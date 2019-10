Apple Releases iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2 with Fixes for Camera, iCloud Backup, HomePod Shortcut, and Flashlight Bugs

iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

iPadOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.1.2, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 software that was released on Friday The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.2 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.According to Apple's notes for the beta, the iOS 13.1.2 update introduces bug fixes for several issues, including problems with the camera, iCloud backup, flashlight, and more.There are also separate release notes for the iPadOS 13.1.2 update:iOS 13.1.1, released last Friday, was also a bug fix update and came after iOS 13.1, released a week ago.