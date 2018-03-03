Refreshed internals, lower price point possible.
KGI: Apple to Launch Cheaper MacBook Air in 2Q 2018
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new research report encouraging investors to keep their eyes on three products for 2018: the rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, AirPods, and a "more affordable MacBook Air." The first two in that list have been widely discussed in recent weeks and months, but this is the first we've heard about an update to the MacBook Air.
In a separate report, Kuo predicts that AirPods and the rumored high-end over-ear headphones are the future of Apple's artificial intelligence and augmented reality ambitions. Kuo believes that compared to HomePod, Apple's headphones offer more opportunities for reaching users quickly, personalization, and complementing rumored augmented reality glasses. Kuo is extremely optimistic about AirPods demand going forward, but less enthusiastic about HomePod given "mediocre" demand so far.
We expect Apple (US) to roll out the new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in 2Q18. We forecast total shipments of MacBook models will grow 10-15% YoY in 2018 (vs. 0-5% YoY decline for the NB industry), up from 15.5-16mn units in 2017. While Quanta, Radiant, Catcher and SZS are likely to benefit from strong shipments momentum, SZS also stands to benefit from increased market share and a higher ASP.Kuo doesn't offer any details on what to expect in an updated MacBook Air beyond a lower price tag, but the current models are certainly outdated as they haven't had any substantial updates in three years. Since that time, Apple has cut back on available models including a complete discontinuation of the 11-inch model. The only recent upgrade to the 13-inch model has been a bump to the base processor option last June, but it's still a Broadwell chip from the 2014–15 timeframe.
2 days ago at 09:41 am
Since Steve passed the MacBook range has become increasingly confused and lacking any clear strategy.
2 days ago at 09:39 am
How can technologies like Thunderbolt 3 push forward if Apple keeps selling products with obsolete technology? And a 900p non-IPS display in 2018?
Just lower the price of the Retina MacBook (they’re on sale all the time, anyway), add a second USB-C port, and be done with it. People buy the Air only for it’s affordability, anyway.
And while they’re at it, update the Mac mini as well.
And while they're at it, update the Mac mini as well.
And while they’re at it, update the Mac mini as well.
2 days ago at 09:44 am
Make the 13 inch MacBook Pro as cheap as the current Air and get Rid of the air.
2 days ago at 09:45 am
I look forward to the 1995 era specs they plan to put in it.
2 days ago at 09:50 am
Give me an Air keeping the same keyboard, form factor, battery life, and add a Retina screen! Sold!
2 days ago at 09:45 am
"Cheaper" MacBook Air? Cheaper than what? The current MacBook Air? I hardly believe so.
They should just lower the prices of the rMB.
They should just lower the prices of the rMB.
2 days ago at 09:39 am
I'll be buying so long as they don't make any drastic changes to ports or power cord. Any upgrades in speed/display would be nice. My 2012 is still cruising along.
2 days ago at 10:08 am
Since Steve passed the MacBook range has become increasingly confused and lacking any clear strategy.
Their entire product line has. iPhones, iPads... it’s all a big mess. There’s Apple with Steve Jobs, after Steve Jobs, with Steve Jobs and now without him again. It’s no coincidence that both of those times without him they’re just a complete mess.
2 days ago at 09:45 am
I doubt they will be significant updating the MacBook Air.
Most likely the rumor mill means the MacBook, which certainly will be updated and could stand to be significantly cheaper. At its current price it isn't a very good value, even by Apple standards. I'll bet they hope to get it down to $800-$1,000 to make it more appealing to consumers, and so they can finally stop selling those ancient Airs.
Most likely the rumor mill means the MacBook, which certainly will be updated and could stand to be significantly cheaper. At its current price it isn’t a very good value, even by Apple standards. I’ll bet they hope to get it down to $800-$1,000 to make it more appealing to consumers, and so they can finally stop selling those ancient Airs.
2 days ago at 09:52 am
OMG this lineup is so confusing that Apple got confused itself.
Current MacBook => Air
Current MBPro => MacBook
Redo the MBPro with nominal ports
Stop all the flimsey keyboards
Move Cook out of this, as "PostPC" hailers shouldn't be in this industry.
(Hire M. Dell if necessary)
Replace Phill the Shill => Gil the Fill
(Amelio, that is)
Current MacBook => Air
Current MBPro => MacBook
Redo the MBPro with nominal ports
Stop all the flimsey keyboards
Move Cook out of this, as "PostPC" hailers shouldn't be in this industry.
(Hire M. Dell if necessary)
Replace Phill the Shill => Gil the Fill
(Amelio, that is)
