iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 Shipping Estimates Begin Slipping

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 models at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and a half hour later, shipping estimates have slipped for many iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 models in the United States. At launch, all devices listed delivery estimates of Friday, September 21, but now estimates have largely slipped to October.iPhone XS Max models in all colors and all capacities from Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are now listing delivery dates ranging from September 28 to October 12, but in some areas, in-store pickup on launch day remains an option.For the SIM-free iPhone XS Max models, which must be purchased in full up front and are not eligible for the iPhone Upgrade Program, most continue to list September 21 delivery dates. Shipping estimates for the iPhone XS have not slipped and supplies of that device appear to be plentiful.Almost all stainless steel Apple Watch Series 4 models are now listing shipping dates of October 5 to October 12 with the exception of some 40mm models, and supplies of aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 models available for launch day delivery are also beginning to wane.Multiple Cellular + GPS models are still available, but the less expensive GPS-only models are almost all listing October shipping dates.Shipping estimates for the Apple Watch Series 4 and iPhone XS Max are likely to continue to slip as additional orders are placed. Those who were not able to place an order early will not be able to get launch day delivery through an online shipment, but Apple retail stores are likely to have stock available for walk-in purchases.The first pre-orders for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 will be delivered on Friday, September 21, the official launch date for the devices.