Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
T-Mobile Customers Can Now Enroll in iPhone Upgrade Program Online
The change is reflected in updated language in the Apple Store app, which now says that customers can join the iPhone Upgrade Program online with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.
AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint users have been able to enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program online since the program launched, allowing for online purchases of new iPhones, but T-Mobile subscribers who wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone using the iPhone Upgrade Program could not do so online like other customers for previous iPhone launches.
With this policy change, T-Mobile customers who plan to purchase a new iPhone using the iPhone Upgrade Program when the 2018 iPhones launch should be able to do so entirely online without visiting a retail store.
Apple last year offered pre-approvals for the iPhone Upgrade Program, which allowed iPhone Upgrade Program customers to get through the checkout process more quickly when pre-orders kicked off.
Apple is likely to offer the same pre-approval process this year, which customers of all carriers will be able to participate in. Apple also offered Trade-in kits delivered by mail last year, another option previously not available to T-Mobile users.
Can someone explain to me what’s the difference of getting this upgrade program versus paying T-Mobile jump program and paying a down payment and a $30 monthly there after for 24 payments?
You get AppleCare+ included, also you only pay taxes on iPhone thru Apple, no down payment
I’ve been debating on switching to T-Mobile.. it’s just a tough jump lol... I know their coverage isn’t on par with AT&T. But AT&T has been slippin lately
With T-Mobile, you at least get WiFi Calling. My office is a dead zone for cell signal - an old concrete building with enough reinforcement to block everything. Two of us are on T-Mobile, the other two are on Verizon. I just hop on the WiFi and have plenty of coverage.
Don't all the post paid carriers include wifi calling at this point? I know VZW does.
Allow me to disagree, it is not a rip off. If you have never used their service then I understand your feelings. Without Apple Care+ when your phone goes south, and you do not have coverage then you must come up with the full monty. Also, there have been times I had a need for calling Apple Care, having the Apple Care+ guaranteed me phone support. Same as with any type of insurance purchase, we hope we never need it, then when needed we are glad we have it. No, it is not a rip off.
I think that's an oversimplification. You can't ignore that AC costs (for an X) $199, and there's a $29-99 deductible if you need to use it. Here's my problem with it, based on owning an iPhone X:
1) If you lose your phone, there's no coverage. Not only did you just waste $199, it'll cost you $700 to get a used replacement phone.
2) If you break your phone with AC, it essentially cost you $228-298 to get it fixed/replaced--it's not 'free'.
3) But--even broken iPhone Xs sell for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market--check out the 'for parts only' listings on eBay where people are paying $3-500 for broken iPhone Xs.
It just doesn't pencil out to spend $200 on insurance on a device that can be replaced for $700, especially when the used/broken version of that device sells for about $2-300 less than a functional one sells for. It seems to me that the only people that AC is good for are those that cannot front the money for a replacement phone if they break their current phone--in which case I question whether you should have spent that much on a phone to begin with.
Here's what you do if you break your phone, without AC: charge a replacement phone to a credit card and get it immediately. Repair/sell the old phone, put that money towards your credit card bill and eat the small difference, which will be less than the cost of AC. If you don't ever break your phone, you just saved the entire cost of the AC.
AC is basically gambling that you WILL damage your phone, and offers you nothing if you DON'T damage your phone (I never have). Nobody with any financial sense will tell you that it makes sense to pay $2-300 insurance on a device that can be replaced for $700-900.
Does Apple still force you to get Applecare + I would love to do the upgrade program but have no interest in Applecare. This is a sneaky way of Apple to force people to buy that rip off.
Looks like we know when pre-orders are going up!
Would be smarter for them to do it Saturday morning since the majority of people won’t have to go back to sleep and wake up for work after they preorder.
I’ve never used jump or jump on demand and thinking about utilizing for the up coming phone. Can you explain the diff? Pros? Cons?
Yeah they will give you $150 for your iPhone X :) this companies are blood suckers and iPhone upgrade program is joke .You can sale your phone for more on Craigslist etc then get a new one
iPhone Upgrade Program isn’t a joke. It’s an easy way to pay for an iPhone and a smart way to get ahead with preorders.
I enrolled in the program when I got my 7 Plus in September 2016. When I got the iPhone X November 2017, I did an upgrade through the program. My balance for the 7P was $450. Instead of trading it in I sold it for $600 and used that money to pay off my balance instead of just trading it in to Apple.
So I pocketed $150 and still was enrolled in the program.
Apple emailed me and said “hey we never got your 7P, so you owe us $450.” So I said, “no problem!” And paid the balance with the $600 I got for selling my iPhone on Craigslist.
Apple will trade in your iPhone to basically put money towards the taxes, also remember you get a new iPhone every year, you just have to turn in the old iPhone to get the new one. (The one on the plan) you still have to pay taxes each time you get a new one. Or if you just want to pay the iPhone off and keep it you pay the full two year payments. Heads up Apple runs your credit (soft) on the initial sign up.
The credit check that Citizens One ran back in September 2016 still shows on my credit report smh. But at least the second one I did in 2017 didn’t show up on it.
Once I’ve made 12 payments on my X, the balance will be $600. My plan is to sell it for $800. I’ll still do an “upgrade” through the program, but won’t be giving my phone back to Apple. Just gonna use the (hopefully) $800 to pay off the $600 balance.
