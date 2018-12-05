"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Jumps 13 Spots in Glassdoor's Annual List of Best Places to Work, But Remains Far Behind Facebook and Google
Facebook and Google are both among the top of the 2019 list, ranking seventh and eighth respectively, followed by Adobe in 30th and Microsoft in 34th. Other tech-related companies that cracked the list include LinkedIn in sixth, Nvidia in 36th, VMware in 51st, T-Mobile in 59th, and HP in 87th.
Beyond tech, notable inclusions are In-N-Out Burger in third, Southwest Airlines in 10th, St. Jude Children's Hospital in 13th, and FedEx in 85th. The best place to work overall is considered to be management consulting firm Bain & Company.
Apple has an overall rating of 4.3 out of five stars based on over 14,000 reviews from employees at both the corporate and retail level. Glassdoor quoted one review about Apple having a "fast-paced, goal-oriented environment that makes personal development and team collaboration incredibly easy to cultivate."
Apple ranked as high as 10th in Glassdoor's list back heading into 2012, the first full year of Tim Cook serving as CEO. Cook continues to lead Apple, and was ranked the 96th best CEO in the United States on Glassdoor for 2018, with a 91 percent approval rating based on 8,063 employee reviews.
As far as methodology is concerned, Glassdoor says it takes quantitative and qualitative data into account. "Led by Glassdoor's Economic Research Team, our proprietary awards algorithm factors in what employees have to say and looks at trends over time to determine who makes the list."
Complete Rankings: Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work - Employees' Choice
Top Rated Comments(View all)
lol Sounds like something written by upper management.
And what is the tech Facebook is supposed to work on? They’re not building computers or hardware of any kind. They don’t build an operating system or even their own browser. Their Facebook branded phone flopped. All they have is an app and a website like every other company on this planet. By that standard McDonalds is a tech company.What a ridiculous comment. FB is at the forefront, if not the biggest, data science/machine learning/AI company. If that's not tech, I don't know what is.
The fact that Facebook and Google are near the top show what a bogus list this is.How they treat their employees and how their employees feel about their company is not indicative of their public reputations. This list is about how they treat their employees and how their employees feel about the company. So what makes the list bogus? Your dislike of FB and Google?
I cannot imagine why anyone would want to work at Facebook or Google over Apple.
Have you worked at any of those companies?
I actually see his point now. They are a website developer who has a popular site. I have websites, they just don’t have a billion users. That does not make me a tech company.
Facebook isn't just a 'website' and mobile app. There's a lot more other stuff going on behind the scenes.
If you don't want to think of Facebook as a Tech company then that's your choice.
Good to know.
This might as well be a BuzzFeed survey.
