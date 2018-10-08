Apple's colorful mainstream flagship, starting at $749.
Apple Releasing iOS 12.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Bug, Lightning Charging Issue [Update: Now Available]
The update will be available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update. iOS 12 users should be able to download iOS 12.0.1 when it is released at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Today's update fixes several high profile bugs that have been plaguing iOS 12 users. It resolves an issue that could cause some iPhone XS devices not to charge when connected to a Lightning cable, an issue that was discovered shortly after iOS 12 was released.
Reports suggested multiple iOS 12 devices were affected rather than just the iPhone XS, and it's likely that if other devices are impacted, the new update solves the problem.
iOS 12.0.1 also fixes a major Wi-Fi bug that could cause some iPhone XS devices to prefer to join a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network rather than a 5GHz Wi-Fi network, resulting in perceived slower Wi-Fi connection speeds. After this update, many users who were stuck with their phones connecting to a 2.4GHz network should see much faster Wi-Fi connection speeds as the devices once again prefer a 5GHz network.
Other bug fixes in this update include a reorientation of the "123" number key on the iPad, which was moved in the iOS 12 update and swapped with the emoji/language key, a fix for a problem that could cause subtitles not to appear in some video apps, and an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable.
Many of these bugs have also been addressed in the upcoming iOS 12.1 update that is currently being beta tested by developers and public beta testers.
Apple's full release notes for the update are below:
iOS 12.0.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad. This update:The new iOS 12 update introduces a slew of new features like Siri Shortcuts for creating voice-controlled automations, Screen Time for monitoring your iOS device usage, Memoji on devices with a TrueDepth camera, improvements to Do Not Disturb and notifications, ARKit 2.0, privacy enhancements, and more.
- Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable
- Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz
- Restores the original position of the ".?123" key on the iPad keyboard
- Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable
- For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
For additional details on everything new in iOS 12, make sure to check out our roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Other bug fixes in this update include a reorientation of the "123" number key on the iPad, which was moved in the iOS 12 update and swapped with the emoji/language key
This change has annoyed the **** out of me when typing on the iPad! Glad they'll be reverting it back to how it was on iOS 11.
When will the update come for the calibration of your terrible new oled screens. They are way to warm. Consider this a warning. If it’s not a simple software fix and a hardware fix. Apple needs to acknowledge it. I paid way to much for this promoted as superior display to end up as being the worst garbage with a yellow tint to the display. I’m gathering thousands of other complaintants and will bring class action. I want my money back on the iPhone X right now. If your listening Apple today is day 17 of this garbage iPhone X’s Max. If you want my mouth to shut then you need to reach out to me with a full refund and opportunity to get my iPhone X back. Apple you need to be consistent in your product. Especially the displays. And especially when your promoting as the best ever. It’s a lie and you know it. So now I’ll be expecting the phone call from that ******** named John in your Texas office.
Can't you just turn off true tone? I turn it off on my XS and its bright white.
Not seeing it yet.
It is not 9AM in California. Remember the solar panels on top of the Apple spaceship first have to catch sufficient sunshine before the servers can start.
And... Apple staff needs enough coffee
I hadn’t even noticed the iPad “.123?” Button had moved. But now that I think about it I was getting the emoji keyboard far more often than usualI thought I had gone crazy or lost my typing skills cause I miss clicked this all the time. Sanity restored.
The only thing I want fixed is the absolutely absurd method for selecting your camera in FaceTime. This may possibly be the dumbest thing Apple has ever done.
agreed. awful.
Updates that support iPhones that are up to 5 years old.
I'm laughing at Android fanboys talking smack at anything Apple does that appears to be a mishap.
I mean, can you imagine buying a Note 9 in 2018 for $1200 and it comes with last years Android OS and won't have the latest one for 3-6 months?
That's ridiculous.
When will the update come for the calibration of your terrible new oled screens. They are way to warm. Consider this a warning. If it’s not a simple software fix and a hardware fix. Apple needs to acknowledge it. I paid way to much for this promoted as superior display to end up as being the worst garbage with a yellow tint to the display. I’m gathering thousands of other complaintants and will bring class action. I want my money back on the iPhone X right now. If your listening Apple today is day 17 of this garbage iPhone X’s Max. If you want my mouth to shut then you need to reach out to me with a full refund and opportunity to get my iPhone X back. Apple you need to be consistent in your product. Especially the displays. And especially when your promoting as the best ever. It’s a lie and you know it. So now I’ll be expecting the phone call from that ******** named John in your Texas office.If you are within your 14 day return window, return it to Apple and get your money back. If you didn't return it during the 14 day period, that is your fault.
[ Read All Comments ]