Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2019
This month's picks include apps for overhauling your Touch Bar, updating forgotten Mac apps, controlling music, managing windows, and more, with many of these apps recommended by MacRumors readers.
- MacUpdater ($9.99) - MacUpdater is a simple little app that keeps track of the updates for all of the apps installed on your Mac so you can see at a glance which apps are out of date and need updating. It's super useful for apps that have been installed outside of the Mac App Store. You can scan your apps for free using MacUpdater, but updating more than 10 costs $9.99.
- Moom ($9.99) - Moom is an app that's designed to let you quickly and easily move and resize windows on your Mac. It has preset sizes and locations, and also lets you draw grids to create custom window display sizes. There are also custom controls for moving, zooming, moving windows to a secondary display, centering, resizing and more, and window layouts can be saved.
- Background Music (Free) - Background Music is an audio utility that's designed to automatically pause your music player when other audio starts playing on your Mac, unpausing it afterwards. It also offers per-application volume controls so you can make certain apps quieter than others, and it has an option for recording system audio.
- GoldenChaos BTT (Free) - GoldenChaos BTT is a Touch Bar replacement interface that lets you overhaul the way that your Touch Bar works. It lets you change up the Home Strip, access modifier menus with the app switcher, control strip, window snapping controls, and more, and customize the size of dynamic menu options. It supports dock badges, widgets, and more. GoldenChaos is free, but requires BetterTouchTool, a Touch Bar customization app that costs $7.50.
- EasyFinder (Free) - EasyFinder is a menu bar app that offers up quick access to important and frequently used files and folders, so you can get to what you need with just a click or two. You can add files and folders in different categories like Personal, Work, and Others, and you can get to that content right from the menu bar.
I've been using Moom for years... and recently started playing with MacUpdater... Moom is a 'rock star' of an app... does what it does very well and doesn't try to be more than it is.
Moom is great
+1 for Moom. Awesome tool
Love Moom, and thanks for including some truly free apps. Always gems.
Love Moom! Been using it for years!
Another shout for Moom. Invaluable for productivity and housekeeping. Been using it for several years, and my Macs would feel lacking in core functionality without it.
To the creators of Moom:
THANK YOU.
My window uniformity and alignment OCD itch has been scratched.
…speaking as one of the abovementioned creators of Moom, thank you everyone! I'm tempted to put some of these quotes on rotation on Moom's product page. :D
Note that you can toss these apps in the trash cometh 10.15 release.
Nah, don't worry. As of the current Catalina beta, there's a bit of an interference between Apple's new zoom button menu (I wonder where they got the idea?) and Moom's zoom button controls. But we're working on that, and I can promise you that one way or another, Moom will be ready by the time Catalina is officially released.
If anyone is trying out GoldenChaos-BTT and needs any help getting set up, wants to request a feature, or just has questions, I lurk on the forums so I'll keep an eye on my PMs and I'll subscribe to this thread :)
No experience with EasyFinder, Background Music or GoldenChaosBTT ... but willing to give GoldenChaosBTT a whirl.
Great to see Macupdater on this list. The developer (no relation) works hard for your one-time $10 payment! Great app and great service.I agree!! Was very happy to see MacUpdater at the #1 spot too :D No relation here either— just a very happy customer of a well written time-saving app.
