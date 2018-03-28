WWDC 2018 takes place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California.
Quick Takes: What Wasn't Announced at Apple Event, CarPlay Vehicles at New York Auto Show, and More
In addition to our standalone articles covering the latest news and rumors at MacRumors, this Quick Takes column provides a bite-sized recap of other headlines about Apple and its competitors on weekdays.
Yesterday, we shared a video recap of everything Apple announced at its education-themed event, including a new entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, a new Schoolwork app for classrooms, and other education-related software updates.
Apple's invite made it very clear that the event would be focused on education announcements, but there were still quite a few hardware and software possibilities that had a slim chance of being—but ultimately weren't—mentioned:
Apple's last education-focused event prior to Tuesday was in January 2012 in New York, where it announced iBooks 2 with interactive textbooks, iBooks Author, and a new version of iTunes U for iPad.
Just over six years later, many teachers and IT directors for school systems were eager to see what Apple had in store for them. And now that the event has concluded, many of those individuals have shared their initial thoughts, which aren't entirely positive. We've rounded up some articles below:
CarPlay in 2019 Lexus UX
Today is press day at the New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday. Many automakers have unveiled vehicles compatible with CarPlay, including the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and 2019 Lexus UX:
Wednesday, March 28
What Wasn't Announced at Apple's Event
- Lower-priced MacBook Air: KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a more affordable MacBook Air will launch in the second quarter of 2018. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the notebook probably wouldn't be ready for Tuesday's event, which proved to be the case.
When to expect it: Apple has refreshed the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro in April or May before, and announced the updates via press releases, so that's one possibility. Otherwise, the new MacBook Air will likely debut at WWDC 2018 on June 4, near the end of the second quarter.
- AirPower: A trio of reports claimed Apple's multi-device charging mat will be available to order by the end of March. However, despite Apple's online store going down ahead of Tuesday's event, the AirPower wasn't anywhere to be found when the site came back online.
When to expect it: There are still two weekdays remaining in March, so there's a possibility the AirPower could be added to Apple's online store within 48 hours. Otherwise, the reports may have been off the mark. Apple has only confirmed that the AirPower will be available at some point in 2018.
- A second-generation iPhone SE: Apple unveiled the current iPhone SE in March 2016, and given multiple rumors about a so-called iPhone SE 2, the new version could have debuted at the Chicago event. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already cast doubt on the idea.
When to expect it: A sketchy Chinese report recently claimed that Apple will unveil a new iPhone SE at WWDC 2018 in June. While certainly a possibility, Apple hasn't introduced a smartphone at the event since the iPhone 4 in 2010. Beyond WWDC, a new iPhone SE could conceivably be announced in September alongside a new iPhone X and iPhone X Plus.
iPhone X in gold rendered by Michael Flux
- Gold or (PRODUCT)RED edition iPhones: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang and Twitter account OnLeaks said Apple may release a (PRODUCT)RED edition of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and/or iPhone X. Ben Geskin and Japanese website Mac Otakara expect a gold iPhone X.
When to expect it: On March 21, 2017, Apple unveiled a special (PRODUCT)RED edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. If it plans on doing similar this year, then perhaps we'll see a wave of press releases highlighting availability of the new colors and the AirPower very soon.
- iOS 11.3: Apple could have used its event to mention when the software update will be publicly released, but it elected not to do so.
When to expect it: Apple said iOS 11.3 will be available in the spring, which began last week. There has already been six beta versions, and iOS 11.3 was released for the new iPad just hours ago, so it's very likely the update will be available in a matter of days.
- What educators think about Apple's new iPad by Engadget's Edgar Alvarez
- Making The Grade: Why Apple's education strategy is not based on reality by 9to5Mac's Bradley Chambers
- Quick thoughts on Apple's education event, from a real teacher by BrianMadden's Jack Madden
CarPlay Vehicles at New York Auto Show
Today is press day at the New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday. Many automakers have unveiled vehicles compatible with CarPlay, including the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and 2019 Lexus UX:
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Lexus UX
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec
- 2019 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Cadillac XT4
- 2019 Ford Fusion
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- 2019 Honda Insight
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Hyundai Tucson
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Optima
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Nissan Altima
19 hours ago at 04:48 pm
Apple can't even release a Qi charger.
haha lets jump on the wagon. This is truly embarrassing of them, not that they did not release the product in this event, but the fact this product has them seemingly stumped is hilarious. My toothbrush has this technology licked ffs.
Apple makes great products & run a seemingly decent business considering. But they do not deserve half the credit they get, not anymore anyways. Considering their technical experience and financial strength their performance is extremely underwhelming lately, almost like the captain steering the ship does not know what he is doing.
Why does every single venture they tackle seem to be an uphill battle all the way to the top? Why is getting a refresh on an Mac mini so effin difficult, why does siri suck so damn much... what happened to the Apple that made it look easy?
20 hours ago at 04:06 pm
I think the real stinker was the lack of AirPower release. Something is up with that mess.
20 hours ago at 03:29 pm
I know it was an event focused on the education sector, but I was really Apple would announce an iPhone SE2. :(
20 hours ago at 04:00 pm
Forgot to mention that the Mac mini update wasn’t announced! :D
19 hours ago at 05:13 pm
no reason for this article to leave out the wireless airpods case
19 hours ago at 04:20 pm
I know it was an event focused on the education sector, but I was really Apple would announce an iPhone SE2. :(
Apple can't even release a Qi charger.
13 hours ago at 10:32 pm
I think the real stinker was the lack of AirPower release. Something is up with that mess.
And there is no excuse why Apple shouldn’t at least provide an update about the Airpower or at minimum provide some more marketing geared towards it. If it doesn’t launch during WWDC, then that will put at a fall release, which would be one year from its announcement, which is unacceptable.
