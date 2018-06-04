Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Live From WWDC 2018: Coverage of Apple's Keynote with iOS 12, macOS 10.14, and More
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, although it appears Apple will primarily be discussing software this year.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV. iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 are expected to be the main focus as usual, with Apple itself leaking macOS details heading into the weekend.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
WWDC liveblog in reverse chronological order ahead…
Good morning, developers! #WWDC18 is here, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on! pic.twitter.com/d7YuKTmt6Y— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2018
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV. iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 are expected to be the main focus as usual, with Apple itself leaking macOS details heading into the weekend.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.
WWDC liveblog in reverse chronological order ahead…
Loading live updates...
Related Roundup: WWDC 2018
Top Rated Comments(View all)
6 hours ago at 08:40 am
Sure would be nice to see a new Mac mini. (I know, I know. Way too optimistic.)
3 hours ago at 11:03 am
Apple is dead.
3 hours ago at 11:02 am
Ah, for the love of god. Someone dig up Steve Jobs. This has to stop.You mean this Steve Jobs?
4 hours ago at 10:13 am
95%? Who the **** did they ask?
2 hours ago at 12:18 pm
On the bright side... I can save money for other things I really need.
6 hours ago at 08:47 am
New watch bands plz!Personally I was hoping for more Animoji. This is clearly the most important new feature.
4 hours ago at 10:28 am
I dont get this Lego thing.. you have real toys in front of you, why would you still use a iPad?
3 hours ago at 11:22 am
"hashtag mommy for the win"
****ing end me
****ing end me
2 hours ago at 12:22 pm
3 hours ago at 11:22 am
Hashtag mommy for the win........good grief
[ Read All Comments ]