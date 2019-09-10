Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of Today's iPhone Event
Beyond that, wild cards include a 10.2-inch iPad, a new Apple TV, an iPad Pro refresh, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, but some of these products may be reserved for an October event, which Apple has held in two out of the last three years.
Alongside hardware announcements, Apple should provide release dates for iOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 by the end of tomorrow, either during its keynote or on its website. Apple may also detail pricing and availability for its upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.
What to Expect at Apple's September 2019 Event: New iPhones, Apple Watch Models, Services Updates, and More
Apple often takes its online store down ahead of its media events as a way of generating hype ahead of new products and accessories. It should come back online moments after Apple's keynote ends.
Apple will provide a live stream of its keynote on its website, through its Apple Events app for the Apple TV, and even on YouTube for the first time. MacRumors will have up-to-the-minute coverage of all of Apple's announcements on our website and via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.
MacRumors readers can follow along in our forums, which are a great place to discuss the announcements before, during, and after the event. Be sure to keep tabs on the iPhone and Apple Watch sections in particular.
Apple's keynote begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
