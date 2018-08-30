Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Accidentally Leaks Images of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 Models With Larger Displays
Apple is suffering from a major leak that has allowed 9to5Mac to discover images of the upcoming "iPhone XS" models and the Apple Watch Series 4, giving us an idea of what to expect when the new devices are announced on September 12.
As can be seen in the photo below, the new Apple Watch models feature smaller bezels for more visible screen space, which allows for new complications arranged in a round configuration, which could be a nod to the media invites that went out earlier today.
Rumors have suggested the displays of the new Apple Watch models are 15 percent larger, which appears to be in line with the video.
Apple is clearly planning to introduce at least one new watch face, which appears to be able to support a total of eight complications. Four complications are included on the watch face itself, underneath the hands, while another four are located at the edges of the display.
Interestingly, the Apple Watch in the image features a shiny gold enclosure, which appears to be shinier than previous aluminum models, perhaps suggesting a stainless steel option with a gold finish. It could also be shiner in the Apple marketing materials, though.
There's a new hole below the Digital Crown, which is perhaps another microphone, and the Digital Crown has a red outline rather than a full red dot.
Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 4 models alongside new 2018 iPhones on September 12, at a 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time event that's set to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. Apple will live stream the event, but for those who cannot watch, MacRumors will be featuring live coverage both on the site and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Meanwhile, in Cupertino.
September is going to be expensive...
Apple has the best leaks these days. No espionage necessary.
That's one complicated watch face
That digital crown looks SO much better not being completely covered in red!
My favorite part is that the red dot has been reduced to a thin red circle! Wish they could get rid of it entirely, but this is much better than leaving it the way that it was.
That watch face is way too cluttered. I mean, it's kinda nice to have an option for an information dense display, and it makes sense if the new display face is bigger that they could pack more in. But things that look like this are supposedly the reason that Apple hasn't allowed third party developers to design custom watch faces—it makes the watch look bad. That being said, they did about the best job you could possibly do when it comes to fitting that many complications on the display at once. I didn't even notice the calendar event text until I had looked at it for full minute.

I thought it was interesting that the original story on 9to5Mac didn't say anything about the rose gold stainless steel enclosure.
I thought it was interesting that the original story on 9to5Mac didn't say anything about the rose gold stainless steel enclosure.
That watch face is way too cluttered. I mean, it's kinda nice to have an option for an information dense display, and it makes sense if the new display face is bigger that they could pack more in. But things that look like this are supposedly the reason that Apple hasn't allowed third party developers to design custom watch faces—it makes the watch look bad. That being said, they did about the best job you could possibly do when it comes to fitting that many complications on the display at once. I didn't even notice the calendar event text until I had looked at it for full minute.

I thought it was interesting that the original story on 9to5Mac didn't say anything about the rose gold stainless steel enclosure.
I thought it was interesting that the original story on 9to5Mac didn't say anything about the rose gold stainless steel enclosure.
I like how the complications can show more info....look at the weather with hi-low also. Very nice.
So beautiful... take my money!
What is that UVI thing on the watch face?? A new sensor detecting the UV?
What is that UVI thing on the watch face?? A new sensor detecting the UV?
9 complications, no? 4 in corners, 4 in middle, and 1 (the next calendar event) in the clock’s circle.
That looks sick!! And maybe even thinner, which means lighter, which both are fine by me!
