First Impressions From New Apple Watch Series 4 Owners

Friday September 21, 2018 3:11 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
With Apple Watch Series 4 models wending their way to Apple customers in the United States and many other countries today, some people have already picked up their orders and are sharing their first impressions of the new smartwatch online.

Apple Watch Series 4 owners on Reddit and the MacRumors forums appear to be particularly impressed by the larger screen and redesigned chassis.

Image by Reddit user KaiiXiang

Reddit user bluebear74 said that "coming from a S0 to S4 is amazing," and expressed surprise at the amount of information the bigger screen is able to display: "There's so many complications I don't know what to do with them all!"

Having previously used a Series 1 model, Reddit user KaiiXiang in Singapore said they were "really blown away" by the new watch's screen and responsiveness, although they noted that Siri "still sucks" since it's "either slow or fails to pick up what I say most of the time."

Image by MacRumors forum member implacablewombat

MacRumors forum member Jasonstevens said his new Series 4 "looks/feels amazing," although he found the haptic feedback on the Digital Crown less impressive: "It feels like it's just tapping my wrist not my finger."

Reddit user DisHowWeDo, who has small wrists (170mm) and had never owned an Apple Watch before, said they were "REALLY worried the 44mm would look huge on me," but ultimately found it to be "flipping perfect" and "definitely the right size."

Hermès Series 4 image by MacRumors forum member boardiesboi

Likewise, MacRumors forum member Suxamethonium was a little worried about the 44mm size when looking at it in the Apple Store app, but he now felt it was "pretty much perfect" for an average man's wrist. He also commented that the new watch faces "make much better use of all that real estate."

Perhaps surprisingly, several customers appear to have been caught off guard by the color of the Gold stainless steel Series 4 model, with one Reddit user calling it "quite pink... Like a rose gold." Another said they expected it to be a lot more gold and felt a bit disappointed, although they were "sticking with it," while MacRumors forum member defn felt the color "goes surprisingly well with a lot of watch bands."

Image by MacRumors forum member defn

Have you just become a new Apple Watch Series 4 owner? Feel free to share your first impressions and your photos in the comments below. We'll be sharing a hands-on video later today, so stay tuned to MacRumors.com.

Avatar
tom.humphrey
13 hours ago at 03:52 am

Maybe someone can wear it alongside their previous Apple Watch, or include some common item to really give context? The tech porn is great, but it doesn't really help make purchase decisions.


This is my old 42mm S2 on the left and new 44mm on the Right. There's really not that much difference in them size wise.


Glad I didn’t upgrade. Way too minor of an update.


When you say it is a minor update - It has gone from being a 32 bit processor to 64 bit. That's a massive change before even starting on the rest.

Rating: 28 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
13 hours ago at 03:33 am

Just don’t want tech on my wrist. My phone bothers me enough when it goes off throughout the day, the thought of adding yet another device to deliver notifications gives me a headache lol


My plan is to quit the phone most of the times and only go out with a LTE Apple Watch, to force myself to reduce activities that harm my focus during the day.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
KevinAPearson
14 hours ago at 03:27 am

One hour to go before my expected delivery window starts. Already looking at the front door every 2 blooming mins.

Not like it's going to arrive any earlier... :rolleyes:

You think that's bad; I have a delivery window of 06:00am to 10:00pm!

Update: Now showing "Your Driver Steve will deliver between 1433 and 1533 today!
Come on Steve put yer foot down! :)
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
DononyG2
14 hours ago at 03:20 am

I need to get to an apple store asap, that 44mm looks massive (not a fan)

I think the photos make it look bigger than it actually is..
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
philipc121
13 hours ago at 03:47 am
I'm incredibly happy with mine! Very quick into the store, served very quickly, and the whole unboxing was a delight!

The new screen size is a significant upgrade over the old version — everything is just so much easier to read and navigate around. The haptic crown scrolling is a nice little touch. The additional height (44mm v 42mm) feels like nothing really —it's certainly not some mammoth watch, and while it's only slight it does feel notably thinner. And it's very quick & responsive too.

Overall I'm very impressed!













Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
philipc121
13 hours ago at 03:57 am

Maybe someone can wear it alongside their previous Apple Watch, or include some common item to really give context? The tech porn is great, but it doesn't really help make purchase decisions.


I don't know if these help? Series 2 42mm with the red leather strap on the left, Series 4 44mm with the Hermès strap on the right. It was a bit hard to get them lined up to get an good comparison



Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Marsontherocks
13 hours ago at 04:09 am

The watch looks nice. But I’m still not moved to buy one...

Just don’t want tech on my wrist. My phone bothers me enough when it goes off throughout the day, the thought of adding yet another device to deliver notifications gives me a headache lol


I feel like I am less stressed about notifications now, after getting the Series 3 in spring. I can quickly glance at the watch and see if it's important, then ignore most of it. When I didn't have the watch, I would feel the taptic engine tap/hear the chime, take my phone out of the pocket, realize it wasn't important, then open Facebook, because you know, I already have the phone out of my pocket, so might as well... etc. etc. Much less usage of the phone now :)
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Moakesy
14 hours ago at 03:22 am
One hour to go before my expected delivery window starts. Already looking at the front door every 2 blooming mins.

Not like it's going to arrive any earlier... :rolleyes:
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
CausticSoda
13 hours ago at 03:45 am
Just walked into the Yas Mall store, (Abu Dhabi) mid-morning. Surprisingly they had what I wanted in stock, and including the slightly feeble queue outside, the whole thing took about an hour. (Online it was showing 4-5 weeks for delivery). I got the 44 mm silver seashell sports band version. I have small wrists, but it is fine. It is light, comfortable, and feels quite a lot thinner than my old one, partly due to its larger height and width. I am very impressed with it. It feels and looks significantly better than my Series 2, and I much prefer the strap to the plastic one. Well worth the upgrade in my opinion, not least for the cellular connectivity. The face can display so much more info, and everything I use it for 95 % of the time is accessible via the complications, so I will hardly ever need to access things from the app screen, which I have always found somewhat tedious to use.

UPDATE: The screen is a significant increase in size. It actually makes a huge difference. The speaker is also much better. If you are wondering if it is worth upgrading (from any model) I think this is a very significant improvement. I am not a blind Apple fan boy by any means, but I am very impressed indeed with this watch. If in doubt, go for it!
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
steeevo
13 hours ago at 03:41 am

My plan is to quit the phone most of the times and only go out with a LTE Apple Watch, to force myself to reduce activities that harm my focus during the day.

Exactly this. Im buying my girlfriend one so she can leave her phone at home and stop checking facebook and insta every 10 minutes.
Rating: 7 Votes

