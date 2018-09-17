iPhone XS and XS Max in silver, space gray, and gold.
iPhone Screen Repairs to Get Faster as Apple Moves to Software-Only Calibration Process
Starting today, Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers can calibrate the display on a repaired iPhone 6s or newer by simply connecting the device to a Mac mini or MacBook Air running Apple's calibration and diagnostics software, without the need to use a so-called 3D Touch Calibration Fixture.
Apple says this change will result in three benefits for service providers and customers:
- More flexible workspaces for service providers, as the calibration fixture takes up quite a bit of space.
- Reduced wait times for customers, suggesting that the software-based calibration process is faster.
- Later this year, more Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world will have an opportunity to expand their in-store repair offerings to include iPhone display repairs.
Apple Authorized Service Providers with a 3D Touch Calibration Fixture will be required to return the hardware at a later date to be announced.
iPhone display calibration ensures that a replacement display is fully integrated with the device's logic board at the system level. The process has been required since the arrival of Touch ID on the iPhone 5s in 2013, followed by 3D Touch on the iPhone 6s and newer, and Face ID on the iPhone X and newer.
Touch ID and Face ID calibration was already completed in software, and now 3D Touch calibration will be too, completely eliminating the need for hardware. If the display on an iPhone is replaced, but the calibration process is not completed, then Touch ID, Face ID, and/or 3D Touch will not function.
Apple only provided a handful of third-party service providers with its calibration fixture, so this change should result in faster, more flexible, and more widely available iPhone screen repairs in many countries.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Unless the hardware steps are now taking place at the factory prior to shipment I’m concerned that displays calibrated with software will be less accurate.
I knew it!
('//www.macrumors.com/2018/09/17/iphone-calibration-process-now-software-only/')
Starting today, Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers can calibrate the display on a repaired iPhone 6s or newer by simply connecting the device to a Mac mini or MacBook Air running Apple's calibration and diagnostics software, without the need to use a so-called 3D Touch Calibration Fixture.
Something tells me that software-based calibration, no matter how advanced, cannot beat hardware-based calibration.
Unless the hardware steps are now taking place at the factory prior to shipment I’m concerned that displays calibrated with software will be less accurate.
So they should be cheaper then!I'm surprised this obvious point was not raised until post number 5.
The biggest impact this should have is speeding up screen replacement times. The calibration process (when running smoothly) actually didn't take that long, but the machine itself could go out of commission for a full day or so. I had never been in a store that had more than one of these machines, so having that one machine go down meant a LONG queue of phones waiting to be calibrated (after already having had the screen replaced). Like a previous commented mentioned, this meant managers coming around telling us to just do a full swap on the device for the cost of a screen repair.
Getting rid of this machine should hopefully mean that you can calibrate as many phones at once as you have "Geniuses" on staff that day (as opposed to one-at-a-time).
to a Mac mini
Yes... if ever Apple gets around to refreshing them.... :rolleyes:
The 5S had 3D Touch? I had no idea and I’ve had it for soooo long!The 5S had Touch ID but 3D Touch didn't arrive until the 6S.
[ Read All Comments ]