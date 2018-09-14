iPhone XS and XS Max in silver, space gray, and gold.
iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 Shipping Estimates Begin Slipping
iPhone XS Max models in all colors and all capacities from Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are now listing delivery dates ranging from September 28 to October 12, but in some areas, in-store pickup on launch day remains an option.
For the SIM-free iPhone XS Max models, which must be purchased in full up front and are not eligible for the iPhone Upgrade Program, most continue to list September 21 delivery dates. Shipping estimates for the iPhone XS have not slipped and supplies of that device appear to be plentiful.
Almost all stainless steel Apple Watch Series 4 models are now listing shipping dates of October 5 to October 12 with the exception of some 40mm models, and supplies of aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 models available for launch day delivery are also beginning to wane.
Multiple Cellular + GPS models are still available, but the less expensive GPS-only models are almost all listing October shipping dates.
Shipping estimates for the Apple Watch Series 4 and iPhone XS Max are likely to continue to slip as additional orders are placed. Those who were not able to place an order early will not be able to get launch day delivery through an online shipment, but Apple retail stores are likely to have stock available for walk-in purchases.
The first pre-orders for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 will be delivered on Friday, September 21, the official launch date for the devices.
I'm upgrading from the Series 0 42mm space grey aluminum.
I think this is THE update that is getting most Series 0 holdouts to upgrade. I know I'm one of them.
Nah. They just didn't build that many in the first place. All part of Marketing 201.People keep parroting this year after year, even after Apple announces record sales. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As a hardware company, Apple has zero incentive to limit sales, and they certainly don't need to resort to this in order to generate hype.
Absolutely, people need to talk to actual marketing professionals (at a company like Apple), and they will tell you, unequivocally, there's no value in artificially limiting supply.
:D:D:D
right...its like Apple is giving them away.
I just ordered 3 Xs Max iPhones; one for myself, one for the dog and one for my 3 year old son.
Apple Watch is a different story.
I preordered through the iOS app a little late (12:35a PT, 2:35a CT) and chose the 44mm Space Gray Series 4 with Cellular. Shipping date already showed October 5-11 as my estimated shipping date or an in store pickup at my local store for September 21st. So, I chose in store pickup. We’ll see, fingers crossed.
Pre-ordered my Apple Watch when the website went live immediately, was predicted my Series 4:
44 MM Black Stainless.
Sept. 28-Oct. 5.
