Apple Voluntarily Recalls Some Older Three-Prong Wall Plug Adapters Due to Risk of Electrical Shock

Thursday April 25, 2019 5:38 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced a voluntary recall of three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.


Apple states that, in very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

Apple says it is aware of six incidents worldwide and asks customers to stop using affected plug adapters, citing customer safety as a "top priority." Apple will exchange affected wall plug adapters with a new adapter, free of charge.


Affected three-prong wall plug adapters are white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. New adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

The recall does not affect any USB power adapters, like those included in the box with iPhones and iPads, according to Apple.

If you are impacted, read the recall program details and then head to Apple's Get Support page to initiate the exchange process.

In January 2016, Apple initiated a similar voluntary recall program for two-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil due to the same risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped from 2003 to 2015.

Tag: recall
[ 67 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AngerDanger
1 day ago at 06:33 am

Apple states that, in very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched.

That is of course assuming you haven't impaled your foot on one of those bad boys first. Between these and LEGO, I'm beginning to think the uk has it out for feet.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
cerberusss
1 day ago at 05:52 am
I am a secret agent, and always carry a handful of these three-prong things. Whenever I am chased, I drop them on the ground because they make for terrific caltrops.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
IRockThat828pScreen
1 day ago at 05:43 am
Prepare for the Forbes article "Apple Admits Its Charging Bricks Have A Huge Problem"
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
MadDawg2020
1 day ago at 05:48 am

These must be fairly old; I bought the world travel kit over a year ago and mine is the newer one with the gray on the inside.

EDIT: I found the receipt. Mine is from April 17, 2015 and is the newer model.

Okay - thanks for the update - I was worried about you!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Kebabselector
1 day ago at 07:35 am

Interestingly the one shown as broken in the article looks like a new one (with no lettering).


Yes it is....


[doublepost=1556203377][/doublepost]

Guys, why are your plugs so needlessly large?


Ironically it's for safety - the plugs are fused and the larger earth pin pushes a slider in the socket allowing access to the live/neutral pins.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Nigel Goodman
9 hours ago at 12:48 am
I have loads of these (fat ones) that have come with various Apple devices that I have purchased over the years. So I went to the Apple recall site only to find that I need to input the serial number of the item that the adaptor came with. What! How am I supposed to know which adaptor belongs to which device?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Scoot65
1 day ago at 09:18 am

DUH!
"These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit." - this article
[doublepost=1556208401][/doublepost]
Would that require a FOURTH prong?


No, in a UK three pin plug there is live wire terminal, earth (ground) wire terminal and neutral wire terminal........ Also our electrical wall sockets have a on/off switch too
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
aperantos
1 day ago at 09:26 am

Also just noticed only one (the correct version according to Apple) has the CE marking which I assume means they shouldn't have been shipped in the UK - they are marked with a bs 5733/a number - but I thought CE was the UK/European standard marking.


Actually, it is ones with a CE mark that should not be shipped. It actually makes them look fake.

The CE mark is a self-certification scheme for certain categories of products. But domestic plugs and adapters are not one of those categories, so they should not carry the mark. And the mark being wrong used is generally recommended as a way of recognizing counterfeit goods.

Technically Apple could be found as breaching trading standard regulations, by misusing the mark to imply conformity with a standard where none exists.

It is explicitly described in page 10 of the government's advice on the legal requirements for plugs:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/294047/07-615-product-standards-electrical-equipment-plugs-sockets-guidance-notes.pdf
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
whooleytoo
1 day ago at 07:51 am
The three-prong plugs are also used in Ireland, though I'm sure anyone potentially affected by this issue in Ireland would already know that. :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kebabselector
1 day ago at 09:18 am


Would that require a FOURTH prong?


No, the long pin of the 3 is an earth pin. Just it's not required to be an earth on some connections
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]