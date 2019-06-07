New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Photos From WWDC 2019: Mac Pro Studio, Get-Togethers, Scholars, Weezer Concert, and Beyond

Friday June 7, 2019 8:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
WWDC 2019 wraps up today after a very busy week in San Jose, ranging from Apple's reveal of the all-new Mac Pro and iOS 13 on Monday to rock band Weezer performing at the WWDC Bash on Thursday. In between, there were hundreds of sessions, special events, get-togethers, and more.

We've put together a gallery of photos from Apple and others for a look back at the past six days of festivities.

Credit: Greg Heo

Credit: iJustine

Credit: iJustine














Check out our WWDC 2019 news hub for in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements and software releases.

Avatar
rmoliv
2 days ago at 09:04 am
iJustine wondering what app or apps does she develop...
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
2 days ago at 09:53 am

Ijustine one of the most disgusting liers on YouTube. Finally she shows with her evil,boss, Tim Hollywood!
Apple is so rotten nowadays, kotz!

It's gotten to the point where it's incredibly difficult to tell if people are joking when they profess their hatred or adoration for Apple.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
TonyC28
2 days ago at 10:42 am
Any good shots of the crowd when they announced the monitor stand price?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Sebosz
2 days ago at 09:10 am

iJustine wondering what app or apps does she develop...


She's just gonna look at everything and pretend she's shocked / excited, like she always does.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
bobbie424242
2 days ago at 09:25 am

She's just gonna look at everything and pretend she's shocked / excited, like she always does.


Can't wait for her review of a $30K semi-maxed out Mac Pro
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Solomani
2 days ago at 12:12 pm

She was a video editor before starting her YouTube channel full time. That’s why she edits her own videos.

Yea she’s a very bubbly person, she’s like that in person, especially if you talk to her about technology she’s very enthusiastic. One of the most genuine people you could meet.


Yeah, I would probably enjoy meeting and just chatting tech with iJustine, would enjoy her presence more than the judgmental negative haters here on MR. :p
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
fel10
2 days ago at 09:16 am
iJustine

('https://media.giphy.com/media/YVvTCqTBglkOs/giphy.gif')
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Dave245
2 days ago at 09:52 am
This years WWDC has been one of the best :)
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Dave245
2 days ago at 09:46 am

She's just gonna look at everything and pretend she's shocked / excited, like she always does.


She's actually a very genuine person.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
2 days ago at 09:09 am
Looking at those pictures (which I liked) I am starting to think that the next "think different" clothing style will be wearing a business suit.
Rating: 6 Votes

