Siri Co-Founder Suggests Apple is 'Looking for a Level of Perfection They Can't Get' With Assistant

Friday March 9, 2018 6:08 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Since Siri's introduction in the iPhone 4s in 2011, responses to Apple's AI assistant have often weighed towards the unfavorable side, most recently in several HomePod reviews that specified Siri as one of the biggest downsides of owning the speaker. This week, Siri creator, co-founder, and former board member Norman Winarsky added in his own commentary about the assistant's current state, saying that he didn't think this is where Siri would be at this point (via Quartz).

In 2008 Siri began as spin-off of SRI International, where Winarsky was the President, and eventually launched as an app for iOS in February 2010. Two months later Apple acquired Siri, and just over a year after that introduced it within the iPhone 4s, shutting down the standalone app shortly thereafter. Seven years later, Winarsky said that Siri's capabilities have fallen short of his earlier predictions for where he thought the assistant, and Apple's development, would end up.


Specifically, Winarsky's comments focus on what Siri's intention was "pre-Apple" versus where the assistant is today. According to the co-founder, Siri was originally meant to be incredibly intelligent in just a few key areas -- travel and entertainment -- and then "gradually extend to related areas" once it mastered each. Apple's acquisition pivoted Siri to an all-encompassing life assistant, and Winarsky said that this decision has likely led Apple to search "for a level of perfection they can't get."
But part of it is also likely because Apple chose to take Siri in a very different direction than the one its founders envisioned. Pre-Apple, Winarsky said, Siri was intended to launch specifically as a travel and entertainment concierge. Were you to arrive at an airport to discover a cancelled flight, for example, Siri would already be searching for an alternate route home by the time you pulled your phone from your pocket—and if none was available, would have a hotel room ready to book.

It would have a smaller remit, but it would learn it flawlessly, and then gradually extend to related areas. Apple launched Siri as an assistant that can help you in all areas of your life, a bigger challenge that will inevitably take longer to perfect, Winarsky said. [...] “These are hard problems and when you’re a company dealing with up to a billion people, the problems get harder yet,” Winarsky said. “They’re probably looking for a level of perfection they can’t get.”
Last September, Apple VP of marketing Greg Joswiak commented on a few aspects of Siri's development, stating that Apple's aim from the beginning has been to make Siri a "get-s**t-done" machine. Joswiak did a series of interviews around the same time last September, after Siri leadership moved to Craig Federighi and before the assistant's six year birthday. In one, he discussed the claim that Siri development has been hindered by Apple's commitment to privacy, describing these reports as "a false narrative."

The original Siri Assistant iOS app

Winarsky didn't specifically comment on Apple's focus on privacy and how that could be a factor in Siri's development, but he did state that there's one simple factor absent from Siri today: "Surprise and delight is kind of missing right now."

Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
1 day ago at 06:23 am
Anyone else has Siri disabled?
Rating: 37 Votes
Avatar
RogueWarrior65
1 day ago at 06:20 am
I have to say that Siri sucks in a some really basic areas. One problem I have is that if I ask Siri on my locked iPhone to look something up, she'll say, "I found a few references for you. Take a look." but I can't take a look because the phone is locked. If I unlock it, those references go away and I have to start over. You'd think that she'd be able to read the wikipedia summary.

Here's another one. My iPhone has GPS. If it's moving, GPS can tell you how fast you are going. One time, I was driving along an interstate and my speedometer cable broke. So I thought, "I'll ask Siri." "Hey Siri, how fast am I going?" She says, "I've been wondering that for a while." Yeah, thanks, smart ass.

You'd think that Apple gathered data on things people ask Siri to do that she says she can't and come up with a prioritized list of capabilities to add but she doesn't appear to be improving.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
bingeciren
1 day ago at 06:27 am

Anyone else has Siri disabled?

Siri is disabled on all of my Apple devices. It's a useless piece of s**t.
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
Markoth
1 day ago at 06:26 am
Joswiak sounds like a combination of Jobs and Wozniak.

This must mean something...
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
H.E. Pennypacker
1 day ago at 06:17 am
Maybe Apple should be focusing on making Siri a legit assistant first.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
macfacts
1 day ago at 06:27 am
Tim Cook has too many hobbies.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Arcus
1 day ago at 06:25 am

What if Siri had access to the camera and audio? Understand your body language to detect mood, people and animals in the room and know them by name, commenting on what is happening on your favorite TV show, or adding additional information to a news event, alarm going off in the morning and you are not getting up, all kinds of things.


Right now I just want it to be as good as the Google Assistant. Why the hell it cant just read me the Wikipedia article I dont understand!
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Pbrutto
1 day ago at 06:23 am
Unfortunately, Siri is just part of a whole host of software problems right now at Apple. I think Siri is more of a constant disappointment than anything else. I personally am not even upset with what she can and cant do...I take issue with her lack of speech recognition. When she came out, I understood it, but now that she is required to talk to my HomePod or Apple Watch, it is pathetic the number of errors she gets in speech. I tried whispering, shouting, holding my watch/phone closer, loud rooms, quiet rooms, airplanes, cars, crowded rooms, empty rooms, bathrooms, living rooms, hallways, stairwells, stadiums, boats...etc. etc.....she CANNOT understand me accurately enough no matter what the surrounding or device. I know my girlfriend regularly has the same issue (although admittedly a bit less than me). I think its one thing for recognition to be poor, but once you introduce a device (like the watch) that all but requires voice input....there are no excuses for poor recognition. Let’s not even talk about complex requests....
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
GrumpyMom
1 day ago at 06:41 am
On a recent road trip, Siri seems to lack location awareness and contextual awareness, as well as being oddly hard of hearing. I had to ditch Siri and use Google Assistant, because Siri failed at understanding most queries about locations and hours of operation for local businesses we needed to visit.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Radon87000
1 day ago at 06:27 am
Siri is so bad I resorted to using the Google Assistant widget for my tasks
Rating: 8 Votes

