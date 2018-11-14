"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Releases Tweaked Version of Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock With Minor Internal Changes
The previous version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which had a model number of MLDW2AM/A, has been removed from the online store.
There are no design tweaks to the dock, which suggests that the new model includes unspecified internal updates. It is not known why Apple has introduced a revamped version, but the changes are likely to be minor.
The new Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock has also received FCC approval according to a filing that was shared today. The FCC filing provides no additional information on the dock or what might have been tweaked.
Apple's updated Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock can be purchased from the Apple website for $79. The device is available for delivery starting on Friday, November 16, and should be in retail stores soon.
I never understood the purpose of this dock. It’s basically a $79 pillow for your Apple Watch.
It's for those of us that want a $79 pillow for our Apple Watches.
They didn't disclose the reason and you won't care to ask them?
They didn't disclose the reason and you won't care to ask them?
I bought mine just a week ago, they should've let customers know in advance. Ridiculous.
Aaaah yeah, because the lowly grunts in the Apple Store have all kinds of insight into the product update pipeline. :rolleyes:
You're still within the return window if you have issues with your current one. Go in and swap it out. Stop complaining.
Can't wait to hear the conspiracy theories about this change.Something something airpower technology something something
