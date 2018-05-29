New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

The New iOS 11.4 Update Fixes Three Irritating Bugs

Tuesday May 29, 2018 12:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
In addition to introducing support for Messages in iCloud, AirPlay 2, and stereo pairing for the HomePod, the new iOS 11.4 update, released this morning, introduces fixes for several high-profile bugs that have been plaguing iOS 11 users for months now.

First and foremost, the update addresses the "Black Dot" unicode bug that could crash apps on iOS devices with a specific character sequence involving certain emojis. Following the release of iOS 11.4, this particular sequence of characters will no longer cause apps like Messages to crash.


Apple says the update also successfully fixes an issue that caused iMessages to appear out of order on some devices, a frustrating bug that's been around for quite some time and has been the subject of many complaints.

The third major bug addressed in today's update is one that caused an app on the Home screen to appear in the wrong location, often hovering out of place above other apps. This is another bug that received widespread attention given the high number of users who saw the problem occur.

Image from MacRumors reader Paulold
There are several additional bug fixes included in iOS 11.4, as outlined below in Apple's release notes:
- Addresses an issue that could prevent logging in or accessing files on Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail in Safari
- Fixes an issue that could prevent data syncing in Health
- Fixes an issue that could prevent users from changing what apps can access Health data
- Fixes an issue where CarPlay audio could become distorted
- Fixes an issue where selecting music from your iPhone could fail when playing music over Bluetooth or when connected to USB on some vehicles
The iOS 11.4 update is available for download on all devices capable of running iOS 11, which includes the iPhone 5s and later, the iPad mini 2 and later, the iPad Air and later, and the 6th-generation iPod touch. You can download the update by going to Settings --> General --> Software Update. All of the new features in iOS 11.4 are outlined in our video below.

We expect iOS 11.4 to be one of the last updates to the iOS 11 operating system as Apple is preparing to introduce iOS 12 at the Worldwide Developers Conference next Monday. iOS 12 will be available in a beta capacity for developers and public beta testers ahead of a public launch in the fall.

Avatar
ignatius345
6 hours ago at 12:36 pm
iMessage in the cloud is all well and good, but doesn't really solve anything for me since it's not yet supported on the Mac.
12 Votes
No. 44
No. 44
5 hours ago at 12:55 pm
Does it fix the issue where Siri doesn't understand anything?
7 Votes
Avatar
JackieTreehorn
6 hours ago at 12:43 pm
I updated, but I am still seeing those ‘Safari feels snappier’ posts.

One bug still remaining...
7 Votes
Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
6 hours ago at 12:41 pm

iMessage in the cloud is all well and good, but doesn't really solve anything for me since it's not yet supported on the Mac.

Same here. The bulk of my messages (since 2014) are on my Mac. I hope 10.13.5 is released today!
5 Votes
itsmilo
itsmilo
5 hours ago at 01:23 pm
7 or so iOS versions later and they still have not fixed this super annoying bug in iMessage where you delete a bunch of attached images at once. Go back inside and some of those pics you just deleted are still present which means you have to do the same thing all over multiple times. It even happens on the Mac

Also give me a freaking delete all button

It is also stupid that attached images do not sync with iCloud Message ... it’s what i was looking for, like why can I not delete images on Messages and they r gone on each device? Nope in fact they added another step. Now I have to load the images from the cloud to my device first before I can delete them, why not let me delete them straight from the cloud like iCloud Photos??? Stupid
4 Votes
Avatar
JackIDVORU
5 hours ago at 12:58 pm

the Watch still does not remove the messages that have been deleted from messages on iCloud
2 Votes
DipDog3
DipDog3
4 hours ago at 02:40 pm
FYI,

iCloud for iMessage wasn't turned on by default, had to go into settings to turn it on.
2 Votes
Avatar
ugahairydawgs
6 hours ago at 12:48 pm

iMessage in the cloud is all well and good, but doesn't really solve anything for me since it's not yet supported on the Mac.


Yeah. Very strange to me that we didn't get a point update for MacOS that at least added this feature only.
2 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
6 hours ago at 12:43 pm
Also fixed the 3D Touch bug where you couldn’t 3D Touch anything for about 3 seconds after unlocking the phone
2 Votes
toddsimon
toddsimon
2 hours ago at 03:51 pm

I don't either. I think we were waiting on a Mac OS.


I thought there'd be a mac update also, this is the only feature I care about. This is LONG overdue.
1 Votes

