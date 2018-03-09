Refreshed internals, lower price point possible.
Siri Co-Founder Suggests Apple is 'Looking for a Level of Perfection They Can't Get' With Assistant
In 2008 Siri began as spin-off of SRI International, where Winarsky was the President, and eventually launched as an app for iOS in February 2010. Two months later Apple acquired Siri, and just over a year after that introduced it within the iPhone 4s, shutting down the standalone app shortly thereafter. Seven years later, Winarsky said that Siri's capabilities have fallen short of his earlier predictions for where he thought the assistant, and Apple's development, would end up.
Specifically, Winarsky's comments focus on what Siri's intention was "pre-Apple" versus where the assistant is today. According to the co-founder, Siri was originally meant to be incredibly intelligent in just a few key areas -- travel and entertainment -- and then "gradually extend to related areas" once it mastered each. Apple's acquisition pivoted Siri to an all-encompassing life assistant, and Winarsky said that this decision has likely led Apple to search "for a level of perfection they can't get."
But part of it is also likely because Apple chose to take Siri in a very different direction than the one its founders envisioned. Pre-Apple, Winarsky said, Siri was intended to launch specifically as a travel and entertainment concierge. Were you to arrive at an airport to discover a cancelled flight, for example, Siri would already be searching for an alternate route home by the time you pulled your phone from your pocket—and if none was available, would have a hotel room ready to book.Last September, Apple VP of marketing Greg Joswiak commented on a few aspects of Siri's development, stating that Apple's aim from the beginning has been to make Siri a "get-s**t-done" machine. Joswiak did a series of interviews around the same time last September, after Siri leadership moved to Craig Federighi and before the assistant's six year birthday. In one, he discussed the claim that Siri development has been hindered by Apple's commitment to privacy, describing these reports as "a false narrative."
It would have a smaller remit, but it would learn it flawlessly, and then gradually extend to related areas. Apple launched Siri as an assistant that can help you in all areas of your life, a bigger challenge that will inevitably take longer to perfect, Winarsky said. [...] “These are hard problems and when you’re a company dealing with up to a billion people, the problems get harder yet,” Winarsky said. “They’re probably looking for a level of perfection they can’t get.”
Winarsky didn't specifically comment on Apple's focus on privacy and how that could be a factor in Siri's development, but he did state that there's one simple factor absent from Siri today: "Surprise and delight is kind of missing right now."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Here's another one. My iPhone has GPS. If it's moving, GPS can tell you how fast you are going. One time, I was driving along an interstate and my speedometer cable broke. So I thought, "I'll ask Siri." "Hey Siri, how fast am I going?" She says, "I've been wondering that for a while." Yeah, thanks, smart ass.
You'd think that Apple gathered data on things people ask Siri to do that she says she can't and come up with a prioritized list of capabilities to add but she doesn't appear to be improving.
Anyone else has Siri disabled?Siri is disabled on all of my Apple devices. It's a useless piece of s**t.
This must mean something...
What if Siri had access to the camera and audio? Understand your body language to detect mood, people and animals in the room and know them by name, commenting on what is happening on your favorite TV show, or adding additional information to a news event, alarm going off in the morning and you are not getting up, all kinds of things.
Right now I just want it to be as good as the Google Assistant. Why the hell it cant just read me the Wikipedia article I dont understand!
[ Read All Comments ]