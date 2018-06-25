Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Gurman: Higher-End AirPods to Launch in 2019, New HomePod and Over-Ear Headphones Also Likely Next Year
For the AirPods, next year's model is believed to be water resistant "to protect against rain and perspiration," which Bloomberg previously reported in February. In the new report, Mark Gurman and Debby Wu add that Apple is also working to introduce noise cancellation and increase the range that the AirPods can work away from iPhone or iPad, citing people familiar with Apple's plans.
Apple Inc. is about to pump up the volume on its audio-device strategy, planning higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod and studio-quality over-ear headphones for as early as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.Additionally, the third-generation AirPods -- coming after this fall's expected second-generation update with "Hey Siri" support -- are expected to cost "more than the existing $159 pair." This is believed to cause Apple to "segment" the AirPods line like it does with iPhones, with a lower-cost model and a higher-cost model that has more features. One of these advanced features could also be a biometric sensor "like a heart-rate monitor."
Continuing its audio device push, Apple is eyeing an early 2019 debut for its over-ear headphones, after facing "development challenges" during its original late 2018 launch schedule. Bloomberg described the device as a "higher-end alternative to the company's Beats line," but otherwise didn't give any new details on features that could be coming to the headphones.
Lastly, the report quickly mentions that the second version of the HomePod is set to debut "as early as next year." Apple may also switch production on the smart speaker away from Inventec for the new model, in an overall shakeup of Apple's supply chain in regards to its audio devices. Sources said the company is looking to expand its partnership with Foxconn, which mainly helps manufacture the iPhone, and simultaneously lessen its reliance on Inventec, which helped supply AirPods and HomePod.
While updates to AirPods and HomePod have been expected, rumors first appeared for Apple's "own-branded" over-ear headphones back in February from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The audio accessory is expected to be "as convenient as AirPods" but with superior sound quality, active noise cancellation technology, and a price tag aimed at the high-end market.
Only consistent thing they care about is the yearly iPhone release (with major new features always coming 'next year')
What I would like to see changed with AirPods in the future, is a hands-free ‘hey Siri’ capability without having to double tap, or maybe even some type of touch capacitive volume controller where you can slide your finger up and down the AirPod.
All we hear is a lot of talk and no action hardware for apple has been so slow recently, even when they announce something it can take years to see it
For what it's worth, most "talk" comes from reports, not Apple. Apple has been slower than usual as of late, HomePod and some iOS features come to mind, but I think the mindset that they are always late is skewed due to the multitude of reports that we see on this site.
No, but suckers are born every minute.People buy what they enjoy. I’m sure all who buy products work hard for their money and deserve to spend it as they see fit.
LOL this is so you need a new Apple product every year or so :rolleyes:Nobody is forcing anybody to buy anything
I'd love an in-ear version of them, or at least a way to provide some sound isolation.
I don't see deprecation of lightning being a prerequisite. Apple sold the 4S alongside the 5, despite the 30 pin connector.
AirPods are still a good business for Apple, so I think they'll continue to sell them separately as long as they can.
Once they remove the lighting port from iPhone they'll be forced to make a decision: either bundle AirPods or don't sell any earphone at all with the phone.
The first version of AirPods will eventually become cheap to them to manufacture and they'll have new versions by then to entice people to upgrade to a better pair of earphones.
Higher end AirPods will probably be black or have a black option.
I'd love that.
I sure miss that mini-jack.. All ya had to do was to grab a “cheap” pair of earphones and plug em in..! No charging necessary..
Anytime I pick up my old headphones, I actually think "dang, why isn't this wireless" rather than "I wish my iPhone had a mini-jack", to be honest...
