Green Monday Deals: Get Black Friday Prices on HomePod, iPad, Beats Headphones, and More Today Only
Most major retailers are running Green Monday deals today, and we've rounded up some of the best and most notable deals in this article. These include HomePod for $250 at Target, an iPad mini 4 for $250 at Best Buy, all-new Anker discount codes on Amazon, and more.
Target
Target today has brought back one of the best Black Friday discounts, offering shoppers the chance to get Apple's HomePod for just $249.99, down from $349.99. This is the same price that Best Buy had on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and another great opportunity to buy Apple's smart speaker at its all-time-low price.
Target also has the 9.7-inch iPad from early 2018 (32GB, Wi-Fi only) for $249.99, down from $329.99. Amazon matches this price in Gold and Space Gray color options, and as of today these are the lowest-ever prices for this version of the iPad and the best available online.
Amazon
Otherwise on Amazon, there are the usual collection of Gold Box deals with some notable inclusions for Green Monday. You can save on a variety of networking products, with the Netgear Orbi Wall Plug Mesh Wi-Fi System for $199.99, down from $299.99.
Another Gold Box offers savings on wireless charging mats from Samsung and iOttie. The main deal here is for iOttie's 7.5W iON Wireless Qi-Certified Charging Pad for $29.95, down from $39.95 in multiple colors.
As usual, one of the best Amazon sales centers upon Anker's accessories, this time including Lightning cables, battery packs, surge protectors, wall chargers, and wireless chargers. We've listed every item part of Anker's Gold Box for Green Monday below:
- PowerCore Lightning 3 pack (3,6,10 ft) - $19.99, down from $27.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Battery Pack (Black) - $19.18, down from $31.99
- PowerCore+ Mini 3,350 mAh Battery Pack (Black) - $10.98, down from $19.99
- PowerPort 10 Wall Charger (Black) - $27.99, down from $39.99
- PowerPort Speed 5 Wall Charger - $25.79, down from $35.99
- PowerDrive Speed+ 2 Car Charger (Black) - $19.99, down from $29.94
- PowerPort Strip 12 Surge Protector - $26.49, down from $34.99
- PowerWave 7.5W Wireless Charger - $31.97, down from $45.99
Best Buy
At Best Buy, you can get the iPad mini 4 (128GB, Wi-Fi) for $249.99, down from $399.99 in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. This is currently the best price available online for Apple's three-year old iPad mini 4, and it's matching the same sale price seen for the tablet during Black Friday at Best Buy and Target.
Best Buy also has the HomePod on sale for $279.99, down from $349.99. This isn't quite as good as Target's current $249.99 sale price on the smart speaker, which we mentioned above.
Apple
Even Apple has joined in on Green Monday deal offers today, with a few discounts on Beats by Dre headphones. Although Apple's sales on Beats are typically beaten out by numerous other companies, today marks one of the few times that Apple is actually offering the lowest-possible prices for these headphones available online today, and sometimes matching popular retailers like B&H Photo and Amazon.
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $239.95, down from $299.95 (matched at B&H Photo)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Beats Pop Collection) - $239.95, down from $299.95
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones - $279.95, down from $349.95 (matched at Amazon)
- BeatsX Earphones - $99.95, down from $119.95 (matched at Kohl's, B&H Photo, and Amazon)
B&H Photo
B&H Photo is celebrating Green Monday with discounts on the 2017 models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. These savings reach to as much as $330 off original prices of both Wi-Fi Only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, representing the lowest-ever prices for every iPad Pro listed below. One of the best markdowns in this sale is for the 512GB Wi-Fi only model, which has hit its lowest-ever price today of $799.99, down from a previous discount of $899.00, and from an original price of $1,149.00.
Wi-Fi Only
- 64 GB, Gold - $579.00, down from $799.00
- 256 GB, Gold - $719.00, down from $949.00
- 256 GB, Silver - $719.00, down from $949.00
- 256 GB, Space Gray - $719.00, down from $949.00
- 512 GB, Gold - $799.00, down from $1,149.00
- 512 GB, Silver - $799.00, down from $1,149.00
- 512 GB, Space Gray - $799.00, down from $1,149.00
- 64 GB, Gold - $649.00, down from $929.00
- 64 GB, Silver - $649.00, down from $929.00
- 64 GB, Space Gray - $649.00, down from $929.00
- 256 GB, Gold - $749.00, down from 1,079.99
- 256 GB, Silver - $749.00, down from 1,079.99
- 256 GB, Space Gray - $749.00, down from 1,079.99
- 512 GB, Gold - $999.00, down from $1,279.99
- 512 GB, Silver - $999.00, down from $1,279.99
- 512 GB, Space Gray - $999.00, down from $1,279.99
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Late 2018, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray) - $899.00, down from $949.00
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Late 2018, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Silver) - $1,049.00, down from $1,099.00
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Late 2018, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray) - $1,089.00, down from $1,149.00
- 13-inch MacBook Air (Late 2018, Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB HD) - $1,299.00, down from $1,399.00
- Mac mini (Late 2018, 8GB RAM, 128GB HD) - $724.00, down from $799.00
- Mac mini (Late 2018, 8GB RAM, 256GB HD) - $999.00, down from $1,099.00
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Silver, 2.3 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB HD) - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00
