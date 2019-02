Everything New in iOS 12.2 Beta 3: Apple TV Remote Redesign, Apple News Tweak, Bug Fixes and More

Apple this morning released the third beta of iOS 12.2 to developers, and as with most early betas, the new software introduces refinements and user interface changes for various features.There are several minor tweaks, such as an update to the Apple News logo, along with more major updates that include a new Apple TV Remote design and multiple important bug fixes. We've outlined everything new in the third beta of iOS 12.2 below.- The Apple TV Remote has been redesigned again with a darker interface, both in the Remote app itself and in Control Center.- The second beta of iOS 12.2 had a pesky bug that caused the iPhone's charge to be displayed on the Lock screen instead of the date. In beta 3, that's been fixed.- In the Apple News app, instead of spelling out " Apple News ," Apple uses the "" symbol along with the word "News," similar to Apple Pay - The interface for viewing information about your iPhone has been updated and rearranged in a more logical way with info like model number and serial number at the top with carrier information at the bottom.- The Group FaceTime bug has been addressed in iOS 12.2 and Group FaceTime is now once again available to iOS 12.2 users.- Alongside iOS 12.2 beta 3, Apple introduced new resources for developers. Siri Shortcuts design resources are available, as are new iOS system design templates, Adobe XD Apple Watch design resources, and an SF Compact Rounded font. Developers are also now able to offer subscription discounts on a broader basis thanks to a new API - There's a new section under Siri & Search > Apple Store that indicates Siri in iOS 12.2 will be able to suggest Today at Apple sessions for you based on your Safari and app usage.Apple has introduced many other changes over the course of the beta testing period, with most of the updates outlined in our iOS 12.2 tidbits post Additional details on iOS 12 can be found in our iOS 12 roundup