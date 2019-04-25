Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Voluntarily Recalls Some Older Three-Prong Wall Plug Adapters Due to Risk of Electrical Shock
Apple states that, in very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.
Apple says it is aware of six incidents worldwide and asks customers to stop using affected plug adapters, citing customer safety as a "top priority." Apple will exchange affected wall plug adapters with a new adapter, free of charge.
I just thought my broken one was a one off, was going to bin it. pic.twitter.com/j8kp6MeNoN— Stephen Cooper (@kebablog) April 25, 2019
Affected three-prong wall plug adapters are white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. New adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.
The recall does not affect any USB power adapters, like those included in the box with iPhones and iPads, according to Apple.
If you are impacted, read the recall program details and then head to Apple's Get Support page to initiate the exchange process.
In January 2016, Apple initiated a similar voluntary recall program for two-prong AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil due to the same risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped from 2003 to 2015.
Apple states that, in very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched.That is of course assuming you haven't impaled your foot on one of those bad boys first. Between these and LEGO, I'm beginning to think the uk has it out for feet.
These must be fairly old; I bought the world travel kit over a year ago and mine is the newer one with the gray on the inside.
EDIT: I found the receipt. Mine is from April 17, 2015 and is the newer model.
Interestingly the one shown as broken in the article looks like a new one (with no lettering).
Yes it is....
Guys, why are your plugs so needlessly large?
Ironically it's for safety - the plugs are fused and the larger earth pin pushes a slider in the socket allowing access to the live/neutral pins.
DUH!
"These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit." - this article
Would that require a FOURTH prong?
No, in a UK three pin plug there is live wire terminal, earth (ground) wire terminal and neutral wire terminal........ Also our electrical wall sockets have a on/off switch too
Also just noticed only one (the correct version according to Apple) has the CE marking which I assume means they shouldn't have been shipped in the UK - they are marked with a bs 5733/a number - but I thought CE was the UK/European standard marking.
Actually, it is ones with a CE mark that should not be shipped. It actually makes them look fake.
The CE mark is a self-certification scheme for certain categories of products. But domestic plugs and adapters are not one of those categories, so they should not carry the mark. And the mark being wrong used is generally recommended as a way of recognizing counterfeit goods.
Technically Apple could be found as breaching trading standard regulations, by misusing the mark to imply conformity with a standard where none exists.
It is explicitly described in page 10 of the government's advice on the legal requirements for plugs:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/294047/07-615-product-standards-electrical-equipment-plugs-sockets-guidance-notes.pdf
Would that require a FOURTH prong?
No, the long pin of the 3 is an earth pin. Just it's not required to be an earth on some connections
