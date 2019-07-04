Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Fourth of July Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories From Anker, Speck, Twelve South, and Many More
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In this article we've highlighted some of the best sales for Apple products and compatible accessories, offered by companies like Speck, Twelve South, JBL, Anker, CalDigit, OWC, and many more.
iPad Pro Deals
Amazon has introduced a series of notable discounts on Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, including a few new all-time-low prices on the tablet. Discounts include both Wi-Fi and cellular models, and reach to as much as $250 off original prices.
Amazon is also continuing sales on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this week, offering up to $250 off the larger-screen devices. iPad Pros that are seeing lowest-ever prices have been marked in the lists below.
11-Inch
- Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $949.00, down from $1,149.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 1 TB - $1,299.00, down from $1,549.00 ($250 off)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 1 TB - $1,449.00, down from $1,699.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 512 GB - $1,149.00, down from $1,349.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 1 TB - $1,499.00, down from $1,749.00 ($250 off)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)
- Cellular, 512 GB - $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Anker
Anker typically has sales running on its accessories, and today is no different. With these discounts, you can save on portable battery packs, a power strip, Lightning cables, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, wireless earphones, and more.
All of the sales listed below will expire on July 10, and none of them require a promo code. Be sure to head to Amazon and place your order soon if you're interested.
Chargers
- PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Stand - $14.29, down from $16.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Portable Charger - $24.99, down from $31.99
- PowerCore 26,800 mAh Portable Charger - $49.99, down from $65.99
- PowerLine II Lightning Cable [6ft] - $9.99, down from $13.99
- PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable [6ft] - $15.99, down from $19.99
- Soundcore Speaker (Red and Blue) - $24.99, down from $29.99
- Soundcore Mini 2 Speaker - $39.99, down from $54.99
- Sport Air Wireless Workout Earphones - $29.99, down from $35.99
- PowerPort Power Strip 12 w/ 3 USB Ports - $26.49, down from $34.99
- Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - $119.99, down from $159.99
Speck
Today is the last day that you can get 25 percent off sitewide on Speck's website. With this sale, you can save on iPhone cases, iPad cases, and other accessories.
Head to SpeckProducts.com, add a product to your cart, and enter the code JULY4TH during checkout to get 25 percent off. Exclusions to the sitewide sale include MacBook covers, accessories for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and previously marked down products.
Twelve South
Popular Apple accessory maker Twelve South is offering up to 60 percent off its devices through July 5 at 12:01 p.m. ET. During the "Tent Sale," you can save on items like the BackPack for iMac, Journal for iPhone, Fermata stand, PlugBug World, and many more.
We've highlighted a few notable accessories on sale in the list below, but be sure to head to TwelveSouth.com for the full collection.
- PlugBug World - $24.99, down from $39.99
- Fermata - $34.99, down from $79.99
- HiRise Duet - $53.55, down from $119.00
- RelaxedLeather for iPhone - as low as $19.99, down from $49.99
- Inspire Mac Candle No2 - $19.99, down from $29.99
Olloclip
Accessory maker Olloclip is offering a discount on a variety of its iPhone camera accessories. You can get a few of the Olloclip iPhone cases for $19.99 ($10 off), Ultra-Wide and Super-Wide lenses for $35.99 ($9 off), and the Filmer's Kit for $219.99 ($20 off).
There are also various clips, bundles, and standalone lenses on sale, so be sure to visit Olloclip.com to browse the full sale.
OWC
Other World Computing has a "Sizzling Firecracker Savings Event" happening this week, with 76 deals and various items on clearance.
You can get a HomePod for $228.88, discounted power adapters for the MacBook, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more during the sale.
CalDigit
CalDigit is providing 15 percent off your entire order from the CalDigit Online Store with the coupon code HAPPY4TH. This promotion is only valid in the United States and United Kingdom, and will end on July 7.
CalDigit is a great place to purchase storage devices for Mac that use Thunderbolt and USB-C, but the company also sells accessories like USB-C adapters and docking stations.
Other Sales
- JBL - Save up to 60 percent on portable speakers, headphones, and more
- Newegg - Save on monitors, RAM, laptops, and more
- Satechi - Use code JULY15 to take 15 percent off orders under $100, or the code JULY20 to take 20 percent off orders over $100
- Best Buy - Save on MacBook, iPad, HomePod, and much more through Saturday
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I can’t believe Apple and MR are exploiting Independence Day for commercial gain. I’m offended. o_OWe Americans have the day off, and what's more American than spending our free time shopping for more gadgets?
Remember that he who dies with the most toys wins.
We Americans have the day off, and what's more American than spending our free time shopping for more gadgets?
Remember that he who dies with the most toys wins.
In that case I’m ordering the desk, chair, and LG monitor that’s on my wish list! Woot woot.
[ Read All Comments ]