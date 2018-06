Five Interesting Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2018

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

uBar ($30) - uBar is a dock replacement, app manager, and window organizer that's designed for the Mac. You can configure the uBar as a dock, with apps of your choice, or as a task bar for doing things like quickly accessing Finder options. Apps in the dock will let you know how many windows are open, and you can enable features like window previews. uBar is expandable, re-positionable, resizable, and supports multiple monitors. The app is $30, but a free 14 day trial is available.

Gemini 2 ($19.99) - Gemini 2 is an app from MacPaw that's designed to help you find and manage all duplicate and similar files on your machine. It is ideal for cleaning up your music library and your photo library to clear up space on your Mac. A free trial is available.

Paste ($14.99) - Paste is a copy paste manager that keeps track of and organizes all of the files, photos, website URLs, and text snippets that you've copied and pasted on your Mac and other devices. Paste is described as a sort of Time Machine for your clipboard, because it saves everything and offers robust search capabilities so you can always find what you're looking for. Pinboards give you access to things you copy and paste often, while custom shortcuts make it easier to copy and paste. Paste is a Mac App Store app, but a free trial is also available on the Paste website.

Tweetfast ($1.99) - Tweetfast is a Twitter for Mac client that's gives you a menu bar widget for quickly composing and sharing tweets on the social network without having to switch to a full Twitter client or the Twitter website. It's simple, quick, and has a dark mode so it's macOS Mojave ready.

Infinity Dashboard ($14.99) - Infinity Dashboard is a smart little app that's designed to let you track and monitor anything, from your wife's birthday to the weather at your upcoming vacation spot to the current price of Bitcoin. There are 35 built-in modules for tracking weather, travel times, website stacks, stock prices, social network metrics, and more, and you can also write your own custom modules. Some modules, like price trackers, support notifications, and there are several design themes to choose from. A free trial is available.

Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much attention as apps made for iOS devices, so we've been doing a monthly series here at MacRumors that highlights useful, interesting Mac apps that are worth checking out and investing in.This month's picks include apps for revamping your dock, finding duplicate files, keeping track of your copy paste history, tweeting quickly from the desktop, and more. Many of our highlighted apps this week were chosen by MacRumors forum members.If you have a favorite must-have Mac app that we haven't highlighted yet, let us know in the comments, and we might feature it in a future video. Many of this month's app picks came directly from recommendations from our forum members, and it's these recommendations that have helped make this series useful.For more of our Mac app picks, make sure to check out our Mac app archives