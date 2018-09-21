iPhone XS and XS Max in silver, space gray, and gold.
First Impressions From New iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Users
We've seen dozens of iPhone XS and XS Max reviews from media sites that Apple invited to test the new smartphones ahead of their release, but now that the new iPhones have officially launched in the United States and other countries around the world, iPhone XS and XS Max first impressions from regular Apple customers are now available.
New iPhone XS and XS Max users on reddit, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums have been sharing their opinions on the two new devices, and for those awaiting their own new iPhone or considering a purchase, the impressions from average consumers provide interesting insight.
MacRumors reader shooter03 said that the larger display of the iPhone XS Max is "amazing" and exactly what he's after. "I'm like WOW!!" he wrote.
Reddit user jtx660 who upgraded from an iPhone 7 said the display of the new iPhone is incomparable to the display of the iPhone 7, with vibrant, bright colors.
jtx660 also put together a video of his iPhone and shared a photo gallery to show it off.
MacRumors reader sjperformance said he didn't notice a huge weight difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone XS Max, and that it didn't seem much bigger either. He also shared a photo of the iPhone XS Max next to the iPhone X.
I had the 7+ then the X and I really missed the + size so that's why I went for the Xs+. Screen size is pretty mind blowing. As for hand size it fits me nicely ( I have sorta big hands ) feels a little lighter than the X which is weird. But all in all it's so nice.shooter03 shared some iPhone XS Max photos he took of his dogs using Portrait Mode and the new Depth Control feature that lets you adjust the depth of field after taking a photo, which came out great.
First thing I noticed was definitely that huge OLED 6.5" panel. Its vibrant, extremely bright and immerse a f. After using it for 2 hours and switching back to the 7 Plus, the 7 Plus's 16:9 rectangle display felt slightly dated. The OLED panel is what really stood out the most.
Ok the camera. Holy crap, the auto focus is ridiculously quick. Putting my hand in front of the camera and taking it away, it focuses INSTANTLY (nearly). I'm amazed at how they were able to make it faster than the already fast 7 Plus' camera. I am yet to test the video 4K at 60fps and all those other features.
I believe I'll be keeping the Max. Never liked how big the plus felt. Especially with those bezels and what not. To me X was perfect but after awhile I desired a bigger screen. With Max the weight difference doesn't bother me because X is heavy too.Have an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Feel free to share your first impressions and your photos in the comments below. We'll be sharing a hands-on video later today when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max launch in the United States, so stay tuned to MacRumors.com.
The Max fits perfect inside my pockets. Didn't really feel a difference inside slim jeans I was wearing today. It does seem more faster smoother over my X running iOS12. I already use my X with 2 hands to text, emails, forums, etc. One handed only when viewing social media, reading something, an email. Barely use my X one handed. I'm used to 2 hands on my X therefore the Max feels normal to me. Having a huge screen with no bezels. No home button truly makes an immense difference. Y'all will enjoy it.
1 day ago at 10:27 pm
Can we all just stop the parade and take a moment to appreciate those gorgeous dogs? Great pics of those boxers!
1 day ago at 10:11 pm
Last year, I upgraded from the 5S to the X and those people who are upgrading from the 7-family to the XS/XS Max will definitely be overwhelmed by the display, like I was. The colors actually are more vibrant and they do certainly "pop" because of the OLED display. Staring at tried and true, and less vibrant LCD displays like from the previous series of phones and going to the OLED display for the 1st time is certainly a memorable experience. You get so captivated by the display. I am happy for those of you who decided to stave off from upgrading last year and are enjoying the more refined X-series experience this year. Enjoy your new phones!
1 day ago at 11:33 pm
Here they are in all their glory again.
Here they are in all their glory again.
1 day ago at 09:55 pm
I think the author meant... sharing their opinions, not options...
Yep, thanks, Been a long day!
1 day ago at 09:48 pm
Now, im excited, more.
I can’t wait mine.
I can’t wait mine.
1 day ago at 03:00 am
Here comes my plea that Im sure its not gonna change anything! Guys! Stop buying these phones! If you need a new phone go iPhone 8 or wait for XR. Buying the phones in the 1200-1500 EUR range is insane. That is not good for anyone!
It is not good for consumers as they have significant price hikes from year to year. I understand that we pay premium for the privilege of using MacOS and iOS but Apple is going too far. They testing waters how high can they go to increase the profits and maintain market share. As long as people are buying them in millions nothing would change.
It is not good for environment as we are producing tons of waste just in the name of having so called newest and greatest. It makes no sense. Our previous models are equally good!
Its not good for Apple as they will get lazy and not even try to be more reasonable with the customers. Why would they if they can sell everything at any price point? They dont even include proper cables and charger in the 1200EUR phone. Thats telling! And as I mentioned at some point I find it insulting.
Its not good for society as the social pressure to have the newest gadgets is enormous. And I bet you that a lot of people is buying things they cant afford just not to be seen as "worse". Look at the post about the delays. People are getting furious about 2 day shipment delay. It is a complete corruption of values. I could go on and on but I hope you get my point.
I payed 5000USD for the MBP and although i find it overpriced I tend to keep my laptops for many many years and use them for work so that somehow justifies the spending. But phones? They slowly creeping up with the prices of AW too. On every front starting from the hardware through the Apple care.
OK. My rant is over :)
1 day ago at 10:25 pm
Got the 8 last year (upgraded from the 6+) I’ll upgrade next year even though it’s KILLING ME!!!
1 day ago at 04:41 am
They're very nice phones but I can't help but think I would buy one, play with it for a day, and then think "Why the hell did I spend £1100 on this?".
1 day ago at 10:04 pm
The edge detection for bokeh effect does seem improved. I think they can do better in the software, it still looks more like a simple blur than optical bokeh, particularly with respect to how specular highlights are processed.
1 day ago at 09:50 pm
looking forward to getting mine today
