Live Coverage of Apple's October 2018 iPad and Mac Event

Apple's "There's more in the making" event at the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time), and we're expecting to see a number of iPad and Mac announcements today.
Later today will also see the release of iOS 12.1, bringing Group FaceTime, new emoji, live Depth Control in camera previews, and Dual SIM support for Apple's latest iPhones. Additional updates in the form of macOS 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1 are likely also coming today.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.
Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event. It should be accessible again shortly after the keynote.
Live Updates - No need to refresh
4 hours ago at 07:27 am
MacRumors for the entire rest of the year:
5 hours ago at 06:01 am
The most anticipated Apple Event since the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984.
4 hours ago at 07:27 am
It's 5x faster than a 6 year old product? Amazing...
4 hours ago at 07:21 am
The audience seems more excited about recycled Aluminium than they do about the computer itself.
4 hours ago at 07:21 am
A MacBook Air made from MacBook Air corpses!
4 hours ago at 07:21 am
People cheering over recycled aluminum.. ok.
3 hours ago at 07:47 am
You can see why people despise Apple.
Fill the audience with a couple of hundred retail employees under the age of 20 to whoop at the highest starting prices ever for Cupertino-branded products.
It is basically a Hollywood abattoir with the pigs cheering on the rollout of the blades that will kill them.
Fill the audience with a couple of hundred retail employees under the age of 20 to whoop at the highest starting prices ever for Cupertino-branded products.
It is basically a Hollywood abattoir with the pigs cheering on the rollout of the blades that will kill them.
4 hours ago at 07:15 am
oh and the last good MacBook keyboard is gone. Well done Apple.
4 hours ago at 07:18 am
Haven't seen the price yet...
But they lost me with the keyboard.
I will NEVER buy a computer that features that keyboard. I have tried it now on a few different divises and iterations and it is by far the worst keyboard experience I have ever had on a laptop.
But they lost me with the keyboard.
I will NEVER buy a computer that features that keyboard. I have tried it now on a few different divises and iterations and it is by far the worst keyboard experience I have ever had on a laptop.
3 hours ago at 08:19 am
Absolute silence after mentioning emoji. Amazing.
