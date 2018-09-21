First Impressions From New iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Users

Image via shooter03

I had the 7+ then the X and I really missed the + size so that's why I went for the Xs+. Screen size is pretty mind blowing. As for hand size it fits me nicely ( I have sorta big hands ) feels a little lighter than the X which is weird. But all in all it's so nice.

First thing I noticed was definitely that huge OLED 6.5" panel. Its vibrant, extremely bright and immerse a f. After using it for 2 hours and switching back to the 7 Plus, the 7 Plus's 16:9 rectangle display felt slightly dated. The OLED panel is what really stood out the most.



Ok the camera. Holy crap, the auto focus is ridiculously quick. Putting my hand in front of the camera and taking it away, it focuses INSTANTLY (nearly). I'm amazed at how they were able to make it faster than the already fast 7 Plus' camera. I am yet to test the video 4K at 60fps and all those other features.

We've seen dozens of iPhone XS and XS Max reviews from media sites that Apple invited to test the new smartphones ahead of their release, but now that the new iPhones have officially launched in the United States and other countries around the world, iPhone XS and XS Max first impressions from regular Apple customers are now available.New iPhone XS and XS Max users on reddit, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums have been sharing their opinions on the two new devices, and for those awaiting their own new iPhone or considering a purchase, the impressions from average consumers provide interesting insight.MacRumors reader shooter03 said that the larger display of the iPhone XS Max is "amazing" and exactly what he's after. "I'm like WOW!!" he wrote.shooter03 shared some iPhone XS Max photos he took of his dogs using Portrait Mode and the new Depth Control feature that lets you adjust the depth of field after taking a photo, which came out great.Reddit user jtx660 who upgraded from an iPhone 7 said the display of the new iPhone is incomparable to the display of the iPhone 7, with vibrant, bright colors.jtx660 also put together a video of his iPhone and shared a photo gallery to show it off.

MacRumors reader sjperformance said he didn't notice a huge weight difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone XS Max, and that it didn't seem much bigger either. He also shared a photo of the iPhone XS Max next to the iPhone X.



I believe I'll be keeping the Max. Never liked how big the plus felt. Especially with those bezels and what not. To me X was perfect but after awhile I desired a bigger screen. With Max the weight difference doesn't bother me because X is heavy too.



The Max fits perfect inside my pockets. Didn't really feel a difference inside slim jeans I was wearing today. It does seem more faster smoother over my X running iOS12. I already use my X with 2 hands to text, emails, forums, etc. One handed only when viewing social media, reading something, an email. Barely use my X one handed. I'm used to 2 hands on my X therefore the Max feels normal to me. Having a huge screen with no bezels. No home button truly makes an immense difference. Y'all will enjoy it.

Have an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Feel free to share your first impressions and your photos in the comments below.