'GrayKey' iPhone Unlocking Box No Longer Works After iOS 12 Update
Apple has effectively disabled the GrayKey iPhone unlocking device used by law enforcement agencies to crack the passcodes on iPhones, reports Forbes.
Multiple anonymous sources have told Forbes that the GrayKey box is unable to obtain the passcodes of any iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 or later.
GrayKey iPhone cracking box, via MalwareBytes.
On these devices, law enforcement agencies are limited to a partial extraction that provides unencrypted files and metadata like file size and folder structure.
It is not clear what method Apple used to block GrayKey access to iPhones running iOS 12 and later. Vladimir Katalov, CEO of ElcomSoft, said Apple's method is unknown.
It can take as little as 6.5 minutes for the box to crack a 4-digit passcode, while a 6-digit passcode can be calculated in approximately 11 hours.
Apple in an iOS 11 update introduced a new USB Restricted Mode feature that prevents USB accessories like the GrayKey box from connecting to an iPhone or iPad if it's been more than an hour since the device was last unlocked.
It was believed that this would prevent the GrayKey device from working, but after details on USB Restricted Mode were released, forensic experts said that it had already been defeated.
It's not known if USB Restricted Mode had an impact or if Apple implemented another method for blocking the GrayKey box, but companies like Grayshift are likely to find a workaround or a new method for cracking the iPhone.
As Rochester Police Department Captain John Sherwin told Forbes, there's always a new method in the works. "Give it time and I am sure a 'workaround' will be developed ... and then the cycle will repeat," he said. Someone is always building a better mousetrap, whether it's Apple or someone trying to defeat device security."
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
21 hours ago at 12:52 pm
Number one reason I stick with Apple: Security
21 hours ago at 12:52 pm
What a waste of tax payers $
21 hours ago at 12:54 pm
[MEDIA=youtube]rX7wtNOkuHo[/MEDIA]Ha ha!
21 hours ago at 01:02 pm
I love Apple for stuff like this. When they actually put their money where their mouth is and go above and beyond to protect user privacy. I feel that I don’t trust and can’t trust any company out there, but Apple is probably the one I’d trust most.
21 hours ago at 12:54 pm
❤️Apple
21 hours ago at 12:55 pm
And when that better mousetrap costs $15,000 for 300 unlocks or $30,000 for unlimited unlocks and will be useless with the next iOS update, who cares? It's only taxpayer money.
As Rochester Police Department Captain John Sherwin told Forbes, there's always a new method in the works. "Give it time and I am sure a 'workaround' will be developed ... and then the cycle will repeat," he said. Someone is always building a better mousetrap, whether it's Apple or someone trying to defeat device security."
21 hours ago at 12:56 pm
Apple security is top Notch
21 hours ago at 12:56 pm
ha! suck it pigs
21 hours ago at 01:09 pm
As long as Apple focuses on privacy and doesn’t become Google, I will stick with them.
21 hours ago at 01:03 pm
Good news. Privacy is important.
