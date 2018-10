Live Coverage of Apple's October 2018 iPad and Mac Event

Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.



Apple's "There's more in the making" event at the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time), and we're expecting to see a number of iPad and Mac announcements today.Later today will also see the release of iOS 12 .1, bringing Group FaceTime, new emoji, live Depth Control in camera previews, and Dual SIM support for Apple's latest iPhones. Additional updates in the form of macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5 .1, and tvOS 12 .1 are likely also coming today.Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event. It should be accessible again shortly after the keynote.