Entry-Level 13-Inch MacBook Pro Updated With 8th-Gen Processors, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and T2 Security Chip
Pricing continues to start at $1,299 in the United States, or $1,199 for qualifying students through Apple's education store. The base configuration is equipped with a 1.4GHz quad‑core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 in Space Gray or Silver finishes.
True Tone automatically adjusts the white balance of the MacBook Pro's display to match the color temperature of the light around you to provide a more natural viewing experience. The feature is similar to Night Shift, but more dynamic, continuously adapting to the surrounding environment.
This is the first update to the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro since June 2017 and likely corresponds with the mystery FCC filing uncovered by MacRumors last week. Apple also refreshed the MacBook Air today with a True Tone display and a lower starting price of $1,099, down from $1,199.
The updated notebook is available to order now, with shipping estimated to begin in one business day in most regions.
With this, Apple no longer sells a MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar.
So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol
“People”... When are MacRumors users going to realize that the echo chamber on this forum isn’t necessarily what mainstream Apple customers think?
The TouchBar is a great idea whose potential hasn’t been entirely realized. Now that every MacBookPro has it and it’s been added to every other Mac through Sidecar on Catalina, I can see developers taking deeper advantage of the TouchBar.
By the way, I don’t get the hate for the Touch Bar. Sure it’s a little gimmicky, but the fn key turns them into function keys if you miss them.
Does it also transform into always on, tactile keys that aren't considered pressed just because you rest your finger on it or mistakenly brush the surface of it, because you are feeling for the one you're looking for?
Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.All models of the MacBook Pro now have the TouchBar
