Apple Will Reportedly Launch iPad mini 5 and Entry-Level 10-inch iPad Next Year
Apple is preparing to launch a new fifth-generation iPad mini in the first half of 2019, according to sources in the Apple supply chain cited by the China Times, followed by a new entry-level iPad in two versions.
The report, first spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, claims that Apple is preparing to launch a low-priced so-called iPad mini 5 in the first half of next year in an attempt to halt a general decline in iPad sales, with mass production expected to start by the end of December.
Apple hasn't updated its smallest iPad since September 2015, but the device did receive a price cut in March 2017, with a 128GB capacity model costing $399.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in October that Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini with an upgraded processor and a lower-cost display panel, with the device being launched in 2018 or early next year.
Notably, Kuo's prediction came two months after DigiTimes said it did not believe Apple plans to introduce an updated iPad mini, and in fact has "no further plan" for the smaller tablet.
As for Apple's entry-level iPad, today's report claims that next year Apple will replace its sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad with a similarly priced model that features a 10-inch display within a narrower frame.
Following strong sales of the 2017 model, Apple is said to be launching two low-priced versions of the iPad in 2019 to boost sales growth. A more exact timeframe for launch was not given beyond the "second half" of 2019. Apple's 9.7-inch iPad was last updated in March 2018 and in the same month the year before that.
Apple's 9.7-inch iPad is thicker, heavier, and has fewer features than iPad Pro models, but it does support Apple Pencil and is also Apple's most affordable tablet, starting at $329.
Today's report goes on to say Apple plans to reduce production costs of the two iPads by reducing the amount to LED procurement in Japan and switching to Korean-made LED displays.
1 day ago at 03:47 am
The first leaked images just came in people!
1 day ago at 04:07 am
I wonder if they will arrive bent?
1 day ago at 03:51 am
I think Apple under estimates the potential with the mini and those who don’t alway favor the larger iPads. Portability in a smaller form factor is still key for the mini when you have those times you want just want ease of use with one hand. Hopefully Apple Pencil support would be a consideration as well.
1 day ago at 04:30 am
I am glad that finally market forces (i.e. consumer demand) have begun to impact Apple product decisions.
Apple Exec: Why won't people buy what we want to sell them!?!
Apple Jr Exec: I suppose we could build the products they keep asking for?
Apple Exec: It's just crazy enough to work.
1 day ago at 04:11 am
So Apple needs a lower price point. That's not news, that's obvious.
But why would I want to buy a "cheaper" version of a flagship device, just because the pricing is ridiculous beyond belief?
This will not sell at all ... I really hope Tim Cook leaves with a golden handshake.
His obsession with supply chain optimisation and high margins is just horrible.
By the way, shareholders will notice that as well. Regardless of all the nice talk about innovation in materials and new technologies. I would not be surprised to see AAPL touch $100.
I don't buy any current products anymore. I know it's irrelevant.
But the share price has moved and investors see that at least.
1 day ago at 03:52 am
Mac Mini... iPad Mini... would iPhone Mini (or SE2) be next?
1 day ago at 03:51 am
The reports of iPad mini's death have been greatly exaggerated.
1 day ago at 05:07 am
Have they lost their mind?
iPad mini, 9.7”, 10”, 10.5”, 11” and 12”.
At the moment the only one with optimised apps (including Safari) is the 9.7”.
This is ridiculous.
1 day ago at 03:58 am
Just goes to show you that it’s Apple killing iPad mini and not a lack of demand. Now they want to boost sales with it? But but the iPad mini is dead they said. There’s no market for it they say. Regardless have you ever seen such a mixed message? Oh and let’s make sure we cheapen the display all we can. This will further boost sales and quality.
What happened to delighting consumers with the best products it can make?
1 day ago at 04:26 am
Yet another screen size? Many apps are not updated for the 11 inch pro yet.That's not Apples problem.
By the way, I believe the App Store is slowly dying.
I know literally no-one who bought a paid app, maybe a really small In-App purchase.
I cannot recall wether Apple has bragged about the payouts to devs recently.
Considering the hardware lineup, with limited Xcode support, I know lots of people who simply stopped developing.
Also, GDPR, Terms and Conditions, etc. play a role for small devs.
