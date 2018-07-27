Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Samsung Demonstrates New 'Unbreakable' OLED Display Panel
Samsung's display unit earlier this week announced a new "unbreakable" OLED panel designed for smartphones, and a new video Samsung Display shared on YouTube demonstrates the durability of the display.
In the video, the unbreakable OLED panel is subjected to a beating with what appears to be a plastic or rubber mallet, and it withstands several blows without damage.
Samsung's flexible all-plastic OLED panel is made from what it says is an unbreakable substrate adhered to an overlay window, a deviation from other, more breakable flexible OLED panels that use a glass-covered window.
The new OLED panel has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories, an official testing company for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor.
To earn the certification, the panel withstood 26 drops from 1.2 meters (4 feet) with no damage and held up to extreme temperature testing. Samsung says the display was also subjected to drops from six feet with no signs of damage.
According to Samsung, its unbreakable panels are being developed for use in smartphones, but can also be used in other products like display consoles for automobiles, mobile military devices, portable game consoles, and tablet PCs.
While Apple uses OLED displays sourced from Samsung in its iPhone lineup, it is not clear if the Cupertino company plans to adopt this technology in the future.
Apple has thus far opted to use a Gorilla Glass cover for its displays and has not ventured into plastic, but it is not out of the realm of possibility should the display meet Apple's demands for quality.
In the video, the unbreakable OLED panel is subjected to a beating with what appears to be a plastic or rubber mallet, and it withstands several blows without damage.
Samsung's flexible all-plastic OLED panel is made from what it says is an unbreakable substrate adhered to an overlay window, a deviation from other, more breakable flexible OLED panels that use a glass-covered window.
The new OLED panel has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories, an official testing company for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor.
To earn the certification, the panel withstood 26 drops from 1.2 meters (4 feet) with no damage and held up to extreme temperature testing. Samsung says the display was also subjected to drops from six feet with no signs of damage.
According to Samsung, its unbreakable panels are being developed for use in smartphones, but can also be used in other products like display consoles for automobiles, mobile military devices, portable game consoles, and tablet PCs.
"The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics, but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness, which are all very similar to glass," said Hojung Kim, general manager of the Communication Team, Samsung Display Company.Samsung's first product to use the new unbreakable panel could be its upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which it is set to unveil on August 9.
While Apple uses OLED displays sourced from Samsung in its iPhone lineup, it is not clear if the Cupertino company plans to adopt this technology in the future.
Apple has thus far opted to use a Gorilla Glass cover for its displays and has not ventured into plastic, but it is not out of the realm of possibility should the display meet Apple's demands for quality.
Tag: Samsung
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 11:21 am
Curious how resistant it is to scratches and micro abrasions.
2 days ago at 11:22 am
Impress me by using an actual hammer.
2 days ago at 11:23 am
I have one question: How easy will it scratch?
2 days ago at 11:39 am
Rubber mallet on a flat, firm surface? I've seen that trick before... I bet samsung is going to start making carnival games now too.
2 days ago at 11:24 am
'Plastic is good’... now do a scratch resistance test...
2 days ago at 11:27 am
Impressive but as others have stated, let’s see scratch as well. This a good step forward though. Samsung, for all of their faults, does push the industry forward, if by no other way than keeping Apple moving. I don’t believe we would’ve ever seen a Plus sized iPhone without the large Galaxy phones gaining popularity.
2 days ago at 11:24 am
Scratches? Use a bare metal ended hammer and let me see how the front holds up. Curious.
2 days ago at 11:45 am
Yeahthanksforthat.
2 days ago at 12:28 pm
Probably Apple does not want to use it as it means less repairing/replacement (less profit) for the company.
Please don't spread misinformation. No company wants to deal with the backlash from customers over broken products. It's not good, even if it may be a revenue source.
2 days ago at 11:29 am
Plastic screen? No thanks.
[ Read All Comments ]