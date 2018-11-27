"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Promo Offers Up to $100 in Extra Trade-In Credit Toward New iPhone XR or XS
When trading in an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or 8 towards the purchase of an iPhone XR or iPhone XS, customers can get between $25 and $100 extra.
With an iPhone 6 Plus, for example, the normal trade-in value is $100, but with the current promotion, customers will get $200 in credit towards the purchase of a new iPhone.
It appears the trade-in bonus credit is only available when trading in an eligible older iPhone towards the purchase of the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, with extra credit not available for purchases of the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8.
When you go through the normal trade-in process on the trade-in site, Apple offers $150, but if you use the trade-in option during the checkout process of purchasing a new iPhone XR or XS, the bonus trade-in credit is displayed.
As with all trade-ins, to get the full trade-in value, your iPhone must turn on, it must be in good shape with working buttons, and it can't have a broken display. A broken iPhone that does not turn on or has broken buttons earns no trade-in value, though Apple offers to recycle it. An iPhone with a broken display earns a lesser trade-in amount.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Why would someone opt to do this instead of selling it via craigslist or swappa and getting much more money for it? This is akin to selling games to GameStop and getting peanuts when you can cut out the middleman and sell something for what it is actually worth.
Ease of trade in. Some people don't want to deal with an independent buyer. People have been robbed through Craigslist. Some aren't aware they can. For many it's not worth the extra time required (I can tell you I get paid more per hour than the extra money I'd make going through a private sale, dealing with meeting up, the bargaining, etc).
There are a lot of reasons people choose not to bother.
Full disclosure: Still enjoying my 6S :D
Why would someone opt to do this instead of selling it via craigslist or swappa and getting much more money for it? This is akin to selling games to GameStop and getting peanuts when you can cut out the middleman and sell something for what it is actually worth.If you don't need to wring every last penny out of your old phone, and are leery of selling on sites where the buyer may complain and request a refund... that's why.
And the ugliest with those huge bezels, ugly antenna lines and cheap aluminum.
It's amazing that they sold any.
How many did they sell again?
Lmao Tim wouldn’t be in this mess right now if he just sold the new phones at a reasonable price. Sad!Short of lowering the phone price, iPhone Upgrade Program should be restructured for mass majority.
Currently, iPhone Upgrade Program lets you upgrade yearly while paying monthly price that is essentially retail price + AppleCare+, divided by 24 months:
* iPhone XR:$37.41/month
* iPhone XS: $49.91/month
* iPhone XS Max: $54.08/month
I would restructure the plan that spreads payment over 48 months, allowing 1 upgrade every 2 years, making AppleCare+ optional (I can use my credit card's Mobile Protection Plan). The price then becomes:
* iPhone XR: $15.61/month
* iPhone XS: $20.81/month
* iPhone XS Max: $22.90/month
