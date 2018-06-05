Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Hands-On With Apple's New iOS 12 Update
We thought we'd take a closer look at iOS 12 to give MacRumors readers who aren't yet able to download the beta an idea of what to expect from the new software.
iOS 12 has some enticing new features that iOS users have been wanting for several years. Grouped notifications, for example, cleans up your notifications list, while new Do Not Disturb features give you more granular control over when it turns on and when it turns off.
Screen Time, a new feature, lets you know how much time you're spending on your iOS device with detailed statistics, including how much time you spend using each app and how many times you pick up your iPhone during the day.
Group FaceTime is here and supports calls with up to 32 people, and on the iPhone X, there are new Animoji and customizable Memoji. You can also use fun new camera effects in both Messages and FaceTime, and those aforementioned Animoji are also available in Messages and FaceTime on iPhone X.
Siri is much smarter in iOS 12 thanks to a new feature called Shortcuts, which has been built on the Workflow app. Shortcuts let you build automations with first and third-party apps that can be activated with Siri commands.
ARKit 2.0 brings improvements to augmented reality that include persistence, so AR environments will stay the same across multiple sessions, and multiplayer support, so two or more people can interact with the same augmented reality environment on separate devices.
Apple has also focused heavily on performance, working from top to bottom to make iPhones faster and more responsive, including older iPhones. Apple has introduced optimizations for all devices, and iOS 12 will work on all iPhones and iPads that are able to run iOS 11.
For more detail on iOS 12, make sure to check out our iOS 12 roundup, which is in development. We'll also be sharing additional videos covering iOS 12 features, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
iOS 12 already? Can they fix all the issues of 11 first! What a mess.
This is the first beta I am thinking of installing...
What’s considered the best version of OSX? It’s always Snow Leopard that tops the list. I’m sure people moaned about the lack of “new features” back then, too...
Apple should give us what we need, not what the vocal want. Finally with this round of updates they’re doing it. Praise be!
"... and iOS 12 will work on all iPhones and iPads that are able to run iOS 11." Is this true? I thought iOS 11 would be the end of the line for 5s and 5c.
I am surprised how fast the 5s feels now, really nice
Apple please stop wasting so much time on all that emoji nonsense.god, why people generalize everything... you know, there are different team or apple employees who's in-charge with every iOS features... it's not like the whole iOS team especially those engineers who are doing core-level tweaks are in-charge with that memojis *facepalm*
In all honesty I think Apple recognized that iOS 11 had its fair share of issues and that’s why they decided to defer a lot of the new features they were planning until iOS 13 and really focus on performance and stability. From what I’m hearing it has paid off with even the first beta having great performance.
