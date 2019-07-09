New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Entry-Level 13-Inch MacBook Pro Updated With 8th-Gen Processors, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and T2 Security Chip

Tuesday July 9, 2019 5:52 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced it has updated its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core quad-core processors for up to two times faster performance compared to the previous generation. The notebook now also features a Touch Bar with Touch ID, a True Tone display, and the Apple T2 security chip.


Pricing continues to start at $1,299 in the United States, or $1,199 for qualifying students through Apple's education store. The base configuration is equipped with a 1.4GHz quad‑core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 in Space Gray or Silver finishes.

True Tone automatically adjusts the white balance of the MacBook Pro's display to match the color temperature of the light around you to provide a more natural viewing experience. The feature is similar to Night Shift, but more dynamic, continuously adapting to the surrounding environment.

This is the first update to the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro since June 2017 and likely corresponds with the mystery FCC filing uncovered by MacRumors last week. Apple also refreshed the MacBook Air today with a True Tone display and a lower starting price of $1,099, down from $1,199.

The updated notebook is available to order now, with shipping estimated to begin in one business day in most regions.

With this, Apple no longer sells a MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar.

Avatar
mcru21
5 hours ago at 05:56 am
So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
Spock
5 hours ago at 06:02 am
1.4 ghz and 128 gig SSD? What is this, 2010?
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
5 hours ago at 05:58 am
Touchbar on everything now? Apple is truly doubling down on stupid
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
Herrpod
5 hours ago at 05:59 am
Touchbar is a downgrade, not an upgrade. Apple are so stupid.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
5 hours ago at 05:54 am
TouchBar is standard now? That's gonna go over well here.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
5 hours ago at 06:12 am

So people wanted them to get rid of the touchbar and they just doubled down on it lol


“People”... When are MacRumors users going to realize that the echo chamber on this forum isn’t necessarily what mainstream Apple customers think?

The TouchBar is a great idea whose potential hasn’t been entirely realized. Now that every MacBookPro has it and it’s been added to every other Mac through Sidecar on Catalina, I can see developers taking deeper advantage of the TouchBar.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
5 hours ago at 05:55 am
Almost tempting but I’m betting it still has that faulty butterfly keyboard. Not today, Satan.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
2ilent8cho
4 hours ago at 06:17 am
Tempted by that entry level pro now it has touch bar. The most stupid thing Apple did was to not put on everything, a bit like 3D Touch, either go all in or do not bother, when you go half way developers do not take it on fully.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Ries
5 hours ago at 06:11 am

By the way, I don’t get the hate for the Touch Bar. Sure it’s a little gimmicky, but the fn key turns them into function keys if you miss them.


Does it also transform into always on, tactile keys that aren't considered pressed just because you rest your finger on it or mistakenly brush the surface of it, because you are feeling for the one you're looking for?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
jaxhunter
5 hours ago at 05:54 am

Title says entry level, but the image is the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

All models of the MacBook Pro now have the TouchBar
Rating: 9 Votes

