Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Confirms 2018 MacBook Pro Keyboard Has 'Membrane' to 'Prevent Debris From Entering the Butterfly Mechanism'
The relevant excerpt from Canadian and European versions of Apple's internal 2018 MacBook Pro Service Readiness Guide:
Keyboard and KeycapsWhile the U.S. version of this Service Readiness Guide does not mention the membrane, it contains a link to a separate internal document titled "Butterfly Mechanism Keycap Replacement MacBook Pro (2018)" that does:
The keyboard has a membrane under the keycaps to prevent debris from entering the butterfly mechanism. The procedure for the space bar replacement has also changed from the previous model. Repair documentation and service videos will be available when keycap parts begin shipping.
Caution: The keyboard has a membrane under the keycaps to prevent debris from entering the butterfly mechanism. Be careful not to tear the membrane. A torn membrane will result in a top case replacement.In its teardown of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar last week, the repair experts at iFixit were first to discover the thin, silicone barrier underneath the keycaps, and theorized that it was to prevent dust indeed. Apple filed a patent for a contaminant-resistant MacBook keyboard back in 2016.
Publicly, Apple has only confirmed that 2018 MacBook Pro models feature an "improved third-generation keyboard for quieter typing," but many suspected that the silicon membrane was actually to prevent "contaminant ingress," fancy speak for the crumbs from your sandwich that you ate at your desk for lunch.
Following years of anecdotal complaints from customers, and a few class action lawsuits, Apple initiated a worldwide service program last month, offering free repairs of 2015-and-later MacBook and 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro keyboards, which are equipped with low-profile butterfly switch mechanisms.
We've already reported about the service program in more detail, but the gist is that those particular MacBook and MacBook Pro models can experience issues with sticky, unresponsive, or inconsistently functioning keys when small particles like dust or crumbs get stuck underneath the shallower keycaps.
Apple confirmed to MacRumors that third-generation keyboards will not be offered as replacements under its service program for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro second-generation keyboard repairs, likely due to a tweaked top case design.
We've reached out to Apple for comment.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
* Apple designed a faulty keyboard in order to make the MBP 0.01 mm thinner
* Apple denied the problem even as data and hard facts proved them otherwise
* Only after some class action lawsuits went public Apple launched a keyboard replacement program
* Apple replaces faulty 2016 and 2017 keyboards with the same old faulty designed keyboards that will fail again - it's just a matter of time
* Apple released a new MBP with a fixed keyboard. This keyboard won't be available to 2016/2017 MBP owners.
* If you want a working keyboard just spend another 2,400-7,000 USD to buy a new 2018 MBP but please don't do anything more than surfing the web, sending emails or writhing a letter. Otherwise your powerful 6-core MBP will start throttling down to 800 MHz.
Doesn't make the best impression to me :mad:
I feel so great being stuck with a 2017 fully loaded MBP with several keys not working and the B key repeating 2-3 presses with every press.
Sure, things get updated and improved all the time but leaving us stranded on an isolated island when there is solution to the problem is kinda crappy
So Apple has put a condom on the Keyboard:DActually 64 condoms.
[They saved the 14 condoms off the ESC row.]
Last week they said it had nothing to do with dirt and was to make the keyboard quieter.
This is a lie, one that was easily shown after people had a chance to tear apart the new laptop.
I hope this is used in the lawsuits against them. They should also be fined for every time they charged a customer for a keyboard fix, as they were committing fraud and other violations of consumer laws.
Think about that. Apple has knows for a while now about the issue and denied it, whilst designing and manufacturing a new keyboard to fix the issue. They charged hundreds $$$ for a fix as they glued lots of components to the part with the keyboard, a bad design mistake and one that punishes the customer.
But they knew that charge was fraudulent as they were legally required to fix manufacturing and design defects.
Refunding people isn't enough, they should be compensated. To be defrauded of hundreds of $$$, thousands if you count their advertising about their great new keyboard is a material loss. People may have needed that money for other things, they might have gone into debt to pay for the repair.
I remember when the forums actually had people who liked Apple products. Now all people do is come here to bitch and moan about everything under the sun. I'm not sure if that speaks volumes about the site or Apple or society in general.
I’ve been here a pretty long time. I don’t remember that ;)
Your quite the victim aren't you? If you have issues just bring it in for repairs and they'll fix or replace your keyboard for free.
I've been using my 2017 MacBook Pro daily since pretty much the day it was released. I have no issues whatsoever. But then again, I don't crumb food all over it.
Please don't be so condescending to others because your keyboard still works.
Apple admitted the keyboards have a design flaw.
All the reviewers know the keyboards have a design flaw.
Lot's of people have a problem with those keyboards.
There are numerous threads on this site and on others sites about the faulty keyboards.
And you are still blaming people for crumbing food over it? Maybe the person you reacted to treats his/hers laptop with utter care. You simply can't know.
How ignorant can you be?
"Our bad. We'll fix your keyboards for free if they have the problem. Here's what we did to improve reliability going forward."
That's all they have to do. Instead they dance around it and are all mysterious and don't tell us anything.
TALK TO US, APPLE. Everyone makes mistakes, even big companies. At least fess up and admit that you *FIXED* the problem!
[ Read All Comments ]