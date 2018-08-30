Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Leaks Images of Upcoming 2018 'iPhone XS' Models
Apple has accidentally leaked images of the new 2018 iPhones that will be announced during its upcoming September 12 keynote, and those images were shared by 9to5Mac, giving us our first official look at Apple's upcoming iPhones.
Rumors have suggested Apple is planning to introduce three new iPhones this year: a 5.8-inch OLED device that's a followup to the iPhone X, a 6.5-inch OLED device that can be thought of as an "iPhone X Plus," and a low-cost 6.1-inch device with an LCD display.
The images that have been discovered confirm the existence of the two OLED models, which will be available in gold for the first time. Last year's OLED model, the iPhone X, was limited to silver and space gray.
Apple's new iPhones feature an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and no Home button, as Touch ID has been replaced with Face ID, enabled through the TrueDepth camera system.
According to the leaked data, Apple is planning to call both the 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones the "iPhone XS," which is an unusual choice. Apple typically gives all of its iPhones unique names, but the company was said to be struggling with a naming scheme for this year's devices.
Apple is planning to officially unveil its new 2018 iPhones on September 12, at a 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time event that's set to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. Apple will live stream the event, but for those who cannot watch, MacRumors will be featuring live coverage both on the site and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Rumors have suggested Apple is planning to introduce three new iPhones this year: a 5.8-inch OLED device that's a followup to the iPhone X, a 6.5-inch OLED device that can be thought of as an "iPhone X Plus," and a low-cost 6.1-inch device with an LCD display.
The images that have been discovered confirm the existence of the two OLED models, which will be available in gold for the first time. Last year's OLED model, the iPhone X, was limited to silver and space gray.
Apple's new iPhones feature an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and no Home button, as Touch ID has been replaced with Face ID, enabled through the TrueDepth camera system.
According to the leaked data, Apple is planning to call both the 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones the "iPhone XS," which is an unusual choice. Apple typically gives all of its iPhones unique names, but the company was said to be struggling with a naming scheme for this year's devices.
Apple is planning to officially unveil its new 2018 iPhones on September 12, at a 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time event that's set to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. Apple will live stream the event, but for those who cannot watch, MacRumors will be featuring live coverage both on the site and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Related Roundup: iPhone XS
Top Rated Comments(View all)
19 hours ago at 11:26 am
I thought I was hallucinating at first. The bulge. Anyone else?
19 hours ago at 11:27 am
Crazy leak.
Terrible name - iPhone XS. Supposed to be pronounced “ten ess” but will inevitably be pronounced “ecs ess” and eventually just sound like ‘excess’.
Maybe that’s what they want with that solid gold look?
Terrible name - iPhone XS. Supposed to be pronounced “ten ess” but will inevitably be pronounced “ecs ess” and eventually just sound like ‘excess’.
Maybe that’s what they want with that solid gold look?
19 hours ago at 11:27 am
'XS' = Excess. Which I would interpret as the phone will cost a lot more $$$$$
19 hours ago at 11:31 am
It wasn’t just images. They leaked entire videos of their new product lines on their test stream. New Apple Watch UI looked AMAZINGWait. What? Are there any links?
19 hours ago at 11:26 am
"Leaked" yet no details on how it leaked. Apple intentionally does this stuff all the time.
19 hours ago at 11:26 am
New Apple Watch UI looked AMAZING
19 hours ago at 11:28 am
It wasn’t just images. They leaked entire videos of their new product lines on their test stream. New Apple Watch UI looked AMAZINGWhat. Where?
19 hours ago at 11:27 am
What a horrible name
19 hours ago at 11:49 am
Where are the video leaks everyone is talking about?
19 hours ago at 11:25 am
Looks like the name is official: iPhone Xs
It makes complete sense to continue with the numbering system.
It makes complete sense to continue with the numbering system.
[ Read All Comments ]