Green Monday Deals: Get Black Friday Prices on HomePod, iPad, Beats Headphones, and More Today Only

Monday December 10, 2018 8:02 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Today is Green Monday, an online shopping event that is similar to Cyber Monday, allowing customers another chance to buy gifts for the holidays at Black Friday prices and get their items shipped before Christmas.

Most major retailers are running Green Monday deals today, and we've rounded up some of the best and most notable deals in this article. These include HomePod for $250 at Target, an iPad mini 4 for $250 at Best Buy, all-new Anker discount codes on Amazon, and more.

Target


Target today has brought back one of the best Black Friday discounts, offering shoppers the chance to get Apple's HomePod for just $249.99, down from $349.99. This is the same price that Best Buy had on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and another great opportunity to buy Apple's smart speaker at its all-time-low price.


Target also has the 9.7-inch iPad from early 2018 (32GB, Wi-Fi only) for $249.99, down from $329.99. Amazon matches this price in Gold and Space Gray color options, and as of today these are the lowest-ever prices for this version of the iPad and the best available online.

Amazon


Otherwise on Amazon, there are the usual collection of Gold Box deals with some notable inclusions for Green Monday. You can save on a variety of networking products, with the Netgear Orbi Wall Plug Mesh Wi-Fi System for $199.99, down from $299.99.


Another Gold Box offers savings on wireless charging mats from Samsung and iOttie. The main deal here is for iOttie's 7.5W iON Wireless Qi-Certified Charging Pad for $29.95, down from $39.95 in multiple colors.

As usual, one of the best Amazon sales centers upon Anker's accessories, this time including Lightning cables, battery packs, surge protectors, wall chargers, and wireless chargers. We've listed every item part of Anker's Gold Box for Green Monday below:

Lastly, Amazon has Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro in multiple sizes and colors at a discount today. You can get the 256GB + Wi-Fi version of the 2017 tablet for $669.99, down from $799.99. 512GB + Wi-Fi is available as well in Silver and Space Gray for $849.99, down from $999.00. Both prices are currently the best available online for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Best Buy


At Best Buy, you can get the iPad mini 4 (128GB, Wi-Fi) for $249.99, down from $399.99 in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. This is currently the best price available online for Apple's three-year old iPad mini 4, and it's matching the same sale price seen for the tablet during Black Friday at Best Buy and Target.


Best Buy also has the HomePod on sale for $279.99, down from $349.99. This isn't quite as good as Target's current $249.99 sale price on the smart speaker, which we mentioned above.

Apple


Even Apple has joined in on Green Monday deal offers today, with a few discounts on Beats by Dre headphones. Although Apple's sales on Beats are typically beaten out by numerous other companies, today marks one of the few times that Apple is actually offering the lowest-possible prices for these headphones available online today, and sometimes matching popular retailers like B&H Photo and Amazon.

B&H Photo


B&H Photo is celebrating Green Monday with discounts on the 2017 models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. These savings reach to as much as $330 off original prices of both Wi-Fi Only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, representing the lowest-ever prices for every iPad Pro listed below. One of the best markdowns in this sale is for the 512GB Wi-Fi only model, which has hit its lowest-ever price today of $799.99, down from a previous discount of $899.00, and from an original price of $1,149.00.


Wi-Fi Only
Wi-Fi + Cellular
If you're shopping around for newer Apple products, B&H Photo also has a few small discounts on 2018 Macs and iPads.

To keep track of more sales happening today and into the remainder of the holiday season, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup.

Avatar
cambookpro
6 hours ago at 08:17 am
I'm waiting for the Periwinkle Wednesday, Mauve Thursday and Aquamarine Saturday deals personally.

(Just me who's never heard of 'Green Monday'?)
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
iabacus
6 hours ago at 08:20 am
Green Monday? Really... Thats ridiculous
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
BoricuaHec01
6 hours ago at 08:08 am
Still a rip off.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
DrJohnnyN
6 hours ago at 08:06 am
*yawn*
No real good deals to be had.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
duervo
6 hours ago at 08:27 am
Green Monday has been a thing for ages. At least the last 10 years anyway. It’s an online-only thing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MacWorld78
5 hours ago at 09:55 am
Above products are still expensive to give away to family or friends during Xmas (some of them are old technology :rolleyes:)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
1 hour ago at 01:12 pm

Agreed, price is the main source of hate. The thing sounds INCREDIBLE, the bass is amazing for such a small footprint. HomeKit requests work on ours.


I meant that i would expand into buying some homekit accesories in the future. The sound is about as good as you can get currently with one of these tiny single enclosure speaker systems—and the bass is wild, it literally shakes the floors—but it doesnt impress me too much, given that I built a home setup with an amp and two speakers and an echo dot for $500 that crushes it. But I do like homepod for what it is
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
6 hours ago at 08:45 am
Green Monday Deals: Get Black Friday Prices on.....


What a ridiculous header....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
imola.zhp
6 hours ago at 08:50 am

I got a refurbished homepod at best buy on thanksgiving, so i got an extra like $20 off, getting around a $120 discount. While it is definitely Apple’s least functional product, I’d say it’s actually their most charming. It has a really nice design to it—it’s aesthetically far far superior to Echo in a variety of ways. Siri’s voice is far more pleasant and nice than Alexa’s. The sound quality is also decent. Much better than the Echo—definitely has an impressive bass output for the size


I bought ours quite a ways back with some deal on ebay. I didn't think I would like it as much as I do and I didn't think we would use it as much as we do. I hope Apple allocates some extra development towards the speaker to unlock more capabilities in the future.

I'm tempted to send one to my sister at this price...
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]