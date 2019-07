Fourth of July Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories From Anker, Speck, Twelve South, and Many More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today is Independence Day in the United States, and as people around the country celebrate the holiday, many retailers have kicked off notable sales that can help those shopping around today save some money.In this article we've highlighted some of the best sales for Apple products and compatible accessories, offered by companies like Speck, Twelve South, JBL, Anker, CalDigit, OWC, and many more.Amazon has introduced a series of notable discounts on Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, including a few new all-time-low prices on the tablet. Discounts include both Wi-Fi and cellular models, and reach to as much as $250 off original prices.Amazon is also continuing sales on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this week, offering up to $250 off the larger-screen devices. iPad Pros that are seeing lowest-ever prices have been marked in the lists below.Anker typically has sales running on its accessories, and today is no different. With these discounts, you can save on portable battery packs, a power strip, Lightning cables, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, wireless earphones, and more.All of the sales listed below will expire on July 10, and none of them require a promo code. Be sure to head to Amazon and place your order soon if you're interested.Today is the last day that you can get 25 percent off sitewide on Speck's website . With this sale, you can save on iPhone cases, iPad cases, and other accessories.Head to SpeckProducts.com , add a product to your cart, and enter the code JULY4TH during checkout to get 25 percent off. Exclusions to the sitewide sale include MacBook covers, accessories for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and previously marked down products.Popular Apple accessory maker Twelve South is offering up to 60 percent off its devices through July 5 at 12:01 p.m. ET. During the " Tent Sale ," you can save on items like the BackPack for iMac, Journal for iPhone, Fermata stand, PlugBug World, and many more.We've highlighted a few notable accessories on sale in the list below, but be sure to head to TwelveSouth.com for the full collection.Accessory maker Olloclip is offering a discount on a variety of its iPhone camera accessories. You can get a few of the Olloclip iPhone cases for $19.99 ($10 off), Ultra-Wide and Super-Wide lenses for $35.99 ($9 off), and the Filmer's Kit for $219.99 ($20 off).There are also various clips, bundles, and standalone lenses on sale, so be sure to visit Olloclip.com to browse the full sale.Other World Computing has a " Sizzling Firecracker Savings Event " happening this week, with 76 deals and various items on clearance.You can get a HomePod for $228.88 , discounted power adapters for the MacBook, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more during the sale.CalDigit is providing 15 percent off your entire order from the CalDigit Online Store with the coupon code HAPPY4TH. This promotion is only valid in the United States and United Kingdom, and will end on July 7. CalDigit is a great place to purchase storage devices for Mac that use Thunderbolt and USB-C, but the company also sells accessories like USB-C adapters and docking stations.Head to our full Deals Roundup to catch up on all of the best sales and discounts going on this week.