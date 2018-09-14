New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 Shipping Estimates Begin Slipping

Friday September 14, 2018 12:43 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 models at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and a half hour later, shipping estimates have slipped for many iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 models in the United States. At launch, all devices listed delivery estimates of Friday, September 21, but now estimates have largely slipped to October.

iPhone XS Max models in all colors and all capacities from Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are now listing delivery dates ranging from September 28 to October 12, but in some areas, in-store pickup on launch day remains an option.


For the SIM-free iPhone XS Max models, which must be purchased in full up front and are not eligible for the iPhone Upgrade Program, most continue to list September 21 delivery dates. Shipping estimates for the iPhone XS have not slipped and supplies of that device appear to be plentiful.

Almost all stainless steel Apple Watch Series 4 models are now listing shipping dates of October 5 to October 12 with the exception of some 40mm models, and supplies of aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 models available for launch day delivery are also beginning to wane.

Multiple Cellular + GPS models are still available, but the less expensive GPS-only models are almost all listing October shipping dates.

Shipping estimates for the Apple Watch Series 4 and iPhone XS Max are likely to continue to slip as additional orders are placed. Those who were not able to place an order early will not be able to get launch day delivery through an online shipment, but Apple retail stores are likely to have stock available for walk-in purchases.

The first pre-orders for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 will be delivered on Friday, September 21, the official launch date for the devices.

Fortimir
Fortimir
1 day ago at 12:58 am

I'm upgrading from the Series 0 42mm space grey aluminum.


I think this is THE update that is getting most Series 0 holdouts to upgrade. I know I'm one of them.
Rating: 26 Votes
penajmz
penajmz
1 day ago at 12:45 am
Slipping faster than I thought with those prices...
Rating: 21 Votes
mozumder
mozumder
1 day ago at 12:51 am
This Series 4 Apple watch is going to be a company-changer, sorta like the iPhone 4.
Rating: 15 Votes
Abazigal
Abazigal
1 day ago at 04:40 am

Nah. They just didn't build that many in the first place. All part of Marketing 201.

People keep parroting this year after year, even after Apple announces record sales. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As a hardware company, Apple has zero incentive to limit sales, and they certainly don't need to resort to this in order to generate hype.
Rating: 13 Votes
D.T.
D.T.
1 day ago at 04:45 am

People keep parroting this year after year, even after Apple announces record sales. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As a hardware company, Apple has zero incentive to limit sales, and they certainly don't need to resort to this in order to generate hype.


Absolutely, people need to talk to actual marketing professionals (at a company like Apple), and they will tell you, unequivocally, there's no value in artificially limiting supply.
Rating: 7 Votes
falainber
falainber
1 day ago at 02:58 am

:D:D:D

right...its like Apple is giving them away.

I just ordered 3 Xs Max iPhones; one for myself, one for the dog and one for my 3 year old son.

But what about your cat?
Rating: 5 Votes
MVallee
MVallee
1 day ago at 12:46 am
Not in Canada. All colours and all sizes of the XS and XS Max are still available for the 21st.

Apple Watch is a different story.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
mathiasinthe314
1 day ago at 12:58 am
No iPhone for me this year, going to stick with my X for now (first time since iPhone 4, I’ve not gotten the new phone). But I am upgrading my Series 1 to a Series 4.

I preordered through the iOS app a little late (12:35a PT, 2:35a CT) and chose the 44mm Space Gray Series 4 with Cellular. Shipping date already showed October 5-11 as my estimated shipping date or an in store pickup at my local store for September 21st. So, I chose in store pickup. We’ll see, fingers crossed.
Rating: 5 Votes
evr124
evr124
1 day ago at 12:56 am
looks like the watch is selling faster than the phones!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 day ago at 12:50 am
As Someone else alluded to, Apple tends to under promise and over deliver.

Pre-ordered my Apple Watch when the website went live immediately, was predicted my Series 4:

44 MM Black Stainless.
Sept. 28-Oct. 5.
Rating: 5 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]