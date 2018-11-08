"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Three Things to Know About the New Apple Pencil
As the new Apple Pencil begins to arrive to customers around the world, we've learned some additional details about the drawing tool:
- Unlike the original, the second-generation Apple Pencil does not include an extra tip in the box. Apple sells a four-pack of extra tips online and at many of its retail stores for $19 in the United States.
- The new Apple Pencil wirelessly charges when attached to the new iPad Pro, but it is not compatible with Qi-based wireless chargers. Not too much of a surprise there, but good to know.
- In a memo shared with its retail stores on Wednesday, seen by MacRumors, Apple said customers "may experience the new Apple Pencil as unresponsive after initial setup" and outlined steps to resolve this.
First, pair the Apple Pencil to the iPad Pro. Once the iPad Pro has an internet connection, it will download an Apple Pencil firmware update and send it to the Apple Pencil via Bluetooth. The Apple Pencil will continue to work normally during the 10-minute transfer.
The pairing update will begin the next time the Apple Pencil goes idle for 60 seconds, and will take roughly two minutes. The Apple Pencil will be non-responsive during this time. Once it resets, and the update is complete, it will start working normally again.
Apple has more details about the new Pencil on its website.
So you're thinking that Tim Cook was sitting at his desk thinking how he can boost net income beyond the current 80 billion a year, and his solution was to remove a 25 cent piece of plastic from a product that makes up .001% of Apple's revenue? Yeah that's probably it.
If it is 25 cents per tip and they sell 5 million pencils, that is 1.25 million dollars. Even if they sell one pencil, it is 250k saved. I don't know why you think Tim Cook the financial wizard doesn't think of these things. For instance, stopping giving dongles for head phones, requiring the purchase of dongles for USB-C. These things all add up to millions of dollars for Apple.
Obviously they DO think about things like the tip. First it was there, now it's not. Someone made both decisions. This is precisely why you are not a CFO... You clearly don't think of the things that make companies more profitable.
Tim doesn't see it as removing 25 cents he sees it as getting customers to pay an extra $19
We've seen Apple remove extra tips, headphone adapters, SIM card tools... You think someone is going over Tim's head to force these changes?
You just snap it onto the side of your iPad Pro, which is where you should store it anyway. Why do you want to charge it separately?I can see a high likelihood of the Apple Pencil being dislodged from the side of the iPad Pro, such as when sliding the device into a bag. If I owned one I would want to keep it in a pen slot or something similar in whatever bag/sleeve I'm using.
can anyone comment on the battery life please?The battery life is far less than the original. Example: from 100% to 96% in around 3 minutes - just taking a couple of quick notes. Same test with original pencil and the battery doesn’t drop at all. Disappointing.
You just snap it onto the side of your iPad Pro, which is where you should store it anyway. Why do you want to charge it separately?
I didn’t necessarily say I do. But again, why would it use a completely different wireless charging method than other Apple devices?
That said, I’m imagining a situation where I’m done drawing at my desk, and want to take the iPad out to my patio and read the news while I have some coffee. I don’t think I’d want my Pencil stuck to it. The Pencil is a tool I use sometimes, not a permanent feature I want to carry around on my iPad.
Anyway I’m still confused why Apple decided to make the Pencils incompatible with each other. If the Pencil charged via Qi, then an old iPad user could charge it using any Qi pad they own, much more convenient than using Lightning. Pairing could be via a simple dongle, which only has to be done once. And of course there’s absolutely the old Pencil should not be compatible with the new iPad via a USB-C adapter, unless there’s a major change in the way they work past the pairing issue.
