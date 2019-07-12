New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPad Air vs. Microsoft's Surface Go: Which Is a Better Laptop Replacement?

Friday July 12, 2019 11:27 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple's iPad Air, which was resurrected in March as essentially a tweaked version of the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro, offers a significant amount of utility at a solid $499 price point, but how does it compare to other competitors in the market?

In his latest video, MacRumors videographer Dan compared the iPad Air to Microsoft's Surface Go to determine which one he liked better for on-the-go computing.

For this comparison, Dan decided to focus on using the iPad Air and the Surface Go as somewhat of a laptop replacement. The iPad Air starts at $499 while the Surface Go comes in at a $399 base price, but in an effort to look at these as potential laptop replacements Dan opted to consider the devices equipped with first-party keyboard accessories, which pushes the iPad Air up to $659 and the Surface Go to $529.

In his video, Dan shares his impressions on the design and features of each, including important productivity accessories like respective keyboards and styluses.

As potential laptop replacements, performance is really where the rubber meets the road, and Dan came away somewhat unimpressed with the Surface Go. He wanted to like its relatively full-fledged Windows 10 operating system, and it was fine for basic tasks like emails, web browsing, and document writing, but he found things bogging down a bit when trying to multitask.

With the iPad Air, you don't really get a desktop-class operating system, at least for now, but it generally works very well when you need to multitask, switching easily among Safari, Messages, Notes, Mail, iWork and more with no performance issues. And with iPadOS 13 coming later this year, the iPad will become even more powerful.

So where do we come down on the iPad Air versus the Surface Go? It's a challenging comparison considering they have some significant spec differences and everyone's use case is different. Overall, Dan found the iPad Air to offer a more enjoyable user experience, although it's not quite a laptop replacement. But neither is the Surface Go in his experience, and he wonders whether it isn't better to just point someone toward a Chromebook or more traditional Windows notebook if they're looking for a cheap laptop experience.

Avatar
SDJim
1 day ago at 11:30 am
The best laptop replacement is an actual laptop? Groundbreaking.

(Fair assessment, though)
Rating: 36 Votes
Avatar
Robnsn2015
1 day ago at 11:31 am
The iPad Air is the superior tablet.

The Surface Go is the superior (albeit slow) laptop replacement.

I recommend waiting until the fall (around September/October) to see if there is a second generation of Surface Go.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
mi7chy
23 hours ago at 12:03 pm
The fact that the Surface can DFU restore a bricked iPad and not vice versa makes the iPad the lesser device. iPad is a blown up iPod with the same limitations while the Surface Go is a shrunken laptop but with the same versatility. Neither would be my first choice but if I was forced to choose one I'd take versatility over blown up limitations. What's holding back the Surface Go though is choice of crappy Intel CPU with weak iGPU. Would like to see AMD APU in the 2nd gen Surface Go.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
1 day ago at 11:35 am
iPad - better performance, better screen, better battery, better apps, better privacy, better security, better support. You could probably go on and on.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
23 hours ago at 12:06 pm
I wouldn’t use either one. But of the two choices the surface go wins easily as a laptop replacement. It’s not even close.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Dave-Z
22 hours ago at 12:56 pm
I have a Surface Go and a 2nd gen. 12.9" iPad. If you're looking for a laptop replacement that you occasionally want as a tablet so you can watch shows or read, the Surface Go wins every time. It's not a comparison. (I'd really recommend getting the higher model with 128 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM as the performance is much better (though the price starts to get up there).)

Having used both, I wouldn't trade my Surface Go for an iPad. Ever. The simple fact that I can keep terminal and VoIP apps running in the background all day without any disconnects while browsing the web or watching videos makes a world of difference to me. Having a web browser with a proper web inspector is awesome. I really can't overstate how great having full desktop applications is.

The video criticizes the performance of the Surface Go and perhaps that's justified as iPad's native apps (Safari, etc.) all perform amazingly well. But the Surface Go does perform amazingly well, too, if you don't multi-task too much. And the truth is that on iPad you can't multi-task much anyway so it really is the same. The Surface Go lets you load a hundred programs at once, and suffer for it. The iPad lets you open four (split screen with two, slide over, plus a video). If you restricted the Surface Go to four apps it'd run perfectly fine.

The build quality of the Surface Go is absolutely awesome. Right on par with iPad. Kickstand is amazing. The bezels are large, for sure, but I actually prefer that in a tablet because it gives me something to hold without covering the screen, or if I'm resting the device on my chest while laying down, there's a bit of space so the screen isn't obscured shirts, blankets, etc.

If you're just planning to write an occasional email, read, or watch shows; the iPad is the best device. For a laptop replacement, it's not even a comparison, it's the Surface Go.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Dee
23 hours ago at 12:25 pm
I have both (Surface Pro 3 and 2017 iPad Pro). If I was in a desperate situation and productivity mattered, it would be Surface Go. Love watching videos, looking at photos and listening music on my iPad Pro though. You can do some basic productivity like email and even word processing. But when you are working on content between multiple apps it’s inconvenient. I remember one day I carried my iPad Pro to the bank thinking with split view I would be able to get work done.

It was a disaster, copying and pasting content, moving between apps, getting files off Dropbox was frustrating. The web browser interface was cramped and it was just so difficult to do more than one thing.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
supertiffany
23 hours ago at 11:39 am
with the introduction of iOS 13 it is non sense to choose a surface most especially the GO

it is very slow, crashes many times and lags many times

not to mention the little difference it offers in terms of price.

i would rather get a snappy chromebook than a lagging surface go.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
PurpleDragon
23 hours ago at 12:38 pm
I actually did an iPad app with powerful window interface to make iPad as close to desktop experience as possible. However, it was rejected by Apple review, so unfortunately, it is not in App Store. Here is a video demo of that app:

[MEDIA=youtube]Wwf1TZEbFGE[/MEDIA]
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
23 hours ago at 11:39 am
If you can deal with Windows, the Surface is probably fine. If not, then there isn't even a comparison.
Rating: 7 Votes

