL unfurl="true"]https://tidbits.com/2019/10/21/six-reasons-why-ios-13-and-catalina-are-so-buggy/[/URL]
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
BWhaler
1 day ago at 10:32 am
Please please please fix the bugs. Keyboard becoming unusable on iPad is simply unforgivable. Apple software is beyond sloppy.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
melancholy
1 day ago at 10:12 am
So many delayed features, HomePod still hasn’t even received its update. smh
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
jntdroid
1 day ago at 10:13 am
Good thing they're not allowing Siri to announce messages on the original AirPods as I'm sure they can't handle it... :rolleyes:
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
1 day ago at 10:13 am
Let the fun begin with beta 4. So far liking iOS 13.2.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Bornee35
23 hours ago at 12:15 pm


Good thing they're not allowing Siri to announce messages on the original AirPods as I'm sure they can't handle it... :rolleyes:

Funny thing is it worked on my gen 1 pods in 13.0 beta 1 before Apple pulled it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
tridley68
21 hours ago at 02:43 pm
Not sure how I ever got through life without a emoji of an ax
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
posguy99
1 day ago at 10:31 am


Cruising happily on my 12.4 jailbreak across iPad & iPhone :p


Remote execution vulnerabilities notwithstanding.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]