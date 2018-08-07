Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Logitech Announces Apple-Designed 'POWERED' Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Designed "in collaboration with Apple", Logitech's POWERED Wireless Charging Stand can be placed on a desk or bedside table, and can hold your iPhone in an upright position – ideal for unlocking Face ID and reading notifications without removing the device from the U-shaped cradle.
Two additional features distinguish the POWERED from most other charging stands on the market: First, your device doesn't have to be in exact alignment with the stand to complete the charging circuit, so you can "drop your iPhone on the cradle and go", according to Logitech.
Second, the POWERED also supports landscape orientation, so you can watch video on your smartphone's screen while it's charging. The stand also charges iPhones wearing a protective case up to 3mm thick.
Logitech says the POWERED delivers up to 7.5W charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only, and up to 5W charging for all other Qi-enabled devices. The stand will be available this month in an "off-white" color for $69.99 at Logitech.com and Apple's online store. Stay tuned for a review of the POWERED here on MacRumors.
Today's announcement shouldn't affect Apple's plans to launch its multi-device AirPower charging mat before or in September.
Designed "in collaboration with Apple"This basically means "we're complying to the MFi (Made For iPhone) programme rules".
It looks okay. But I wonder if Apple collaborated on this because their charging mat is almost a year late and is possibly canceled.
What would you lead you to believe that it’s ‘Possibly canceled’? Phil Schiller stated last year during the WWDC 2017 Keynote to “Look for it next year”, meaning 2018. That still leaves the iPhone event for the Airpower to launch, nothing indicates it would be possibly canceled.
First, your device doesn't have to be in exact alignment with the stand to complete the charging circuit, so you can "drop your iPhone on the cradle and go", according to Logitech.How exactly would one put an iPhone on that charger AND not have it perfectly aligned with the transmitter? The design makes it nearly impossible not to be aligned. You'd have to be trying to mis-align the connection.
Has Apple ever before designed something and then let another company brand and sell it as their own?
The HP-branded iPods back in the day
All of this disgusts me. Landfills full of junk because of this greed!
Logitech says the POWERED delivers up to 7.5W charging for iPad 8, 8s, and X only, and up to 5W charging for all other Qi-enabled devices. The stand will be available this month in an "off-white" color for $69.99 at Logitech.com ('http://www.logitech.com') and Apple's online store ('http://www.apple.com').
The first sentence should be edited from "iPad" to "iPhone".
