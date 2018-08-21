Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Alerting Customers to Upcoming Discontinuation of Back to My Mac in macOS Mojave
Apple today began sending out notifications to customers letting them know that support for Back to My Mac is ending in macOS Mojave.
Back to My Mac was not present in the first developer beta of macOS Mojave and it has not been available in any subsequent beta, but many customers may have missed the news of its imminent sunsetting, which has now been confirmed by Apple.
Back to My Mac is a feature that is designed to allow Mac owners to connect to one Mac from another Mac for file transfers and screen sharing purposes. It lets users set up a network of Mac computers with two or more Macs, but it can be complicated to set up and use, which may be why Apple has decided to discontinue it in favor of simpler measures.
Apple is directing customers to a support document that outlines the changes coming to Back to My Mac, instructing them on how to transition to iCloud Drive, screen sharing, and Apple Remote Desktop.
Many Back to My Mac users are likely to be unhappy with Apple's suggestion to transition to Apple Remote Desktop for remote management given its high price and the fact that it sees few updates, but there are other options like TeamViewer and LogMeIn.
Back to My Mac was not present in the first developer beta of macOS Mojave and it has not been available in any subsequent beta, but many customers may have missed the news of its imminent sunsetting, which has now been confirmed by Apple.
Back to My Mac is a feature that is designed to allow Mac owners to connect to one Mac from another Mac for file transfers and screen sharing purposes. It lets users set up a network of Mac computers with two or more Macs, but it can be complicated to set up and use, which may be why Apple has decided to discontinue it in favor of simpler measures.
Apple is directing customers to a support document that outlines the changes coming to Back to My Mac, instructing them on how to transition to iCloud Drive, screen sharing, and Apple Remote Desktop.
Back to My Mac will not be available on macOS Mojave. You can get ready now by learning about alternatives for file access, screen sharing, and remote desktop access.Apple's support document suggests customers can access all of their files across devices with iCloud Drive, operate other Macs with screen sharing, and manage Macs remotely with Apple Remote Desktop, software available from the Mac App Store for $80.
Many Back to My Mac users are likely to be unhappy with Apple's suggestion to transition to Apple Remote Desktop for remote management given its high price and the fact that it sees few updates, but there are other options like TeamViewer and LogMeIn.
Related Roundup: macOS Mojave
Top Rated Comments(View all)
12 hours ago at 11:07 am
The fact they think ARD is a viable alternative at $80 is absurd.
12 hours ago at 11:13 am
Back to My Mac = Free. Apple Remote Desktop = $79.99. Thanks Apple.
12 hours ago at 11:08 am
What about accessing Time Capsule and Airport Extreme remotely?
13 hours ago at 11:06 am
Suppose not a lot of people used it to justify the continued inclusion and keeping the service going.
12 hours ago at 11:39 am
cue anger from 90% of users who have never used back to my mac once in their lives.
12 hours ago at 11:26 am
Just received the notification from Apple about Back to My Mac going away. The only way I use this feature today is opening finder and in the sidebar is my home iMac and I click that and click "share screen" to take care of remote tasks like exporting FCP videos or uploading videos to YouTube via screen sharing.
I see "screen sharing" will be an option but I won't be able to access my iMac via Screen sharing remotely without setting some sort of NAT pass through on my router, right? Back to my mac was so easy to use because it required no tech-ery to get it working.
I see "screen sharing" will be an option but I won't be able to access my iMac via Screen sharing remotely without setting some sort of NAT pass through on my router, right? Back to my mac was so easy to use because it required no tech-ery to get it working.
12 hours ago at 11:10 am
I've used it a fair amount over the years. Though, truthfully, the free version of TeamViewer is better thanks to its iOS support. So, no real impact on my daily world.
Feels like Apple is pushing users to spend money on iCloud Drive space.
Feels like Apple is pushing users to spend money on iCloud Drive space.
11 hours ago at 12:13 pm
I'm surprised no one is using the free Google Remote Desktop. Works seamlessly without needing to set up anything complicated.
I really have to have NO choice to use anything google. Sharing my computer access would be the last thing ever...
12 hours ago at 11:17 am
Back to My Mac = Free. Apple Remote Desktop = $79.99. Thanks Apple.
They're far from the same thing. If you just need remote management, there are tons of free alternatives, including the Screen Sharing app built-in to macOS.
12 hours ago at 11:27 am
Seriously, Apple? What the actual F. BTMM is great for users who need to seamlessly traverse NAT and basic firewalls to their remote machines. ARD and the built-in screen sharing cannot do this alone.
"but it can be complicated to set up and use" What? No, that is not the reason.
"but it can be complicated to set up and use" What? No, that is not the reason.
[ Read All Comments ]