iPhone Screen Repairs to Get Faster as Apple Moves to Software-Only Calibration Process

Monday September 17, 2018 6:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has announced that its iPhone display calibration process no longer requires specialized hardware, according to an internal service-related document obtained by MacRumors today.

Starting today, Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers can calibrate the display on a repaired iPhone 6s or newer by simply connecting the device to a Mac mini or MacBook Air running Apple's calibration and diagnostics software, without the need to use a so-called 3D Touch Calibration Fixture.

3D Touch Calibration Fixture via Reuters

Apple says this change will result in three benefits for service providers and customers:
  1. More flexible workspaces for service providers, as the calibration fixture takes up quite a bit of space.
  2. Reduced wait times for customers, suggesting that the software-based calibration process is faster.
  3. Later this year, more Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world will have an opportunity to expand their in-store repair offerings to include iPhone display repairs.
Apple will outline the required steps for service providers to transition from the hardware to the software process later today, according to the internal communication, which was earlier reported by iMore's Rene Ritchie.

Apple Authorized Service Providers with a 3D Touch Calibration Fixture will be required to return the hardware at a later date to be announced.

iPhone display calibration ensures that a replacement display is fully integrated with the device's logic board at the system level. The process has been required since the arrival of Touch ID on the iPhone 5s in 2013, followed by 3D Touch on the iPhone 6s and newer, and Face ID on the iPhone X and newer.

Touch ID and Face ID calibration was already completed in software, and now 3D Touch calibration will be too, completely eliminating the need for hardware. If the display on an iPhone is replaced, but the calibration process is not completed, then Touch ID, Face ID, and/or 3D Touch will not function.

Apple only provided a handful of third-party service providers with its calibration fixture, so this change should result in faster, more flexible, and more widely available iPhone screen repairs in many countries.

Brookzy
7 hours ago at 06:26 am
Something tells me that software-based calibration, no matter how advanced, cannot beat hardware-based calibration.

Unless the hardware steps are now taking place at the factory prior to shipment I’m concerned that displays calibrated with software will be less accurate.
AngerDanger
7 hours ago at 06:35 am
That boxy plasticky design looks so familiar…



I knew it!

Yvan256
7 hours ago at 06:44 am

Why did they specify the Mac Mini and MacBook Air, the only two Macs left with USB type-A ports? I thought USB-C was the future? ;)
drewsof07
7 hours ago at 06:28 am

Something tells me that software-based calibration, no matter how advanced, cannot beat hardware-based calibration.

Unless the hardware steps are now taking place at the factory prior to shipment I’m concerned that displays calibrated with software will be less accurate.

"Calibration" is a bit of a misnomer. What they really mean is pairing the replacement parts to the logic board as a means of "security" by preventing non-AASP third party repair.
ChrisMoBro
7 hours ago at 06:37 am
So they should be cheaper then!
nnoble
7 hours ago at 06:58 am

So they should be cheaper then!

I'm surprised this obvious point was not raised until post number 5.
devonair
4 hours ago at 09:33 am
Another former Apple employee chiming in:

The biggest impact this should have is speeding up screen replacement times. The calibration process (when running smoothly) actually didn't take that long, but the machine itself could go out of commission for a full day or so. I had never been in a store that had more than one of these machines, so having that one machine go down meant a LONG queue of phones waiting to be calibrated (after already having had the screen replaced). Like a previous commented mentioned, this meant managers coming around telling us to just do a full swap on the device for the cost of a screen repair.

Getting rid of this machine should hopefully mean that you can calibrate as many phones at once as you have "Geniuses" on staff that day (as opposed to one-at-a-time).
Dorje Sylas
6 hours ago at 08:01 am

to a Mac mini


Yes... if ever Apple gets around to refreshing them.... :rolleyes:
Brookzy
7 hours ago at 06:52 am

The 5S had 3D Touch? I had no idea and I’ve had it for soooo long!

The 5S had Touch ID but 3D Touch didn't arrive until the 6S.
Ultramove69
6 hours ago at 07:59 am
No more cleaning the pads and running the phone through again. The future is now!
