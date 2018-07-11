Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Sonos Adds AirPlay 2 Support to Latest Speakers, Enabling Siri Control and Multi-Room Audio
This marks the first time Sonos speakers have supported AirPlay in general, enabling users to easily stream audio from iTunes on Mac, and virtually any app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, including Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, Hulu, Pandora, and Netflix, to compatible Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi.
AirPlay allows for Siri control of Apple Music or Podcasts playback on compatible Sonos speakers via iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, HomePod, and Apple TV. For example, one could say "Hey Siri, play Beats 1 Radio in the bedroom," after the speaker is named and assigned to a room in Apple's Home app on iOS.
AirPlay 2 in particular enables multi-room audio playback for Sonos speakers paired with other Sonos speakers, HomePod, or Apple TVs. Sonos speakers appear in the AirPlay Picker within apps and Control Center on iOS devices.
Sonos said its older speakers do not support AirPlay 2 on their own due to processor limitations, but in the Sonos app, they can be paired with any of the aforementioned speakers to enable support for Apple's new protocol. An older Playbar paired with a Playbase, for example, works with AirPlay 2.
Sonos initially held out on adding AirPlay compatibility to its speakers in part due to minor latency issues addressed by AirPlay 2.
Apple first enabled AirPlay 2 in iOS 11.4, released in late May. Sonos is the first third-party speaker maker to support the protocol, to be followed by Beoplay, Bang & Olufsen, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim, and others.
AirPlay 2 support is available through a free software update via the Sonos Controller companion app on the App Store.
With this Sonos option in the market, makes no sense to buy the Apple...
How can a HomePod compete (only Airplay and closed to Apple Music), with this Sonos thas has compatibility for everything?
Many want Siri rather than Alexa.
Many want better sound quality, which the HomePod offers.
Many will like the looks of the HomePod over Sonos.
Many will want the improved integration that the HomePod offers over Sonos.
There are many other reasons some may choose one over the other. Just because you prefer Sonos doesn't mean the same will be true for everyone else.
Instead of b***** that Apple is bad, they just adopt their technologies, and go on with their lives.
They support both Apple, as well as others, like Spotify and Google.
You can have both with Sonos
For the price of 1xHomepod you can buy 2xSonos One, resulting in better sound quality than the Apple option.
Ok, not arguing on that. But I would not choose one speaker over the other just for the appareance.
Improved, in which terms? Sonos is now integrated in Apple ecosystem with the Airplay2 capability.
Of course that I dont think in absolute terms, each person and its necessities are different in each case, but if you analyze what you get for your money, the Sonos option IMO is more balanced option by far.
Uh, see above.
To be fair, your original post didn't say that you were referring to the lack of voice control for Apple Music. You just said "No Apple Music" means that Sonos is of no interest to you. It sounds like the HomePod is perfect for you since it only works with Apple Music. For those of us who want to be able to use voice control with music services other than Apple Music, we can use Sonos products now. Life is good.
