Apple Launches 2018 Back to School Promotion: Free Beats With Select Mac or iPad Pro Models

Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion in the United States Canada , and Mexico , and unlike in previous years, the promotion has also gone live simultaneously in many European and Asian countries For a limited time, qualifying higher-education students, parents purchasing on behalf of higher-education students, and faculty and staff at both higher-education and K-12 institutions can receive a free or discounted pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad Pro.Apple is offering the choice of free BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of any new MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, or Mac Pro. As usual, the Mac mini is excluded.Apple is also offering free BeatsX or Powerbeats3 Wireless with the purchase of any new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the option to pay $100 USD or equivalent extra for Solo3 Wireless headphones. Like last year, Apple's sixth-generation iPad and iPad mini 4 models do not qualify for the offer.The promotion runs until September 25, 2018, and is available through Apple's online store, retail stores, and authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Read the terms and conditions for complete details.Participating countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East include Austria Turkey , the United Kingdom , and the United Arab Emirates In select countries, student verification via UNiDAYS is required.