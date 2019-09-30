Apple Releases iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2 with Fixes for Camera, iCloud Backup, HomePod Shortcut, and Flashlight Bugs

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.2 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's notes for the beta, the iOS 13.1.2 update introduces bug fixes for several issues, including problems with the camera, iCloud backup, flashlight, and more.
iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
iPadOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

iOS 13.1.1, released last Friday, was also a bug fix update and came after iOS 13.1, released a week ago.
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
This is said literally every year. Give me a break.
No surprise..... the worst iOS update ever.
These frequent updates give me hope for being a developer at Apple sooner than expected.
iOS 13.0 is released only for handset devices, because holy crap, we can't have only the iPhone 11s running on these things
iOS 13.1 was supposed to be released 10 days after until ... F it, release it in half that time.
And since then, 13.1.1 and 13.1.2 after only a few days.
This OS team is burning like a person in a gasoline suit at giant BBQ cook off.
