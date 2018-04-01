WWDC 2018 takes place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California.
Happy April Fools' Day 2018: T-Mobile Re-Launches 'Sidekicks', Roku Streaming Socks, Brewolingo, and More
April Fools' Day is here once again, and this year it falls on the same day as Easter. As you browse the internet today, be forewarned that many of the stories, press releases, and announcements discovered over the next few hours will likely be hoaxes made by companies with a proclivity for teasing their customers every April 1.
If the past few years have been any measure, you can expect bizarre Apple-related accessories, an absurd product or service unveiling from T-Mobile, wisecracks from Siri, and much, much more.
It's also worth noting that April 1, 2018 marks the 42nd anniversary of Apple, which was founded on April 1, 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, who sold his share of Apple back to Jobs and Wozniak for just $800 later in 1976.
All these years later, Apple's products have now become a major target for April Fools' Day pranks, along with jokes coming from companies, apps, services, and accessory makers that are well-known by Apple users, which we've accumulated in a list below.
T-Mobile is bringing back the classic Sidekick smartphone for a new generation with the world's first "Smartshoephone," called the T-Mobile Sidekicks. Company CEO John Legere said that the Sidekicks are optimized for unlimited data on T-Mobile ONE, include a slide-out screen like the original Sidekick, have near-field "toe tap" communication with fellow Sidekicks, and more.
T-Mobile usually leans towards wearable tech for its April Fools' Day pranks, in 2016 introducing a hands-free binge-watching headset and in 2017 showing off the "T-Mobile ONEsie." For the new Smartshoephone, T-Mobile has even put out a fake Home Shopping Network-style video in which John Legere and COO Mike Sievert laud the advantages of the "fully connected wearable shoes." The twist is that T-Mobile is selling a plain, non-IoT version of the Sidekicks that you can really buy... for $65.
Roku is hoping to help customers easily control their next binge-watching session with a new pair of Happy Streaming Socks. The socks have built-in motion sensors for menu navigation, find-my-socks technology, and can heat up to keep your feet warm.
Roku says that its Streaming Socks are a convenient alternative to controlling shows and navigating menus when your hands are messy from snacking while watching TV.
Man Crates has begun a new "Porch Piracy Protection" initiative, aimed at protecting customers from package thieves when orders are left at their doors.
Now when you order from Man Crates, you can choose from a list of free deterrents -- like an ill-tempered baboon, creepy clown, or aggressive mime -- that are promised to prevent looters from ever getting near your packages.
Freemium language-learning app Duolingo has launched "Brewolingo," a collection of craft beers that the company says will help you become more fluent in a new language. Apparently based on actual research, Duolingo's prank product promises fluency in French, Spanish, and more just by "getting tipsy."
Other April Fools' Day Pranks, Jokes, and Hoaxes:
- Where's Waldo in Google Maps - Week-long game finding Waldo and his friends throughout the world.
- Chegg's Osmosis Pillow - Place a textbook under this pillow to "learn via osmosis" while you sleep.
- Pindrop's Tongueprinting - An all-new biometric security system for smartphones.
- Tech21's FlexChoc - A case for the iPhone X made up of "the world’s first edible impact protection material."
- LifeStorage's Howie - A helpful AI-powered robot meant to help moving day a bit easier.
- OnlineLabels.com's Labelie - A Siri competitor that can only accomplish one task.
- BritBox's Interp-Brit - A feature for American users to switch from British to U.S. accents at the touch of a button.
- Sprint's Magic Ball - A portable all-wireless small cell in a soccer ball.
- Twelve South's Standolier - A standing desk that goes wherever you go.
- Redbox's Walk-Up - An outside movie theater experience on the kiosk's small screen.
- Houzz's HouzzCoinzz - A cryptocurrency designed exclusively to shop on Houzz.
- Logitech's Business Speak (BS) Detection - Software with an AI that flags "BS" buzzwords in business meetings.
- Waterfield's Bitcoin Purse and Magic Carpet - Keep your investments safe and Magic Mouse protected while charging with these new products.
- Razer's Project Venom V2 - An energy drink with nanobots that give you an edge on your gaming competition.
- Pokémon Go's retro graphics - Experience the mobile game like never before, with "cutting-edge" 8-bit graphics.
- Discord's new version update - An update that introduces the "@someone" random chat feature, promises frequent crashes, removes all memes, and more.
- Newegg's ASMR video series - A new weekly livestream that "explores the convergence of tech and ASMR."
1 day ago at 07:32 am
The best April Fool's day pranks are right on apple.com, go check out the prices they're asking for five-years-old technology in the Mac mini and MacBook Air.
1 day ago at 08:15 am
Meanwhile, I've performed the first teardown of an Apple employee, revealing a 14-pin diagnostic port:
1 day ago at 04:08 am
I liked the T-Mobile add the best.
1 day ago at 04:14 am
Why do companies come up with the best ideas as April fools jokes
I got an email from Slickwraps this morning trying to sell me this
http://ineedcrack.com/
Would be great if it was real
1 day ago at 06:32 am
In this age of the internet, having a fool's day seems redundant. ugh.
1 day ago at 05:46 am
Great stuff! I sent the Streaming Socks clip to some friends and they thought it was real :)
[doublepost=1522586997][/doublepost]Just got this one from Twelve South https://www.twelvesouth.com/product/family/standolier?utm_source=twelvesouth.com+subscribers&utm_campaign=7c01471550-April+Fools+2018+-+Standolier&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_76703c9491-7c01471550-58128141&mc_cid=7c01471550&mc_eid=8acaece1ac
1 day ago at 08:07 am
Apple could say they are launching a high end, Nvidia custom GPU powered Gaming Console.
Sad thing is, Apple COULD rule 100% on such a device.
Devs would adore it, Apple fans would adore it, and if the specs were right up there, All gamers would love it.
Apple could rule the gaming segment over a few years.
It would be right up Apple's alley in that it would be custom, and locked down, just how Apple like.
Will they make it?
Nope.
1 day ago at 09:42 am
The best April Fool's day pranks are right on apple.com, go check out the prices they're asking for five-years-old technology in the Mac mini and MacBook Air.Can't forget the Throwback Mac, complete with OS X Mavericks support:
I hope that next year Apple tries something different, though. The same April Fool's prank stops being funny after the first or second year its used...
1 day ago at 04:29 am
Why do companies come up with the best ideas as April fools jokes
I got an email from Slickwraps this morning trying to sell me this
http://ineedcrack.com/
Would be great if it was real
Haha hilarious!
1 day ago at 05:01 am
Pokémon Go has updated to new high-resolution 8-bit graphics.
