Exclusive: iOS 13's Hidden 'Items' Tab for 'Apple Tags' Revealed

Thursday September 19, 2019 9:12 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
MacRumors has obtained never-before-seen screenshots of a new "Items" tab that Apple is developing for its Find My app in iOS 13. This tab is not available in the public version of the software update released today.

Similar to the existing "People" and "Devices" tabs in the Find My app, the "Items" tab will display a map at the top and a list of items associated with a user's Apple ID account at the bottom. The existing "Me" tab in the Find My app will be relocated to an avatar hovering over the map in all tabs.


The new "Items" tab will be closely integrated with Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, codenamed "B389" internally. By tapping the "Add" button in the tab, users will be able to track the location of items affixed with so-called Apple Tags directly within the Find My app.

The tab informs users to "tag your everyday items with B389 and never lose them again," making it clear that Apple is working on a Tile competitor. MacRumors shared an image of Apple's tag from an internal build of iOS 13 last month, although it may not reflect the final design of the product.


MacRumors also shared a similar screenshot of the "Items" tab last month, but these screenshots provide a more detailed view.

iPhone users will receive a notification when they are separated from a tagged item, according to strings in the internal build of iOS 13. If necessary, users can then tap a button in the Find My app that will cause Apple's tag to start chiming loudly to help them locate the lost item.

If users are unable to find an item, they can place the attached tag into a "Lost Mode." Then, if another iPhone user comes across the lost item, they will be able to view contact info for the item's owner and contact them by phone or text message. The item's owner will be immediately notified.

"Safe Locations" can be set where a user will not be notified if an item is left in certain locations, and users will also be able to share the location of items with friends and family members, per the internal build of iOS 13.

Last month, MacRumors reported that augmented reality will likely play a role in Apple's item tracking functionality.

Like the Pixie Tracker, the Find My app will likely incorporate features from Apple's ARKit framework. The internal build of iOS 13 includes an asset for a 3D red balloon that could help a user pinpoint a lost item after scanning a room with their iPhone. There's also an image of a 2D orange balloon.


"Walk around several feet and move your iPhone up and down until a balloon comes into view," reads a string in internal iOS 13 code.

The internal build of iOS 13 containing these leaked images and screenshots is from early June, so we cannot guarantee that the "Items" tab or all of the details presented above will be exactly as described. We also cannot guarantee that Apple will ever release the tags, but it has certainly been working on them.

There's a better chance than not that the Apple Tags will eventually be released, as reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the tags will support ultra-wideband technology, allowing the new iPhone 11 models equipped with U1 ultra-wideband chips to accurately pinpoint the position of the tags.

Apple did not announce its Tile competitor at its September event earlier this month, but it could unveil the tags at a potential October event or beyond.

Avatar
Caliber26
1 day ago at 09:21 pm

iPhone users will receive a notification when they are separated from a tagged item


Okay but why the heck does my watch not notify me when I leave my phone behind? This is the one feature I can't believe is still missing after all these years.
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
1 day ago at 09:20 pm
I really wonder why they seem to cut the Tags so last minute. The keynote ended 20 minutes early and on a kinda awkward note. I think it has something to do with iOS 13 being on fire internally and the tag getting demoted in development time since they needed all hands on deck to get a semi stable build out for the iPhones. Delaying the tags is pretty unfortunate because the U1 chip, an awesome innovation, didn't even get stage time and the one feature they are talking about when it comes to uwb tech is a pretty uneventful enhancement to the airdrop interface. would be interesting to know what all happened behind the scenes.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
zanoii
1 day ago at 10:25 pm


Okay but why the heck does my watch not notify me when I leave my phone behind? This is the one feature I can’t believe is still missing after all these years.

Finding my iPhone in my house by pinging it is the most used feature of my Apple Watch by a large margin.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Saipher
1 day ago at 09:39 pm
I can't wait for October's announcement!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Truckondo
1 day ago at 10:03 pm


I really wonder why they seem to cut the Tags so last minute. The keynote ended 20 minutes early and on a kinda awkward note. I think it has something to do with iOS 13 being on fire internally and the tag getting demoted in development time since they needed all hands on deck to get a semi stable build out for the iPhones. Delaying the tags is pretty unfortunate because the U1 chip, an awesome innovation, didn’t even get stage time and the one feature they are talking about when it comes to uwb tech is a pretty uneventful enhancement to the airdrop interface. would be interesting to know what all happened behind the scenes.


probably not to repeat the AirPower situation a couple years back.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Gasu E.
1 day ago at 09:48 pm
This may become an iconic example of augmented reality tech. Awesome to scan your room and see a virtual ballon with a virtual string attached to your car keys.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
macduke
1 day ago at 10:10 pm


This may become an inconic example of augmented reality tech. Awesome to scan your room and see a virtual balloon with a virtual string attached to your car keys.

Imagine taking this one step further. HomeKit could know which room you're in, especially if you're wearing an Apple Watch since it's always on you, if they add a U chip to it. Might require a hub, but I could see them baking it into HomePod, the upcoming HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and things like that which have a fixed location and could triangulate indoor positioning. You could use it as a trigger to turn on and off lights. Siri commands could be context sensitive so you could just say "Open the blinds" and it will know what you're talking about even if every room in your house has smart blinds.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Gasu E.
1 day ago at 09:52 pm


personally use this to put on my luggage while traveling


It will be pretty cool to look through your phone and see a virtual red ballon attached to your suitcase.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 day ago at 10:29 pm
This tech reminds me of my sister who always ties a balloon on a long string to her pet turtle so that she never loses sight of it
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
DDustiNN
1 day ago at 10:21 pm


Okay but why the heck does my watch not notify me when I leave my phone behind? This is the one feature I can’t believe is still missing after all these years.

Now this is a great question. I've done this numerous times. This would be a fantastic feature.
Rating: 4 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]