WWDC 2018 takes place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 With eGPU Support, Business Chat in Messages, and More
macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store or through the Software Update function in the Mac App Store on all compatible Macs that are already running macOS High Sierra.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 introduces bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that have been discovered since the release of macOS High Sierra 10.13.3. The update brings support for Business Chat, which will allow you to interface with businesses like Wells Fargo and Lowe's right in the Messages app, and it includes official support for external graphics processors (eGPUs).
There are also several other small bug fixes and tweaks, as listed in the release notes:
The macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 update improves the stability, performance, and security of your Mac, and it is recommended for all users. This update:The update also introduces the smoke cloud wallpaper that was previously only available on the iMac Pro and it introduces a warning when opening up a 32-bit app as part of an effort to phase them out.
- Adds support for Business Chat conversations in Messages in the US
- Adds support for external graphics processors (eGPUs)
- Fixes graphics corruption issues affecting certain apps on iMac Pro
- Allows jumping to the right-most open tab using Command+9 in Safari
- Enables sorting Safari bookmarks by name or URL by right clicking and choosing "Sort by..."
- Fixes an issue that may prevent web link previews from appearing in Messages
- Helps protect privacy by only AutoFilling usernames and passwords after selecting them in a web form field in Safari
- Displays warnings in the Safari Smart Search Field when interacting with password or credit card forms on non-encrypted web pages
- Displays privacy icons and links to explain how your data will be used and protected when Apple features ask to use your personal information
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208533
For more detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222
In the future, Apple plans to phase out 32-bit Mac apps, just like it did with 32-bit iOS apps. Apple says macOS High Sierra is the last version of macOS that will support 32-bit apps "without compromises."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
High Sietra sucks man,so many un-solved issues and it visibly slowed down my 12" Macbook.
Worst version of Mac OS ever.
I re-installed El Capitan which is the version my Mac was originally shipped with.
Much snappier now.
Everyone should consider remaining on the original version of the Mac OS their system wasshippedwith,specially 12" MacBook owners with m CPU.
I don't trust Apple or anyone else saying performance won't be slowed down at all.
Seeing (feeling) is believing.
Haha I'm not going to install Snow Leopard on my 2011 MBP. High Sierra runs great on this thing.
To me it is a big deal and a step backwards yes. Introducing an additional step into a UI function is never a good thing and certainly not a step forward. At the very least, the user should be able to select which behavior they prefer.They have done this as it is a security risk for your information to just be tossed into any form on any page without you asking. Malicious sites can capture your auto filled login/password without you clicking submit.
Does it support eGPUs with Nvidia cards?
egpu.io folks are very carefully going over this release. Nvidia? Thunderbolt 1/2 compatibility? Memory fix for 2016 MBP eGPU in Bootcamp? So many questions.
I thought there already was eGPU support on MacOS? What does this mean exactly?Think it's less of a hack and officially supported.
Update: Did a forced restart after 15 minutes of black screen... now it tells me it will take 15 minutes to finish the installation
Update 2:
macOS started and reopened all apps while I had a blank window with spinning gear on top of it... after like 2 minutes the Mac asked me for my password again... then Apple wanted to know if I want to share system information with them...
Come on Apple...
Update 3:
The AppStore is back with the "hey let's install 10.13.4 since although I went through all the steps above, I'm back on 10.13.3...
Let's not try this again
[ Read All Comments ]