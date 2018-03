Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 With eGPU Support, Business Chat in Messages, and More

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 update improves the stability, performance, and security of your Mac, and it is recommended for all users. This update:



- Adds support for Business Chat conversations in Messages in the US

- Adds support for external graphics processors (eGPUs)

- Fixes graphics corruption issues affecting certain apps on iMac Pro

- Allows jumping to the right-most open tab using Command+9 in Safari

- Enables sorting Safari bookmarks by name or URL by right clicking and choosing "Sort by..."

- Fixes an issue that may prevent web link previews from appearing in Messages

- Helps protect privacy by only AutoFilling usernames and passwords after selecting them in a web form field in Safari

- Displays warnings in the Safari Smart Search Field when interacting with password or credit card forms on non-encrypted web pages

- Displays privacy icons and links to explain how your data will be used and protected when Apple features ask to use your personal information



For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208533

For more detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

