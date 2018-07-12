New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Launches 2018 Back to School Promotion: Free Beats With Select Mac or iPad Pro Models

Thursday July 12, 2018 7:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and unlike in previous years, the promotion has also gone live simultaneously in many European and Asian countries.


For a limited time, qualifying higher-education students, parents purchasing on behalf of higher-education students, and faculty and staff at both higher-education and K-12 institutions can receive a free or discounted pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad Pro.

Apple is offering the choice of free BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, or Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of any new MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, or Mac Pro. As usual, the Mac mini is excluded.

Apple is also offering free BeatsX or Powerbeats3 Wireless with the purchase of any new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the option to pay $100 USD or equivalent extra for Solo3 Wireless headphones. Like last year, Apple's sixth-generation iPad and iPad mini 4 models do not qualify for the offer.

The promotion runs until September 25, 2018, and is available through Apple's online store, retail stores, and authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Read the terms and conditions for complete details.

Participating countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

In select countries, student verification via UNiDAYS is required.

GizmoDVD
GizmoDVD
2 days ago at 07:11 am
Bleh. Just offer AirPods. Who wants that beats garbage?
Rating: 10 Votes
EugW
EugW
2 days ago at 07:35 am

probably the same people who want 3 grand Touch Bar garbage

Someone who wants to get money back on their purchase. The Beats Solo headphones are more valuable.

I'm not a big fan of Beats, but I must say the Beats Solo3 Wireless are pretty decent. Yeah, they're expensive, but if you're getting them for free, why complain?

Probably to get rid of old inventory to make room for new models coming in hopefully soon.

New models are included in the promotion.
Rating: 6 Votes
pgharavi
pgharavi
2 days ago at 07:49 am

Does anyone know when will this promotion end?


Yeah, I want to know too. I want to get a new iPad Pro in September when they are announced but I've a feeling this will be over by then.


September 25th.

https://www.apple.com/promo/pdf/EN_US_BTS_070518.pdf
Rating: 3 Votes
TMRJIJ
TMRJIJ
2 days ago at 07:13 am
New MBPs = School Promotion. Like Clockwork, Apple's timing is impeccable this time around.
Rating: 3 Votes
Bornee35
Bornee35
2 days ago at 07:13 am

Bleh. Just offer AirPods. Who wants that beats garbage?


probably the same people who want 3 grand Touch Bar garbage
Rating: 2 Votes
TimUSCA
TimUSCA
2 days ago at 09:13 am

Bleh. Just offer AirPods. Who wants that beats garbage?

I'm consistently amazed by the negative attitudes from people on the internet regarding FREE items. Beats are overpriced at retail, but they are NOT garbage. Especially for free...
[doublepost=1531412111][/doublepost]

How nice of Apple to literally just give away ~$15 headphones with a $1000+ purchase, that's... laughable at best. :D

Oh look, someone else who has obviously never used them. Your estimation of $15 is the only laughable part of this. The W1 chip alone is worth more than that.
Rating: 2 Votes
guzhogi
guzhogi
2 days ago at 07:50 am
Anyone know when this will end? I'm kind of hoping to hold off until Apple releases a new iMac & iPad Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes
peterh988
peterh988
2 days ago at 08:04 am

New MBPs = School Promotion. Like Clockwork, Apple's timing is impeccable this time around.


I was hoping to use in to buy an updated iMac, though :(
Rating: 2 Votes
EugW
EugW
2 days ago at 07:21 am

New MBPs = School Promotion. Like Clockwork, Apple's timing is impeccable this time around.

Not last year though. They launched the promotion many weeks later, meaning that people had to retrospectively apply for the promotion. I got the promotion on my iMac, but not my MacBook, because I had ordered the MacBook a week or two earlier and missed the cutoff. :(

In fact, last year the only reason I got the promotion on the iMac was because I didn't like the i7's noise so I returned it, and got a new i5.
Rating: 2 Votes
imgroot
imgroot
2 days ago at 07:51 am
It's on their website. Here: https://www.apple.com/promo/pdf/EN_US_BTS_070518.pdf
[doublepost=1531407136][/doublepost]Beaten to the punch by pgharavi!
Rating: 1 Votes

