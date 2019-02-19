If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Everything New in iOS 12.2 Beta 3: Apple TV Remote Redesign, Apple News Tweak, Bug Fixes and More
There are several minor tweaks, such as an update to the Apple News logo, along with more major updates that include a new Apple TV Remote design and multiple important bug fixes. We've outlined everything new in the third beta of iOS 12.2 below.
- Apple TV Remote redesign - The Apple TV Remote has been redesigned again with a darker interface, both in the Remote app itself and in Control Center.
- Lock screen charging fix - The second beta of iOS 12.2 had a pesky bug that caused the iPhone's charge to be displayed on the Lock screen instead of the date. In beta 3, that's been fixed.
- Apple News logo - In the Apple News app, instead of spelling out "Apple News," Apple uses the "" symbol along with the word "News," similar to Apple Pay.
- About screen - The interface for viewing information about your iPhone has been updated and rearranged in a more logical way with info like model number and serial number at the top with carrier information at the bottom.
- Group FaceTime bug fix - The Group FaceTime bug has been addressed in iOS 12.2 and Group FaceTime is now once again available to iOS 12.2 users.
- Developer updates - Alongside iOS 12.2 beta 3, Apple introduced new resources for developers. Siri Shortcuts design resources are available, as are new iOS system design templates, Adobe XD Apple Watch design resources, and an SF Compact Rounded font. Developers are also now able to offer subscription discounts on a broader basis thanks to a new API.
Siri Apple Store suggestions - There's a new section under Siri & Search > Apple Store that indicates Siri in iOS 12.2 will be able to suggest Today at Apple sessions for you based on your Safari and app usage.
Apple has introduced many other changes over the course of the beta testing period, with most of the updates outlined in our iOS 12.2 tidbits post.
Additional details on iOS 12 can be found in our iOS 12 roundup.
I live in a Condo. If only there was a way to prevent all of my neighbors Apple TV's from showing up in my AirPlay device list.
On Airplay settings on your AppleTV, just switch from allowing close devices to only allow devices from your network (-;
You know those buttons you could barely see? Well, you see them even less now! Can't innovate my ass! /sarcasmA mute button would be a welcome addition. It is irritating that apps like Netflix suddenly play loud previews.
I hate both the physical remote and their virtual remotes. The one good thing is that I can enter the password through the password manager from the phone. I give great praise for that feature. Although I would much rather that they let me use my face or thumb from the device as the sole password entry if I desire.
Aside from that, I wish Apple would make a real remote. One I can use in the dark, without looking at it. I can't stand swipe gesters on the remote.
We live in a single family home and still have this issue...
It also means that any apple TV's you have are showing up in their lists too.
Apple TV Remote redesign - The Apple TV Remote has been redesigned again with a darker interface, both in the Remote app itself and in Control Center.You know those buttons you could barely see? Well, you see them even less now! Can't innovate my ass! /sarcasm
Apple News logo - In the Apple News app, instead of spelling out "Apple News," Apple uses the "?" symbol along with the word "News," similar to Apple Pay.Fi-na-lly! I’ve been holding off purchasing a new iPhone in the hopes they’d eventually use the Apple logo in the :apple:News app! The wait is over!
—:mad:Danger
dude, clarify something for me
is your handle meant to be read AngerDanger or AngerDAnger?
I liked the eye-rhyming; they’re spelled similarly, but pronounced differently, like Lemon Demon, Warm Charm, Sean Bean, etc.
