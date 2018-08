T-Mobile Customers Can Now Enroll in iPhone Upgrade Program Online

T-Mobile customers are now able to enroll in the iPhone Upgrade program online, a process that used to require a visit to an Apple Store.The change is reflected in updated language in the Apple Store app, which now says that customers can join the iPhone Upgrade Program online with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint users have been able to enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program online since the program launched, allowing for online purchases of new iPhones, but T-Mobile subscribers who wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone using the iPhone Upgrade Program could not do so online like other customers for previous iPhone launches.With this policy change, T-Mobile customers who plan to purchase a new iPhone using the iPhone Upgrade Program when the 2018 iPhones launch should be able to do so entirely online without visiting a retail store.Apple last year offered pre-approvals for the iPhone Upgrade Program, which allowed iPhone Upgrade Program customers to get through the checkout process more quickly when pre-orders kicked off.Apple is likely to offer the same pre-approval process this year, which customers of all carriers will be able to participate in. Apple also offered Trade-in kits delivered by mail last year, another option previously not available to T-Mobile users.[via Reddit