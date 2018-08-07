New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Logitech Announces Apple-Designed 'POWERED' Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Tuesday August 7, 2018 2:47 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Logitech has announced a new wireless charger for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X that aims to make it easier to use your smartphone while charging it at the same time.


Designed "in collaboration with Apple", Logitech's POWERED Wireless Charging Stand can be placed on a desk or bedside table, and can hold your iPhone in an upright position – ideal for unlocking Face ID and reading notifications without removing the device from the U-shaped cradle.

Two additional features distinguish the POWERED from most other charging stands on the market: First, your device doesn't have to be in exact alignment with the stand to complete the charging circuit, so you can "drop your iPhone on the cradle and go", according to Logitech.


Second, the POWERED also supports landscape orientation, so you can watch video on your smartphone's screen while it's charging. The stand also charges iPhones wearing a protective case up to 3mm thick.

Logitech says the POWERED delivers up to 7.5W charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only, and up to 5W charging for all other Qi-enabled devices. The stand will be available this month in an "off-white" color for $69.99 at Logitech.com and Apple's online store. Stay tuned for a review of the POWERED here on MacRumors.

Today's announcement shouldn't affect Apple's plans to launch its multi-device AirPower charging mat before or in September.

Related Roundups: iPhone 8, iPhone X
Tags: Logitech, AirPower
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 8 (Don't Buy), iPhone X (Caution)
[ 97 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
msephton
12 hours ago at 03:15 am

Designed "in collaboration with Apple"

This basically means "we're complying to the MFi (Made For iPhone) programme rules".
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
12 hours ago at 03:36 am

It looks okay. But I wonder if Apple collaborated on this because their charging mat is almost a year late and is possibly canceled.


What would you lead you to believe that it’s ‘Possibly canceled’? Phil Schiller stated last year during the WWDC 2017 Keynote to “Look for it next year”, meaning 2018. That still leaves the iPhone event for the Airpower to launch, nothing indicates it would be possibly canceled.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
QuarterSwede
12 hours ago at 03:38 am
Plenty of Chinese chargers do 3 coil “doesn’t have to be perfectly aligned” and “landscape also” chargers for iPhone already.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
12 hours ago at 03:47 am

First, your device doesn't have to be in exact alignment with the stand to complete the charging circuit, so you can "drop your iPhone on the cradle and go", according to Logitech.

How exactly would one put an iPhone on that charger AND not have it perfectly aligned with the transmitter? The design makes it nearly impossible not to be aligned. You'd have to be trying to mis-align the connection.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
travelsheep
12 hours ago at 03:36 am
How is this different from wired charging?? There's no difference between plugin a charging station or plugin the iPhone directly. Plus there's no fast charging. This whole wireless charging is totally ridiculous.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
SegPip
11 hours ago at 04:10 am
I have a cheap-o wireless charging stand and it works perfectly. I can even use a lightning cable as the power source. It charges in landscape mode while I watch Netflix at my desk.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
klrobinson999
12 hours ago at 03:30 am

That's exactly what I thought when I read the "in collaboration with Apple" line.

Has Apple ever before designed something and then let another company brand and sell it as their own?


The HP-branded iPods back in the day
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
BODYBUILDERPAUL
11 hours ago at 03:50 am
More manufacturing crap causing world pollution. Seriously, I can't believe the rubbish that companies make. Are humans so lazy & obese that they simply can't plug in a iPhone themselves or simply pick one up???
All of this disgusts me. Landfills full of junk because of this greed!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Justin Iacobellis
13 hours ago at 02:49 am

Logitech says the POWERED delivers up to 7.5W charging for iPad 8, 8s, and X only, and up to 5W charging for all other Qi-enabled devices. The stand will be available this month in an "off-white" color for $69.99 at Logitech.com ('http://www.logitech.com') and Apple's online store ('http://www.apple.com').


The first sentence should be edited from "iPad" to "iPhone".
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
japanime
12 hours ago at 03:19 am

This basically means "we're complying to the MFi (Made For iPhone) programme rules".

That's exactly what I thought when I read the "in collaboration with Apple" line.

Has Apple ever before designed something and then let another company brand and sell it as their own?
Rating: 4 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]