Apple Releases Tweaked Version of Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock With Minor Internal Changes

Wednesday November 14, 2018 10:02 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new version of its Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which carries a model number of MU9F2AM/A and was added to the online Apple Store today.

The previous version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which had a model number of MLDW2AM/A, has been removed from the online store.


There are no design tweaks to the dock, which suggests that the new model includes unspecified internal updates. It is not known why Apple has introduced a revamped version, but the changes are likely to be minor.

The new Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock has also received FCC approval according to a filing that was shared today. The FCC filing provides no additional information on the dock or what might have been tweaked.

Apple's updated Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock can be purchased from the Apple website for $79. The device is available for delivery starting on Friday, November 16, and should be in retail stores soon.

MrGimper
MrGimper
21 hours ago at 10:16 am

I never understood the purpose of this dock. It's basically a $79 pillow for your Apple Watch.


It's for those of us that want a $79 pillow for our Apple Watches.

MrGimper
MrGimper
21 hours ago at 10:06 am
Perhaps a tweak of clearance when the puck is vertical to cater for the slight change on the 44mm S4?

rwilliams
rwilliams
21 hours ago at 10:11 am
$79 is still a lot for this thing

Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
21 hours ago at 10:10 am

They didn't disclose the reason and you won't care to ask them?
I bought mine a just week ago, they should've let customers know in advance. Ridiculous.

If last week, you're within the 14-day return period. Return/exchange.

Icaras
Icaras
21 hours ago at 10:04 am
Love my 1st gen dock, but really, where is my AirPower?

picaman
picaman
21 hours ago at 10:15 am
I didn't even know the first one existed.

Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
20 hours ago at 10:42 am

They didn't disclose the reason and you won't care to ask them?
I bought mine just a week ago, they should've let customers know in advance. Ridiculous.


Aaaah yeah, because the lowly grunts in the Apple Store have all kinds of insight into the product update pipeline. :rolleyes:

You're still within the return window if you have issues with your current one. Go in and swap it out. Stop complaining.

Avatar
AngerDanger
21 hours ago at 10:13 am
Eh, probably nothing major. Just added the ability to levitate or something.


avanpelt
avanpelt
21 hours ago at 10:14 am
I never understood the purpose of this dock. It's basically a $79 pillow for your Apple Watch.

DaveOP
DaveOP
21 hours ago at 10:05 am

Can't wait to hear the conspiracy theories about this change.

Something something airpower technology something something


