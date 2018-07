Apple Launches 2018 MacBook Pros: 8th Gen Core, Up to 32GB of RAM, Third-Gen Keyboard, Quad-Core on 13-Inch and More

15-Inch MacBook Pro Highlights

6-core Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz

Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory

Powerful Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration

Up to 4TB of SSD storage

True Tone display technology

Apple T2 Chip

Touch Bar and Touch ID

13-Inch MacBook Pro Highlights

Quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors up to 2.7 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and double the eDRAM

Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM

Up to 2TB of SSD storage

True Tone display technology

Apple T2 Chip

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Apple today announced the release of 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models with a wide range of new features, including up to six-core eighth-generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, True Tone displays, Apple T2 chips, quieter third-generation keyboards, and more.The refresh includes a long-awaited quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Apple has not refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro models with standard function keys, which remain dual-core configurations.Starting at $1,799 and $2,399 respectively in the United States, Apple says the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar are available today through Apple.com and in select Apple retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week.