Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Launches 2018 MacBook Pros: 8th Gen Core, Up to 32GB of RAM, Third-Gen Keyboard, Quad-Core on 13-Inch and More
Apple today announced the release of 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models with a wide range of new features, including up to six-core eighth-generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, True Tone displays, Apple T2 chips, quieter third-generation keyboards, and more.
The refresh includes a long-awaited quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Apple has not refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro models with standard function keys, which remain dual-core configurations.
The refresh includes a long-awaited quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Apple has not refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro models with standard function keys, which remain dual-core configurations.
15-Inch MacBook Pro Highlights
- 6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz
- Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory
- Powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration
- Up to 4TB of SSD storage
- True Tone display technology
- Apple T2 Chip
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
13-Inch MacBook Pro Highlights
- Quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors up to 2.7 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and double the eDRAM
- Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM
- Up to 2TB of SSD storage
- True Tone display technology
- Apple T2 Chip
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 05:49 am
Price is still way too high for the specs.
$1,800 base price for a laptop with an i5 and integrated graphics is just ridiculous.
$1,800 base price for a laptop with an i5 and integrated graphics is just ridiculous.
2 days ago at 05:48 am
Apple: 32 GB. There. Have it. Ya'll happy now?
2 days ago at 05:52 am
Still, why the Touch Bar ?
2 days ago at 05:49 am
I hop th nw MacBook will hav a fixd kyboard!
2 days ago at 05:52 am
The refresh includes a long-awaited quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
I know a lot of Mac users in the office, none of them have been waiting for or care about the Touch Bar.
Like for me, Magsafe and ports are much more important.
2 days ago at 05:52 am
The non-touchbar model was not updated. Unbelievable.
2 days ago at 05:51 am
Starting at $1799, lol
2 days ago at 05:52 am
No working keyboard?
No sale.
Plus, they are still saddled with the gimmicky touchbar, underpowered ports if you can remember which one, and sub resolution displays. Come on Apple, t’s 2018.
The bottom line is Apple continues to ship sub-par laptops with crappy keyboards
No sale.
Plus, they are still saddled with the gimmicky touchbar, underpowered ports if you can remember which one, and sub resolution displays. Come on Apple, t’s 2018.
The bottom line is Apple continues to ship sub-par laptops with crappy keyboards
2 days ago at 06:02 am
The Touchbar needs to be optional, I do not want to have to look down to adjust brightness, volume, trigger dashboard, etc. I am so glad I maxed out my 2014 MBP, hopefully it lasts several more years.
2 days ago at 05:48 am
Didn’t see that coming
[ Read All Comments ]